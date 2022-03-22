Source: The “H&M with friends” section of H&M’s German website

H&M has opened up its e-commerce sites in Germany and Sweden to third-party brands on a trial basis.

The retailer is testing to see whether a marketplace model will resonate with consumers in the two European countries before it scales the test further.

Third-party merchandise carried on the sites include items from sister brands of H&M, including &Other Stories, Arket, Monki and Weekday. H&M is also involving non-related brands like Crocs, Fila, Lee and Wrangler in the test, carried on a section of the site called “H&M with Friends.” H&M currently has 13 women’s and 15 men’s labels on the German and Swedish sites.

A H&M spokesperson told Fashion Network, which first reported the news, that its choice of the two launch markets was tied to each country’s “long tradition of catalog shopping.” The retailer has had its “e-shop” operating in Sweden since 1998 and Germany for the past 15 years.

The pilot of an H&M marketplace may be new to the retailer but not its parent company. H&M Group launched Afound in 2018. The site, which operates in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands, offers discounts on H&M Group brands and third-party merchandise in the beauty, fashion, interior and sports categories.

H&M offers online shopping in 54 countries, and nearly one-third of the company’s total sales are conducted through its sites. An increased focus on digital does not appear to have negatively affected the company’s bottom line performance. The company reported a gross margin of 52.8 percent for last year, up from 50.0 in 2020.

The fast-fashion marketplace test puts H&M in the company of other large retailers (Amazon, Target, Walmart) that are doing the same. That list will soon include Macy’s, which plans to launch its own curated marketplace in the second half of 2022.

Macy’s signaled its intentions in November. CEO Jeff Gennette said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call that Macy’s marketplace will provide customers with an “even greater breadth of assortment of exciting products to deliver on our promise of style and curation.”

“Our digital business is on track to generate $10 billion in sales by 2023 and that figure does not include the incremental revenue we expect this new marketplace platform to generate,” he said.