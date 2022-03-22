How can retailers fund strategic priorities as challenges abound?
More than two years into the novel coronavirus pandemic and retailers are still searching for answers.
“It’s been difficult to plan inventory flow with much precision,” said Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom, last August. “We do not expect those conditions to change anytime soon, so it’s really on us to find ways of mitigating that.”
Mr. Nordstrom’s words, as reported by Sourcing Journal, encapsulate the ongoing planning and execution challenges facing all retailers today.
As COVID and lockdowns emerged in early 2020, panic buying overtook consumers, making it almost impossible to get an accurate read on demand. This was followed by a shift in consumer preferences for zero touch shopping and e-commerce, leaving many unable to pivot.
Since then, no retailer has been spared challenges. Activist investors have promoted the strategy of traditional retailers spinning off e-commerce operations in the spirit of higher valuations. Ongoing supply disruptions combined with the high cost of shipping has put a damper on retailers’ growth and margin objectives.
Prioritization is challenging, especially when lacking resources to compete toe-to-toe with market leaders. Many retailers, defined as “laggards” in Deloitte’s 2022 retail industry outlook survey, are unable to competitively fund the following priorities:
- Resetting physical stores for omnichannel;
- Modernizing the supply chain;
- Tapping alternative higher-margin revenue streams;
- Enhancing data privacy and security;
- Making the workforce future-ready;
- Incorporating ESG practices;
- Engaging in mergers and acquisitions.
Market leaders on the other hand, are shown to have the experience, expertise and resources to advance on all these fronts.
Many retailers are forced to make tradeoffs they can ill afford, even as all face immediate opportunities to improve outcomes with advanced analytics applied at scale (up to 20 percent revenue and margin improvement depending on the use case, according to McKinsey & Company in October 2021).
The question is how to proceed given the skills and experience of a retailer’s analysts, data scientists and data-driven managers — essentially, a retailer’s analytics maturity.
Data reported by Consumer Goods Technology as part of an annual survey demonstrates that most retailers are not yet applying predictive or prescriptive analytic methods like artificial intelligence to use cases such as demand forecasting, assortment planning and inventory management.
This makes sense considering Deloitte’s concern “that nearly half of executives expect a shortage in skilled workers for IT and analytics positions — needed roles that require greater investment and will likely be the foundation of digitally enabled retail.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What can retailers do to competitively fund the initiatives captured in Deloitte’s survey? How can retailers realize the benefits of analytics, like artificial intelligence, given the challenges of hiring skilled workers?
5 Comments on "How can retailers fund strategic priorities as challenges abound?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Deloitte’s survey provides interesting context, but ultimately every retailer will need to determine their critical few priorities. The problem, as the article rightly points out, is where to even begin. Analytics are only valuable if they inform a decision or change a behavior, so they’re not a panacea. It’s like putting in a new POS system and expecting sales/store sales to improve. Unrealistic. As an analytics provider myself, I have experienced countless examples of retailers having the data/insights, but not taking action based on the insights. I suggest retailers look hard at what they already have, and focus energy on making better use of what they have — forget about chasing the next shiny thing.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Mark, to solve the question of “where to even begin,” I submit to you that for a business that has five priorities but can only address three, just pick one and run with it. If it’s a true priority, it will improve the business.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Well put, Bob. When I say “critical few” priorities, that’s exactly what I meant. It’s just as important to decide what you won’t do, as what you will do.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
It’s hard to say if outsourcing certain IT functions or skills can mitigate the skilled labor shortage but I believe it’s the better alternative. As to AI and the supply chain, if we cannot ascertain how long a ship is going to be docked in Singapore when it should be in the Port of Los Angeles, I cannot see where AI is going to help to plan in the supply chain.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
For a lot of retailers, the key to all these priorities is the store. Focus on how the store fuels the business, and watch the other pieces fall into place. It’s important to credit retailers, too, for the amazing strides they’ve made in the past two years.