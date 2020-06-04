Is Amazon facing a crossroads with the coronavirus pandemic?
Amazon.com is reportedly delaying Prime Day 2020, typically held in July, at least until August as it faces extraordinary demand created by COVID-19.
According to meeting notes acquired by media outlets, Amazon also expects a $100 million hit from its excess inventory of devices that now it will now have to sell at a discount.
The supply chain strains were evident on March 16 when Amazon announced it would hire 100,000 workers in the U.S. and temporarily lift pay by $2.00 an hour. On March 17, Amazon said it would no longer accept any non-essential goods at its warehouses amid challenges keeping essentials in stock.
Currently, Prime deliveries for essential in-stock items are showing six-day delivery windows, with some products, such as hand sanitizer, still out of stock. Delivery dates for non-essential items range from three weeks to mid-June. While consumers are believed to be forgiving now, their patience may lessen in coming weeks.
Amazon’s biggest challenge, however, may be appeasing its warehouse and delivery workers. Coronavirus cases have been reported at more than 20 of the company’s U.S. warehouses. Employees told The Wall Street Journal in an article published on March 31 that about half the workers in some distribution centers “in recent days” are out due to health concerns.
An internal memo attained by the WSJ said Amazon had made more than 100 significant changes to human resources and operations over the past few weeks to deal with the business surge and workplace conditions. Beyond higher pay, Amazon has upgraded sick days and paid time off policies. Last Thursday, Amazon announced it would make millions of masks available and check temperatures at all warehouses. The company is analyzing camera feeds with machine learning to ensure workers are keeping adequately apart.
Analysts expect Amazon to gain significant market share with competitors forced to temporarily close doors, although the retailer’s top executives recognize the many execution challenges they face. The Journal wrote, “Senior executives are aware that Amazon’s response will shape public opinion about the company for years to come, according to people familiar with their perspectives. That is true both among consumers and in Washington, where antitrust investigations of the company are continuing.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Amazon facing a make-or-break period based on how it executes amid the pandemic? What will define the company’s success?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Amazon will emerge even stronger as a result of the crisis. There’s no questions that as the world’s leading online retailer, Amazon is under tremendous pressure to deliver for consumers through this crisis. And while there is no shortage of challenges and controversies the company is dealing with, the fact is, they seem to be doing a reasonably good job given the difficult, challenging circumstances. Ultimately people will look back on how companies handled the crisis and ask, “did the company have good intentions and did they seem to be doing the right thing?” Overall, Amazon is.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Amazon faces two key issues right now. Inside the company, there are plenty of HR challenges relating to employment conditions, from health concerns to workloads. These aren’t as public-facing as the execution problems, but one set of issues has a huge impact on the other.
As to those execution problems, this is the first time I can recall Amazon’s impregnable reputation for blocking and tackling looking vulnerable. For consumers to continue dealing with weeks-long outages of commodities like sanitizing wipes or toilet paper (not to mention the price gouging) seems like a breakdown of the system. And delivery-based services like Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh are crippled in market after market.
COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for the dominant online retailer, with the breakdown of traditional brick-and-mortar retail, but Amazon doesn’t seem any closer to fixing its operational problems than it was a few weeks ago.