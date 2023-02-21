Is inflation giving grocers a bad rap?
Shoppers believe grocers are making 14 times more profit than they actually are and also believe food-at-home inflation is about two times higher than reality, according to a new dunnhumby analysis.
The survey taken in November found U.S. shoppers believe:
- Grocers are earning a 35.2 percent net profit margin, 14 times higher than the average of 2.5 percent.
- Consumers believe food-at-home inflation stands at 24.3 percent, more than twice the 10.4 percent year-over-year inflation figure released Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Retailers are in a precarious position with their brand perception, since customers are vastly overestimating grocers’ store profit margins and inflation rates, while they themselves are battling food prices,” dunnhumby president of the Americas Matt O’Grady said in a statement. “Retailers need to show they are empathetic to customers through their prices, their rewards/loyalty offers, and with messaging to best support shoppers during these challenging financial times.”
The survey findings come as grocers are reportedly seeking price reductions from suppliers or demanding proof they need to keep prices high as inflation cools.
In the UK, Tesco chairman John Allan in January told the BBC that it was “entirely possible” that some food firms were using inflation as an excuse to hike prices.
Last week, the U.K. upscale grocer Waitrose committed to lowering prices by £100 million across a range of essential products. James Bailey, Waitrose’s executive director, said in a statement, “We understand that getting value for money has never been more important for everyone.”
In Canada, members of Parliament have summoned the heads of the country’s largest grocers to answer for skyrocketing food prices and surging corporate profits.
Loblaw recently began defending itself on social media by pointing out its low margins and blaming suppliers. One response on Twitter read, “We may be the face of food inflation but we are certainly not the cause. Food prices are higher in our stores simply because the manufacturers who make the products are charging more for them.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are grocers in a “precarious position with their brand perception” in the face of rampant food inflation? Should grocers be taking further steps to show empathy or otherwise help households offset inflationary pressures?
Managing Director, GlobalData
It isn’t the job of consumers to understand how the grocery market works, so it’s hardly surprising that people have a poor grasp of profitability and margins. However the fact remains that grocery is an extremely low-margin sector and that most grocers try to deliver good value for money. As much as consumers understandably grumble about higher food prices, retailers don’t really have a choice but to pass along some of the increases. And as every retailer is more or less in the same boat, if inflation damages brands then it will harm all retailers. That said, it is important for retailers to work on things like range segmentation, own-label development, and opening price value tiers to give consumers options to save.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Grocers are caught between the veritable rock and a hard place. Consumers want lower prices, yet suppliers are charging higher prices. It feels like suppliers are following the oil industry’s playbook: quick to raise and slow to lower. Grocers can’t really push back too much. Their best tactic may be to push their private label and advertise its quality and value.
Maybe there’s a good opportunity here for grocers to better publicize lowering their prices—when they do. Loblaw is right to try to use social media in order to get in front of this perception gap. I think one message could be something like “We all hate inflation. It might not look like it, but we are trying our hardest to continue to offer you high quality foods at reasonable prices.”
President and CEO, Mpro5 Inc.
Only with people who are uninformed. What is rich about this issue (especially in Canada) is government policies are in many cases the cause of inflation. So let’s call in those filthy retail capitalists and make them “explain.” … Beyond stupid.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Inflation raises prices. Nobody likes paying more. Unfortunately, a price increase becomes very obvious to the consumer in a grocery store. They see their food bills creeping up and many, especially in this rocky economy, are having to adjust their daily, weekly, and monthly budgets.
Co-founder, RSR Research
I think if retailers weren’t out of stock so often, people would grumble less about the high prices of product they can buy.
It also raises the question, how are grocers not more visible helping out in hurting communities?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
The general public has never understood retail math — ever. But that doesn’t change the fact that there is indeed a perception problem. I’ll be on the lookout for individual brands and retailers when they report quarterly numbers. That’s what tells the tale. Squeezed profits mean not guilty of price gouging. Record profits in inflationary times means guilty of price gouging. I’m looking at you, oil companies.
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
It is unfortunate that uninformed consumers can dictate business policy, but “the customer is always right” holds up here as well. The pandemic, supply chain and inflation have been the trifecta of marketing chaos, but have also provided a pivotal moment for grocers to transform. Some brands have actually used eggs as a loss leader to build store traffic, others are redefining their pricing models and private label penetration. It is an exciting time for the grocery industry, bumps and all.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Perception is reality, unfortunately, yet grocers aren’t charities and must react to market conditions just like any other retailer. Even so, the advantage goes to multi-category players that have more room to breathe. Walmart has made a point of publicizing its efforts to keep food costs down, however it can make up for it elsewhere — including with solutions and services. More grocers like Kroger, H-E-B, and others are adding higher-margin discretionary categories to stores to hedge against food inflation and plump up profits.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Prices for nearly every category in every industry are higher than two years ago. Consumers might find it easy to blame grocers, but I just paid my heating bill last week and it was exorbitant and gas pump fuel is on the rise again. In this inflationary time, grocers should over-communicate their value deals, their loyalty programs, and their in-house brands that can provide important savings for consumers.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
There is no denying that consumers have deep concerns about their ability to afford everyday essentials like groceries. With inflationary pressures continuing to cause pressure on household budgets, SNAP benefits shrinking as emergency benefits end next month in two-thirds of states, and supply chain issues causing ongoing disruption across multiple categories, it is absolutely imperative for grocers to:
Many grocers have raised the bar and consumers are taking note. As an industry, it’s time for key stakeholders across the supply chain to shine.
Content Marketing Strategist
Grocers’ brand perception has taken a hit. Research, like dunnhumby’s helps grocers hit back with facts to dispel myths.
To help consumers, grocers offer deals and value bundles, ask suppliers for lower prices and invest in private labels.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Consumers are upset about inflation. Grocery prices are certainly an area where inflation became very visible. Retailers have an opportunity to improve their brand perception if they can create a story about their specific pricing strategies and the things they are doing to minimize or offset price increases for their customers. Sam Walton took this very approach in the ’70s and it certainly paid off for him.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
So true! “We may be the face of food inflation, but we are certainly not the cause. Food prices are higher in our stores simply because the manufacturers who make the products are charging more for them.”
Grocers love inflation. So does every other industry that sells directly to the consumer. Read: oil and pharma. Any sector holding historical margins makes more profit in a high inflationary period.
Putting the onus on the grocer is showing a lack of understanding of where the pricing is coming from. Grocers are merely passing on the pricing they get. Yes they extend their absolute margins, but their percent margins are mainly constant.
Principle, JDM Solutions Consulting LLC
Inflation hurts everyone. Unfortunately retailers are the ones who have the greatest exposure because they have direct interaction with the consumer. In general I don’t think it is their fault but they certainly must deal with the consumer’s perception. Grocers need to educate the consumer to help put pressure where it can be most beneficial.