Has BOPIS changed holiday selling?

1 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Target
Jan 22, 2020
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

On Christmas Eve, Target prepared nearly five times the number of products for curbside pickup of online orders than it did the year prior. The finding provides more evidence that holiday procrastinators have discovered the convenience of buying online and picking up in-store.

In a blog entry, Target CEO Brian Cornell saw the last-minute BOPIS strength as a sign that “consumers are more and more comfortable shopping later in the season.”

Target’s holiday results also show customers have become comfortable with in-store pickup. Overall, sales through Order Pickup, Drive Up and Shipt-supported same-day delivery were up more than 50 percent during the November-to-December period. Stores fulfilled more than 80 percent of items bought digitally.

“We knew our same-day services would be a lifesaver for busy guests, and it was great to see so many families adopting them to make life a little easier,” wrote Mr. Cornell.  “The speed and convenience clearly resonated.”

Other signs of in-store pickup’s strength came in a study from Adobe, which reported BOPIS increased 35 percent over the holiday period. Shoppers used the option most frequently during the seven days just before Christmas.

Adobe believes the core reasons for BOPIS’s growth are getting product sooner than delivery by mail, saving money on shipping costs and theft preventionAdobe also said that based on its own survey of more than 1,000 consumers, 82 percent of BOPIS users are likely to shop for additional items at the store. 

Salesforce calculated that retailers that offered BOPIS saw 56 percent more active digital shoppers — people who use site search, add a product to their cart, start to checkout or complete a transaction — in the last five days of the season. Additionally, those retailers collected 18 percent more digital revenue share after the shipping cutoff.

Mobile is also seen helping to drive holiday BOPIS. NPD’s 2019 Holiday Purchase Intentions Survey projected that a quarter of online shoppers would use a smartphone for holiday shopping — up from 19 percent two years ago — and that these on-the-go shoppers were more likely than those using other devices, like a laptop, to use BOPIS. 

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does BOPIS now offer a sizable advantage for retailers with physical stores over online players in reaching last-minute holiday shoppers? What else can stores do to further advance sales performance using BOPIS?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Does BOPIS now offer a sizable advantage for retailers with physical stores over online players in reaching last-minute holiday shoppers?"

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire
Tom Ryan

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire

Join the Discussion!

1 Comment on "Has BOPIS changed holiday selling?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 minute 46 seconds ago

BOPIS does provide retailers with physical stores a significant advantage over online players – assuming the retailer has an effective BOPIS program, like Target. While some retailers are doing well with BOPIS, lots are still way behind on providing an effective program. Missing product, under-staffed pick-up locations, slow order processing…the list goes on. There’s plenty of work for retailers to do in just getting the basics right.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Does BOPIS now offer a sizable advantage for retailers with physical stores over online players in reaching last-minute holiday shoppers?"

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire
Tom Ryan

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire

Take Our Instant Poll

Do you see last-minute in-store pickup increasing in importance during the holiday season in the years ahead?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 