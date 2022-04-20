Has Barnes & Noble turned the page?

Photo: Facebook/@BarnesandNoble
Apr 20, 2022
by Tom Ryan

Barnes & Noble’s sales have recovered as the chain orchestrates a turnaround focused on empowering store managers and capitalizes on a revival of interest in reading.

Sales were up three percent in 2021 versus pre-pandemic 2019 levels, led by a 14 percent jump in book sales, according to The New York Times.

James Daunt, CEO since August 2019, employed a similar game plan to revive Waterstones, Britain’s largest bookstore chain.

Although the chain’s stores carry similar titles, in a shift away from centralized buying, individual managers determine where the books are placed and order quantities. The focus better aligns assortments with local tastes. Mr. Daunt told Publishers Weekly last year his goal is to provide managers with tools and then “get out of the way.”

Co-op title placement practices have also been ended because unpopular titles were receiving prominent placement and driving excessive return rates.

Other priorities include further narrowing the mix to books, educational games, puzzles and workbooks; store refurbishments that include an emphasis on smaller tables and wider aisles; expanding online (only 10 percent of sales); and reducing out-of-stocks. B&N’s city stores are still underperforming due to the continuing scarcity of office workers and tourists.

B&N may still be benefiting from customers who discovered or rediscovered reading while cocooning during the pandemic. Also boosting readership is a TikTok phenomenon wherein users are posting about books using the hashtag #BookTok and Millennials becoming nostalgic about the big-box bookstores where they discovered Harry Potter and other books.

According to the Times, book publishers and most independent booksellers in a turnabout are rooting for Barnes & Noble’s viability as Amazon.com now makes up more than half the physical book sales in the U.S.

B&N is seen helping publishers stay committed to supporting physical stores. Their well-stocked larger stores with comfy chairs are seen as critical to driving discovery that many believe isn’t possible with online book buying.

“Discovery is so, so important,” Daniel Simon, founder of Seven Stories Press, an independent publisher, told the Times. “The more Amazon’s market share grows, the less discovery there is overall and the less new voices are going to be heard.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does Barnes & Noble seem better positioned to prosper both due to its internal restructuring changes and external trends? Are there lessons for other retailers in its decentralized approach?

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
31 minutes 8 seconds ago

This category was forever changed when Amazon took it over. Barnes & Noble has managed to survive, but survival is not the same as thriving. It’s making progress, but its starting point was oblivion. For it to be a growth business, it needs to find new sources of revenue. For example, getting into self-publishing services? Continuing to be primarily only a “book reseller” is a limited business.

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
29 minutes 17 seconds ago

After years of neglect, B&N is finally going in the right direction. Improving stores to make them places where people enjoy coming to browse, relax and discover is key to success. This process has started but there is a still a long way to go as a lot of stores are still rather down-at-heel and lack things like a compelling cafe – a grotty Starbucks is not differentiating, how about partnering with some of the real great local coffee chains? To be fair, James Daunt said he was focusing on the easy fixes first and will then move to bigger models and bolder moves. Using staff to make decisions is a smart move, especially in a chain like B&N where most people who work there are knowledgeable and passionate about books.

Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
20 minutes 34 seconds ago

It sounds like they are making all the right moves. Most important is to play their own game and provide an environment of discovery. That is the one thing Amazon cannot do. As hard as Amazon tries, they cannot give that compelling feeling of taking a book off a shelf, opening it up, and seeing if it sings to you.

I am also a huge believer in driving decision-making as far down the management line as possible. Too many companies, retailers, and otherwise think the C-suite knows all. Any local store manager will make more actionable decisions than the generic decision made at HQs. The idea that the same inventory will service NYC and LA is ludicrous. In fact, any generic decision that assumes the suburbs will buy the same as cities is simply based in ego and has little to do with optimizing sales in a diverse landscape like the U.S.

Katie Thomas
Katie Thomas
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
19 minutes 27 seconds ago

Empowering employees is a game changer – his philosophy to decentralize and get out of the way is a great one, when I’m sure many managers at B&N are book lovers themselves. 73 percent of consumers, including Gen Z, still prefer to discover products in-store.

Gone are the days where every store within a national organization should look exactly the same and carry the same assortment – that’s part of the problem. Many companies got efficient to a fault and the pandemic blew that up. Mall retailers should take note.

Last but not least, I’m simply thrilled about #booktok and the power of younger consumers reading.

Brandon Rael
Brandon Rael
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
15 minutes 51 seconds ago
It truly is fascinating how the perception has changed about Barnes & Noble. Especially for those who remember the late-’90s, “You Got Mail” era, when the large chain bookstore was a harbinger of doom for community independent book shops. Barnes & Noble has evolved and is a vital part of the customer experience, introducing new authors and driving the art of discovery. For well-known authors, Barnes & Noble is essential for a different reason — its size. A necessary stop on any significant book tour, the chain’s 600 stores can place enormous orders and move a lot of copies. The chain also keeps publishers invested in distributing physical books around the country, which is a competitive advantage for booksellers of all sizes. Barnes & Noble is acting less like a centralized operation, with chain stores, and like more independent shops, with the freedom to tailor their offerings to local tastes. Assortment curation and optimization matters – as Barnes & Noble has also concentrated on selling books instead of the vast assortment of items that it… Read more »
Bob Phibbs
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
13 minutes 27 seconds ago

I particularly liked their shifting focus away from other stuff to focus on books. Also to avoid the slotting fees at the front for books people don’t want to read. It’s smart to know who you are and what gets customers.

