Have restaurant meals become a better deal than food from grocery stores?
The conventional wisdom has long been that you are financially better off making food at home than splurging on eating out. But the inflationary economy might be flipping that logic on its head.
Prices in grocery were up 13.1 percent in July 2022 year-over-year, but restaurant prices were only up 7.6 percent, according to a Wall Street Journal report. This disparity represents the largest gap of its type since the 1970s and some major quick-serve restaurant chains have already expressed plans to play up the value of their product.
Ads from top restaurant chains focusing on deals have been on the upswing this year with 46 percent highlighting deals from January through April and 58 percent between May and August.
Grocery inflation pulling ahead of restaurants is consistent with trends seen in late 2021 and early 2022. The Department of Labor announced that grocery prices increased 6.5 percent in December of 2021 with restaurant prices only increasing six percent during the month, according to CNBC.
The economy tilting in restaurants’ favor represents a big change from the early days of the pandemic. Restaurant closures and social distancing regulations pushed U.S. consumers to eat primarily at home, spending on groceries over restaurants at a rate not seen since 2008.
The inflation that restaurants have experienced, while low in comparison to grocers, has not been insignificant. Local news reports tell stories of restaurants being forced to pass on costs to customers due to increased ingredient prices.
While inflation cooled for gas prices in July, food costs continued to climb, according to a CNBC report from early August. The cost of baked goods was up 15 percent year-over-year, milk and dairy were up 14.9 percent and fruits and vegetables were up 9.3 percent. Prices are still expected to climb 6.7 percent over the next 12 months. Experts say it will take time for the Fed rate hike to cycle through the economy.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will U.S. consumers shift more food dollars to restaurants through the balance of 2022? How do you see restaurant and grocery marketing responding to rising food prices over the next six months?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
“A better deal” translates directly into “perceived value” and, as long as consumers perceive that it is worth spending marginally more in restaurants in exchange for not cooking and not washing dishes, the answer is yes.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Since restaurants are also paying inflated prices for food, this perspective is difficult to accept at face value. Even so, consumers will be happy to go back to eating out and get out of the kitchen.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
With the exception of some fast food value meal deals, it is still less expensive to cook at home. Some consumers may be attracted to the value deals and will shift more of their food to dining out more while food prices remain high. The downside is that for the most part, fast food is less healthy than home cooked meals.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Make no mistake, cooking at home is usually cheaper than eating out, and largely still is. Restaurants’ labor, rent, food costs and other expenses drive up the bill. However fast food chains, which drive value offerings, will give consumers an alternative to preparing meals at home. The challenge is for grocers, food brands and meal-kit companies to present an offering to consumers that convinces them that eating at home can be more affordable. Easier said than done!
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Short answer, no. It’s still cheaper to eat at home. Consumers at the lower end of the economic spectrum will be forced to continue to find ways to cut their budgets, including food. And the most “visible” way to do that is to limit restaurant visits.
That said, I also expect that we’ll see more shift from nicer, more expensive restaurants to less expensive QSRs for middle class consumers. I expect that change will more than make up for any loss of other customers. QSRs will do well during inflationary times.
Managing Director, GlobalData
It depends what type of outlet you go to. Fast food or QSR outlets are extremely good value for money and can often be cheaper than going to the supermarket. Mid-tier and higher price restaurants are generally more expensive, especially when a family dines out. The general trend we are seeing in the market is people cutting back on more expensive dining out and trading up to treats in the supermarket. However the patterns are very variable across income groups.
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
No. Purchases of foods in restaurants will always be more expensive than purchasing the food at a grocery store and preparing it at home. Restaurant food pricing has to account for all of the costs of maintaining a restaurant, plus labor, and the cost of food on top of this. There is also waste to consider when preparing restaurant food, and all of the preparation to create the correct atmosphere for the restaurant itself. There are clearly too many other cost components that have to be accommodated for when pricing restaurant food.
Retail Transformation Thought Leader, Advisor, & Strategist
Consumers will only shift food dollars to restaurants if they believe the overall cost of a meal is less than what they can create in their own kitchen. For fast food QSR value meals this may be the case, but most consumers will decide these meals are less healthy overall and only worthwhile occasionally. That isn’t enough of a shift to make a significant dent in spend patterns. Compared to other restaurants, the cost still isn’t lower than buying groceries, it just means consumers will continue to find value while shopping for a meal.
Mobile Trends Analyst, Apptopia
Bob makes an excellent point about perceived value, and the quick-serve restaurant chains in the U.S. have tapped into this psychology for years. Just think about the “value meal.” Today the focus is less on the value meal and more on the value of loyalty, which is earning Americans free and discounted food over return visits. The CEO of Restaurant Brands International confirmed this in another recent CNBC article, “Burger King parent says more customers are redeeming coupons and loyalty rewards.” Thanks to mobile apps, it’s never been easier to keep track of loyalty rewards — and motivate consumers to continue earning with push notifications and gamification. The act of earning something plays into the perceived value and thought that “I would not want to waste that effort.” This is why July was the best month on record for fast food app downloads, according to Apptopia estimates.