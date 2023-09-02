Instacart enters the competition for in-store scan-and-go
Instacart has become a major part of how many Americans shop for groceries online. Now it is moving ahead with plans to become a fixture of how they shop in stores, as well.
The company recently announced the first full implementation of its Scan & Pay solution. A few weeks ago, Long Island City grocery store Foodcellar Market deployed the solution, which allows customers to scan both center-store products and produce with their own smartphones and check out from anywhere in the store. Customers launch the solution by scanning a QR code on a sign at the front of the store, scanning items as they shop, checking out and displaying a QR code generated on their phone to confirm payment before they exit the store.
The solution, which is accessed via a mobile browser rather than an installed application, also links items purchased in-store to a customer’s Instacart account, to make future Instacart shopping easier. Scan & Pay has so far been utilized primarily during peak hours (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.) for baskets of 10 items or less. Instacart offers the solution as part of its Connected Stores technology bundle.
Connected Stores also includes Instacart’s AI-powered Caper Carts and Carrot Tags, electronic shelf tags, which can interact with shoppers’ smartphones, according to TechCrunch.
Retailer success with scan-and-go technology has been mixed. On one hand, Sam’s Club’s app has proven very popular. It was downloaded 9.6 million times in 2020, according to a press release. The retailer in 2021 added a Scan & Ship feature to let customers scan products in-store and have them delivered to their homes. Wegmans, on the other hand, notoriously had to discontinue its SCAN app late in 2022 because it generated an unsustainable level of shrinkage.
Instacart appears to be trying to address potential shrink concerns, stating that its “continuing development of Scan & Pay’s loss prevention capabilities is based on over a decade of experience working across the grocery industry, using Instacart’s deep understanding of the signals and patterns that indicate potential fraud.”
Retailers using the Instacart solution are able to monitor transaction data in real-time.
- Foodcellar Market Introduces Scan & Pay Checkout Technology Powered by Instacart – Instacart
- Instacart launches Connected Stores, a suite of in-store tech for retailers – TechCrunch
- Sam’s Club Evolves its Scan & Go App, Merging Digital and Physical Experiences – Sam’s Club
- Shoplifters force Wegmans to pull the plug on its self-scanning app – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is there significant demand for scan and pay apps? Does Instacart’s version appear to address shrink and other operational concerns?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Instacart enters the competition for in-store scan-and-go"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Until those “loss-prevention capabilities” are firmly embedded in the process, scan-and-pay is a questionable proposition. Is it even affordable if it has to be 99 percent foolproof?
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Exactly my thought. It feels like the issues that retailers like Wegmans experienced with self-checkout would be exacerbated by making it even easier to “check out” with out any control. Conceptually, this makes sense; practically, more work needs to be done to protect the retailer from spiraling shrink costs.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Really? Seems like they are adding a cumbersome (and likely costly to retailers) process to the customer experience to help solve a shrink problem that I am not sure they have solved. Consumers that like Just Walk Out experiences are not being asked to scan a code for every item in the basket.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
This QR-based approach is an interesting, almost low-tech way to do self-checkout. It’s essentially the same model as paying the restaurant bill via a QR code app. But it’s also an LP nightmare. The customers are almost impossible to control with no central queue. How do you deal with mis-scans? And what is the actual process of “displaying a QR code generated on their phone”? How do you identify fraudulent behavior when even the best video analytics companies in the world can really only do it in checkout mode, focused on a specific lane? Sorry, but I’m not buying the claim that being in the business for 10 years means you’ve solved the shrink problem. Some major retailers have been in business for more than a hundred years, and they’re still trying to figure this out. Let’s just say that a decade worth of experience means you’re still a pre-teen. So, would you trust your company’s business to a 10-year-old?
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Instacart’s technology could very well be a tipping point in the scan-and-pay space, particularly with its ability to analyze and understand potential fraud patterns. The overall ease of scanning the QR code at the store, scanning items while shopping and then displaying another code for payment proof is not perfectly seamless, but getting closer to a near touch-less, scan-less experience. With Instacart’s innovative engineers and computer scientists, this experience is closer than you’d think.
President, Protonik
Instacart has a very fundamental problem – there’s simply not enough demand for what it offers to make a long term business. And that includes in store options like this.