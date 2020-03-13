Is blockchain the answer to supply chain visibility?
Using live data from three brands, Nike, PVH Corp. and Herman Kay, as well as two retailers, Kohl’s and Macy’s, the Auburn University RFID Lab has proven that a blockchain network was capable of sharing item-level data encoded in RFID tags.
In past research dating back to 2018, the RFID working group found improved supply chain visibility could solve “three chronic pain points”: claims/chargebacks, shrink/unaccounted inventory and counterfeiting/gray goods. These issues cost U.S. retail $181 billion in 2017.
According to the new white paper, “Chain Integration Project (CHIP),” previously existing networks for exchanging data were built for “antiquated internet technologies” and are unable to handle today’s massive volumes of serialized data that came with the arrival of RFID tags and QR codes. The study noted, “The item-level visibility supplied by these systems is constrained by the industry-wide ineptitude for sharing serialized data.”
Communication between systems is often the holdup. For instance, one stakeholder may use a different vocabulary, such as the term “carton” versus “case,” or a different methodology, such as the metrics they use for counting contents.
In the study that used a Hyperledger Fabric-based data exchange mechanism, item-level data streams were able to be traced from source to store, creating a history for each product that passed through the supply chain. In all, 222,974 products were recorded on the blockchain from 12 different supply chain nodes.
Such automation promises to eliminate the need for human audits. The study concluded, “While there are still many opportunities for improvement, each partner pair was able to record transactions containing serialized data in a common language and share that data with their appropriate trade partners.”
Allan Gulley, RFID Lab research fellow, told coindesk.com that a more robust network of service providers will likely be necessary to support blockchain’s potential for supply chains. “The system as it stands right now can process what we need it to, but in the long term we’re talking about billions of products flowing through the retail supply chain with these RFID tags,” he said.
Last year, New Balance, LVMH and Coca-Cola all began experimenting with blockchain to support traceability in the supply chain.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How confident are you that combining blockchain and RFID technologies will eventually enable retail trading partners to share granular, item-level data with one another? What hurdles does blockchain face as a practicable supply chain tool?
10 Comments on "Is blockchain the answer to supply chain visibility?"
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Blockchain is not the only method of communicating granular data along the supply chain. It happens to be more secure and more auditable. If the industry is suffering from a lack of information pass-through, it is because there is insufficient commitment from companies that should be willing participants and, for one reason or another, have not fully committed to be involved.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Blockchain is going to be foundational to ensuring supply chain visibility and integrity. Some categories are more critical than others – Food, military grade circuitry, items sourced from overseas with a high risk of fakes. But the barriers are also massive — high levels of investments required and lack of common standards.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
If done correctly, combining blockchain and RFID technologies may make things a lot easier for retailers. Today we have tons of data. But how much of that data is being read, understood, and used in a benefiting way?
We need to find ways to streamline data, simplify it, and make it a usable tool that will help businesses make the right decisions. We have come a long way in finding out how to identify customers, their shopping habits, their likes and dislikes, and how we can market to them. I see this through technology as only getting better and better. Through combining blockchain and RFID technologies and having retailers share data, it will make the whole process more manageable and a lot more cost-effective.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
As Hamacher Resource Group continues its journey to offer a comprehensive suite of services to track and trace pharmaceutical drugs under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), we have found that there is significant discussion about the value, security, validity, and applicability of blockchain to this process. Although we feel that this will be the direction that is ultimately taken, there are numerous other lower hurdles that must first be addressed and compliance across all key stakeholders remains short of the anticipated objective. Costs involved with blockchain, compatibility of systems and integration of communication, and questions regarding security remain at the center of the decision.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
I was at the Modex show this week in Atlanta, where vendors were showing off the latest and greatest in product handling systems (my report from the conference will be posted next week). In the past few shows, blockchain was a key trend with several sessions devoted to the topic and exhibitors highlighting it in their booths. This year, not so much. While much of the attention in the industry has been grabbed by robots, I suspect the real reason for the temporary demise is the priority companies are placing on productivity improvements and blockchain has limited proof points in this area.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Blockchain works, though its scalability has yet to be proven (rather it has been disproven several times — I assume tweaks continue). However…
Besides that, while I get that the ledger nature of the history provides opportunities for automated and better accuracy, there are other ways to solve the problem. Many have existed for a while and yet inaccuracies are on the rise, not decline. I mean, EDI has been around forever. It works. When used.
And if I look at similar types of initiatives in merchandising over the years there’s always a reason why adoption doesn’t quite happen. I don’t think this is a big priority for retailers. Visibility is, but I don’t think the blockchain revolution is going to make it happen.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
To be honest I have more confidence in blockchain than I do in RFID technology. That said, combining the two is ONE way to share granular, item-level data. As to barriers there is the obvious (cost) and the less obvious (separating what is possible today from all the hype about what will be possible tomorrow).
President, Protonik
Blockchain isn’t the issue here — it’s basic communication. As with any effort of this type, the cost of unifying the communication could be far higher than any potential improvements warrant.
Retailers should be cautious about this effort. It’s not clear that it’s anything more than a committee report delivered to committees.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
I have more near-term confidence in blockchain technologies than I do in RFID, based upon all the RFID stumbles over the decades. Blockchain is a path toward trust, most importantly, not just visibility. As more supply chain ecosystem participants understand the potential of the immutable record that blockchain is currently providing across the globe, more will jump on the train to blockchain.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Technically speaking, blockchain is meant specifically for untrusted parties. I think the words you really mean are verification and validation.