How can indie retailers build lasting brand equity?
Rich Kizer and Georganne Bender, Kizer & Bender
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from Retail Adventures, the blog of Kizer & Bender.
One of the best ways to describe a brand was coined by Adrienne Weiss, CEO of Adrienne Weiss Corp: “A brand is a country, complete with its own language, rituals, culture and customs.”
Using this definition, we’ve created a checklist of things to do to help you build your brand:
Step 1: Write your store’s story.
Why did you open a store? What’s unique about you and the store? How does the store make a difference in your customers’ lives? When finished, spread the story across in-store signage, your website, social media — anywhere and everywhere you can.
Step 2: Turn your story into a 60-second elevator commercial.
We used to reply, “We’re professional speakers,” when someone asked us what we do and then think of all the cool things we should have said. Now we say, “We are consumer anthropologists. We study consumers in their natural habitats and share what we find in our keynote and seminar presentations.”
If you’ve ever answered, “I own a store,” you know that feeling.
Commit a 60-second condensed version of your store’s story to memory and have everyone associated with your store, from associates to teachers contracted to do classes, memorize it as well. The best way to build solid brand equity is telling the same story over and over.
Step 3: Create a filter that’s unique to your brand.
Every, single detail — from bags to type fonts — need to properly tell your brand story. If an item or service you are considering is in alignment with your store’s story — and would easily pass through your brand filter — then go ahead and use it.
Final thoughts: You will likely get sick and tired of your brand before it begins to automatically register with your customers. The Marketing Rule of Seven says that a customer must see or hear your message at least seven times before they take action — or remember you. So resist the urge to change your logo, colors or tagline — anything that is considered part of your brand identity. Give it time to stick.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What tips would you have for independent retailers looking to build brand equity? What are some of the most often overlooked steps in the process?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "How can indie retailers build lasting brand equity?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Retail Industry Analyst
Personalization of independent brands is the key to differentiation from their larger competitors. Playing off the emotional feeling of consumers — their desire to buy local — and combining it with the unique character and personalized service of the independent store should be the foundation for the elevator pitch that attracts and retains customers. Integrating this message into all branding and marketing communications as well as training for all associates is imperative to strengthen and reinforce the message. It is great to see a local retailer that does this right and it shows in the cult-like consumer following.
Retail Industry Strategy Esri
I would add a laser focus on your value proposition. What about your story and your offer makes you compelling for current and future customers?
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
There are so many details that go into creating a solid brand. Retail is in the details, right? Things like choosing a signature color and font, branded signage on the sales floor, plus carrying the brand experience online and on social media. It’s a big job, that’s why we recommend retailers appoint a Keeper of the Brand, someone whose job it is to make sure everything associated with the store tells the brand story.
You can read this article in full here.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Good tips of course from Rich and Geo. I would take exception to Adrienne Weiss. Many brands are their own country with what is relatable to them. Quirky is fine but I don’t want to have to translate or put up with oddities in your “country” (store). If I go there, I shouldn’t have to speak your language, you should know how to speak mine.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Differentiation and personalization are key to independent retailers separating themselves from the big boys. COVID-19 has spurred support of local retailers and that is a great thing. If they haven’t already done so, indie retailers need to review their brand and value propositions as well as how they can continue to bring customers into their stores (loyalty programs, etc.).
Loyalty & Marketing Strategist, Comarch
Building an emotional connection with your target audience is key to building your brand equity and loyalty.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
There is so much of this that applies equally to brands of all sizes, not just independents. And not just to retail, either. Think about branding with a 1.) unique, 2.) concise, 3.) consistent, 4.) repeatable drumbeat of a message. My favorite example is still “The Ultimate Driving Machine.” Still a great message and culture after more than 40 years.