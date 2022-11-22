How should Mary Dillon reimagine Foot Locker?
In her first quarterly analyst call as Foot Locker’s CEO, Mary Dillon, who led Ulta Beauty for eight years, said she sees many parallels between sneakers and the beauty category when it comes to supporting growth, but also sees a bigger opportunity for Foot Locker to drive consumer demand.
“Much like beauty, [the] sneaker category is driven by passionate enthusiasts who are deeply engaged in the category, products that allow for individual expressions that are fun to shop for, and where newness and innovation matters,” said Ms. Dillon on the call. ”Also, sneakers are affordable luxury.”
Global casualization trends have been a major tailwind for the sneaker category.
Like beauty, sneaker buyers demand “choice and variety” and Foot Locker’s efforts to accelerate brand diversification will continue. In February, Foot Locker announced that Nike’s portion of Foot Locker’s sales would decline to about 55 percent by the fourth quarter of 2022 — down from approximately 65 percent in the 2021 fourth quarter and 75 percent overall for 2020 — due to Nike’s shift toward direct-to-consumer sales.
Ms. Dillon said Nike remains a “very important” partner and supports basketball, sneaker culture and kids categories. However, she noted that 80 percent of Foot Locker’s best customers already buy three or more brands. Amplified assortments of Adidas, Puma, Crocs, Converse, New Balance, Ugg, On and Hoka are also attracting new customers.
One hurdle will be overcoming the loss of traffic-driving signature launches as Nike is providing less “high heat” allocation and Adidas has ended its Yeezy collaboration with Kanye West. However, Foot Locker’s brand diversification efforts are designed to bring more innovation to selling floors and making the retailer less reliant on the launch calendar.
Opportunities Ms. Dillon sees include shifting its go-to-market approach “in many ways from being product-led to consumer-led.” Steps include adding more value-elevated engagement with its FLX loyalty program, tapping data analytics to amplify digital marketing efforts and better capitalizing on its omnichannel reach.
Ms. Dillon said the aim is to tap tools to “create a demand engine that’s bigger than just the products that we sell.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more benefits than drawbacks from Foot Locker adopting more of a “consumer-led” than “product-led” approach? What strengths should Mary Dillon look to build on as CEO of Foot Locker?
1 Comment on "How should Mary Dillon reimagine Foot Locker?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Effective, proven leaders like Mary Dillon are exceptional at finding the direction. Shifting focus to being “consumer-led” may seem obvious, but to make it a strategic direction is a wise move. While it may have seemed at first that the choice of Mary Dillon at Foot Locker was a head-scratcher, it seems like a smart move now. Dillon’s focus on the customer is spot-on and her proven ability to deliver results will be well received by Foot Locker shareholders, customers and employees.