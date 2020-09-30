Holiday hiring ain’t what it used to be
It’s that time of year again when retailers set out their “help wanted” signs for new hires to assist in getting through the Christmas rush. This year, however, has been anything but typical for retailers, and that is true as well about the industry’s hiring practices heading into the holiday season.
Overall hiring is down from past years, a greater percentage of the jobs are being filled to handle the expected increase in online orders and many positions being listed now are, in fact, permanent. All three of these developments reflect the damage and demands placed on retailers in the year of the novel coronavirus, according to research from Indeed.com.
Hiring for the holiday season typically begins to pick up at the end of summer and builds from there and this year started pretty much the same as usual, according to Indeed. However, while job postings were following past patterns on September 1, they have since fallen off. By the twenty-second, postings were down 11 percent from last year and 21 percent below 2018.
“News about the virus and reports of case clusters change every day, making sales outlook and revenue forecasting extremely difficult,” AnnElizabeth Konkel, Indeed economist, told RetailWire. “This in turn affects hiring plans, especially when it’s unclear how many people will feel comfortable shopping inside brick and mortar stores. This is especially tricky because the holiday season comes during the winter. In some parts of the country, it’s close to impossible to provide a comfortable outdoor shopping option when temperatures drop and days shorten.”
The pandemic, it has been widely reported, has moved up the timetable on many retailers’ digital initiatives. This has also accelerated the trend that has seen retailers hire more people at the holidays to fulfill online orders from warehouses and stores. Retailer employment ads for these types of jobs have more than tripled this year over previous holiday seasons, according to Indeed.
A greater percentage of the jobs currently being filled are permanent positions, reflecting the belief of retailers that online sales will continue to remain strong well after the Christmas season is in the books. Only 37 percent of jobs being advertised are temporary compared to 54 percent at this time last year.
- Coronavirus and US Job Postings Through September 25: Data from Indeed.com – Indeed Hiring Lab
- Coronavirus and US Job Postings Through September 18: Data from Indeed.com – Indeed Hiring Lab
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see the pandemic resulting in any long-term changes in the ways that retailers hire for the holidays? Does the increasing emphasis on loading and stocking jobs presage retailers laying out their stores differently to serve online and in-store customers?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Holiday hiring ain’t what it used to be"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
VP of Sales, Worldlink Integration Group, Inc
Long term impacts? Well, only if the long term impact of more shopping done outside of the stores themselves come to be higher than expected. Otherwise I think/hope things will return to how they normally go next year.
You have occupancy level concerns in many areas (and expect more states to increase scrutiny if the second wave does hit) and having more staff in the same square footage is not a good solution.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Thee general answer is yes; the pandemic will result in long-term changes. Online ordering will grow at the expense of in-store sales, but BOPIS/BOPAC may be an additional delivery method. Selling functions in-store will decrease some while customer service/pick-up desk functions will increase. Pick-and-pack positions in fulfillment centers will increase. Because of the reach and improved speed of online job posting and hiring, hiring may be able to start a little closer to the season. These changes are here to stay until the next disruptions comes to retail.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Holiday hiring patterns were based on the shopping habits of customers. As long as customers don’t feel comfortable shopping in stores there will be a smaller need for additional staff to wait on them and more staff needed for BOPIS, curbside, and shipping.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Again as with so many other issues, the pandemic has just accelerated the changes that were happening anyway. This year and in the future, there will be less hiring for in-store jobs than in the previous year and more hiring for warehouse fulfillment jobs. Net-net, it will be less jobs because the revenue per-worker at the warehouse will be much higher than in the store.