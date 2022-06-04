Photo: IKEA

IKEA is making its Buy Back & Resell program permanent across its 37 U.S. stores following a pilot last summer.

The service applies only to used IKEA furniture that is fully assembled and functional. Acceptable products include office drawer cabinets, bookcases, small tables, dining tables, desks and chairs and stools without upholstery. IKEA will not take back beds, sofas, mattresses, home furnishing accessories, leather products or lighting fixtures.

The retailer will sell the items in its As Is in-store sections that also stock discontinued items and ex-showroom displays.

Used furniture sellers earn an IKEA store credit. In the U.K. and Ireland where the program has been rolled out, sellers receive between 30 to 50 percent of the original price.

“Do you have IKEA furniture that’s an oldie, but it’s still a goodie, and looking to retire it?” IKEA states on its website. “By finding your furniture a new home, we are making the things we love last longer.”

The program aligns with IKEA’s goal to become climate positive by 2030.

In the soft goods space, Levi’s, Patagonia, The North Face, Madewell, Allbirds, Fabletics and Eileen Fisher are among those recently launching initiatives that let customers return items for store credit. The programs come as Gen-Z’s passion for sustainability is supporting strong growth across a wide range of apparel resale platforms, including ThredUp, The RealReal, Poshmark and Depop.

Furniture re-commerce faces challenges, however, such as the shipping of bulky items, but it’s starting to be touted as the next growth opportunity.

Last week, Kaiyo, an online marketplace for furniture resale, raised $36 million in a funding round. The New York-based startup said it experienced more than 100 percent growth year-over-year due to growing interest in the circular economy and pandemic-induced supply chain issues.

”Furniture is one of the largest investments consumers make, yet historically, re-selling has posed a significant challenge, making it a major contributor to landfill waste,” Alpay Koralturk, founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Other places selling used furniture include Kaiyo competitors, AptDeco and Chairish, as well as Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.