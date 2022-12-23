Is drone delivery really here for Walmart and Amazon?
After a successful three-store pilot program, Walmart has launched an aerial drone delivery service in a handful of markets, with plans to expand soon to six states.
Walmart shoppers in cities such as Dallas, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa can now order products and have them delivered via drone delivery within 30 minutes, with a $3.99 per order price tag, according to Eat This, Not That.
Customers can choose from tens of thousands of goods, including fragile items like eggs, with a limit of 10 pounds per flight, according to Supermarket News.
A demo video from last year made in conjunction with DroneUp shows a package being lowered from a drone to a customer’s front lawn using an automated claw, not unlike a mechanism from an entertainment arcade.
Pre-pandemic, major tech players and logistics companies were working on developing drone delivery to help meet the emerging customer demand for faster last-mile delivery. Amazon and Google obtained patents on numerous drone-related innovations, and in 2017 UPS began testing a delivery truck that acted as a mobile drone base, to deliver packages in the vicinity of where the truck was parked.
Concerns over safety and privacy, however, have continually been voiced as the technology has gone through the pilot stage.
In April of this year, Amazon experienced a huge setback with drone delivery when one of its pilot drones crashed, causing a 25-acre brush fire. At that point the drone program had been in development for 10 years with an investment of $2 billion behind it.
Nonetheless, a representative of Amazon Prime Air in November told CNBC that the company’s aerial drones are slated to begin making deliveries by the end of 2022. The first markets in which Prime Air planned to launch drone delivery are College Station, TX and Locekford, CA. The Amazon drones are programmed to fly to a destination, descend to a height of 12 feet, scan the area for obstacles and, if it deems the area empty, drop the package.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How confident are you that drone delivery will be sustainable and soon scale nationwide? Is Amazon, Google, Walmart or another carrier best positioned to succeed with drone delivery?
9 Comments on "Is drone delivery really here for Walmart and Amazon?"
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Drones will work until the “friendly skies” (United Airlines) become “…too crowded…” (Expressway to Your Heart, Soul Survivors, 1967). Then the industry will recalibrate and regulate. Drones will be used in moderation and in certain markets.
Co-founder, RSR Research
Fun fact! I know the Soul Survivors. One passed away in 2021 (not Covid and it could have been a little before), but the other is still alive and kicking.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I wonder how drones fly in really bad weather? I’d bet not well. The hard truth (if not obvious) is that drone delivery at scale would be a nightmare. How could aviation authorities possibility manage thousands of drones roaming the skies? I think the answer is that they can’t. And while drone delivery might make sense for a very narrow set of use cases (e.g. delivering medicine to a remote location), for most other goods it’s hard to see the value. Ultimately, this only makes sense if it can deliver value at a fee that’s profitable for the retailer and, from my perspective, drones at scale just doesn’t fly.
Merchant Director
I don’t know about this. I can’t see any retailer delivering packages in places like Chicago or New York — lots of potential issues in regards to crime. Additionally you are limited to the size and weight of products delivered.
Co-founder, RSR Research
In rural areas it kinda, sorta makes sense. Maybe. Of course, there are places where you can get a license to shoot down drones, so they’ll have to adjust those laws.
I don’t expect to see a drone dropping something off on my porch any time soon (or maybe in my lifetime), but out in the country — it might be cheaper than schlepping a truck or van out there. Maybe.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I’m a private pilot, and to enter airspace you must be absolutely proficient or disaster awaits. That being said, I believe that vectoring a drone can be incredibly accurate in flight path, including altitude planning. But this still scares me when thinking about private flight in the busy skies. Will it work successfully for retail? There will be rough edges, God forbid. But in time, the aviation people can get it extremely right. Caution.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I am still not convinced that drones will become mainstream. There are too many issues – weather, overflight, privacy, safety, weight limits, inability to deliver to secure areas, cost, and so forth – that need to be ironed out. I am sure drone use will grow and that they have a place, but I see them as niche.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
We’ve been waiting! I was off on my predictions. I thought this would have been SOP in certain markets. Obviously, this is not perfect for every market, but there are certain locations where drone delivery makes total sense (rural and certain suburban areas). You won’t see drones flying around NYC — at least not in the near future. Amazon, as usual, is the leader in this area. Will Google and others create a rival delivery product? Of course! And other retailers will be able to pay to use the technology. Amazon (and others) will create a DaaS model — Delivery as a Service.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors