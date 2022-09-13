Shoplifters force Wegmans to pull the plug on its self-scanning app
Wegmans is ending the use of its SCAN app, which enables customers to scan and bag items as they shop in its stores. The family-owned grocery chain concluded that it could no longer afford the losses associated with the app as shoplifters exploited the technology to walk out of stores with items they did not scan.
“SCAN users have told us they love the app and the convenience it offers,” the company wrote in an email to its customers, The Buffalo News reports. “We love it too and have tried many adjustments to keep it. Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing from this program prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state.”
Wegmans first rolled out the self-scanning app in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for contactless shopping. The chain deployed the technology at a store in DeWitt, NY, and then expanded it to other locations, according to Syracuse.com.
Self-checkout technology has always been seen as an easy mark by thieves looking to steal goods from stores. Reports in the past have posited that as many as 20 percent of individuals shopping in stores with self-checkout tech have stolen something.
Wegmans, despite this setback, is not fully giving up on self-scanning technology. In a message to customers, the grocery chain wrote, “We’ve made the decision to turn off the app until we can make improvements that will meet the needs of our customers and business. We’ve learned a lot, and we will continue to introduce new digital solutions to streamline the shopping experience for the future.”
Wegmans will retire the app on September 18 and is giving users, presumably including those that have already ripped it off, a courtesy credit of $20 to their online accounts.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Wegmans’ experience with customers using its self-scanning tech to steal an outlier in retail or is it similar to the experience in other stores? What do you see as the future for self-scanning tech in retail stores?
11 Comments on "Shoplifters force Wegmans to pull the plug on its self-scanning app"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Having used this app, I can confirm that the security around it is very lax. You scan items on your phone as you shop and place them directly in your bag. At the end of the shop you simply go to a self-service register and pay. There is no oversight, few security cameras, and no random checks. It would be so easy to steal things. The app isn’t the easiest to use and it sometimes takes a while for products to scan and register, so I suspect some losses are accidental or down to misuse. It’s a shame as it is a very convenient and speedy way of shopping.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Shorting receipts has been a problem in grocery since the first dishonest cashier started ringing up customers. Now we’ve expanded the population of potentially dishonest employees to anyone interested in shorting a transaction. This will definitely be a problem that retailers and technology will have to find a solution for before we see wider adoption of self-scanning apps in the market.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Who thought that telling people, “scan it yourselves, we’re not watching” was not going to lead to problems? At least at self checkout lines there’s somebody watching. Wegmans handed their customers a tool to help them steal – they shouldn’t be shocked that they are doing so.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
The first law of retail is Murphy’s Law so Wegmans should have seen this one coming. Others take note.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water! When it works well, self scanning technology can have a significantly positive impact on the customer experience. The challenge with self scan has always been the possibility of increased theft, but this alone should not be the sole reason to discard a self scan option. For example, Wegmans could make it available to only loyalty program members which may reduce the theft behavior. Self-scanning tech is going to become a bigger, not smaller part of grocery retailing.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Without checks and balances people’s base natures are enticed to run amok, especially in a time when inflation is hitting the pocketbook. Wegmans should have put some more security measures in place to combat what could have been entirely predicted.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Conceptually, scan and go technology should be successful. However to help prevent theft, retailers need to have random checks to ensure that items are properly scanned. Even with cashier checkouts, Costco has been requiring shoppers to show their receipts before leaving the store. Unfortunately, we can’t trust everyone.
Director, Main Street Markets
I believe there is a need for the app, but they need more checks and balances for it. There has always been a risk of theft but that is why loss prevention departments exist.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Scan and go technology is on the rise and it will get better with enhanced in-app security and fraud protective features. Unfortunately, we live in a society where scammers find ways to exploit these new customer experience introductions. But technology alone is not the answer. Store operational procedures must also be introduced in parallel to augment the new technology to make this work. I’m sure Wegmans is revisiting its operational plans and will come back with a better plan in the future.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
As many as 20 percent of individuals shopping in stores with self-checkout tech have stolen something. This is a sad statement for society. I can’t imagine other stores experiencing anything different.
The future? There will be a solution. This challenge promises too many positives for the store and the customer to be ignored.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I’m not surprised at all that some customers took advantage of this technology. What a shame. I hope that a combination of scans and Just Walk Out technology can fix this problem.