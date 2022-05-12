Is it time for Publix to scale its Greenwise Market concept?
2022 is shaping up as a breakout year for Publix’s Greenwise Market format.
The Greenwise organic food and essentials specialty concept in Florida experienced higher year-over-year foot traffic growth in September than Publix’s mainstream stores, according to a Placer.ai study reported in Winsight Grocery.
Greenwise Market visits were up 6.4 percent during the month, while Publix’s visits were down 3.9 percent. September continued a trend that saw monthly visits to Publix in Florida decline in June, July and August, even as visits to Greenwise grew by double digits. The time shoppers spent in Greenwise (28 minutes) was also greater than at Publix stores (24 to 26 minutes).
The traffic gains/losses of Publix and its Greenwise concept can be explained, in part, by their relative sizes. Greenwise, with only eight locations, is able to show more significant percentage changes than Publix with its 1,313 stores.
Publix first launched the Greenwise Market banner in 2018 in Tallahassee, FL, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. The grocer had been considering a smaller concept for some time and opened two stores under the slightly different banner, Publix Greenwise Market, in 2008.
Major grocery chains began experimenting with small-format grocery stores early- to mid-way through the 2010s, when such formats emerged as a way to court urban shoppers. Small formats proved able to more easily weave themselves into urban neighborhoods where big boxes would not fit.
Target was having such success with small stores that early in 2020, before the pandemic, it made plans to build an even smaller store concept.
Not all the experimentation with new store concepts, however, has trended in a smaller direction.
In November, Target announced that it was launching a new store concept that is 150,000 square feet, 20,000 feet larger than an average Target store. The new format, which will not be as large as the retailer’s grocery concept SuperTarget stores, will include more space for food and beverages than a typical big box Target.
In addition to more floor space and an expanded product selection, Target’s new concept has five times the amount of backroom area for the fulfillment of drive up, pickup and ship-from-store orders. Like Target’s popular small, flexible-format stores, the new concept features localized elements. The first new, larger redesigned store opened near Houston.
- Grocery retailers are carving out success in small places – Winsight Grocery Business
- GreenWise Market, with small stores and no Pub subs, is a paradigm shift for Publix – Tampa Bay Business Journal
- Target thinks small to succeed big time – RetailWire
- Will Target’s new store format be even a bigger hit with its guests – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What factors (demographics, operational execution, etc.) are key to making small format grocery stores work? Do you see opportunities for Publix to significantly scale its Greenwise Market concept?
Join the Discussion!
2 Comments on "Is it time for Publix to scale its Greenwise Market concept?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
For the life of me, I’m not sure why Publix has been slow on the uptake with this concept. I first experienced the Greenwise concept when they opened in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It was essentially their version of a Whole Foods and it always drew a wide audience. This location might not have been the best, as I see success with this format being all about the demographics. Palm Beach or Jupiter are much better candidates. Just follow the leader here and open where Whole Foods has built the clientele.
By the way, Publix could probably scale its number of Greenwise locations substantially, based on these numbers. But they’d need to be careful with cannibalization with their larger format stores, which are already on every other corner in Florida. Another thing that intrigues me about this is that shoppers spend more time in the smaller format Greenwise stores than in the larger ones. Maybe there’s some insight here that can be transferred to the larger stores.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Publix has realized that the shotgun approach to retailing can hide specific niche opportunities, including the highly profitable and successful organic food and essentials specialty concept. Publix realized that the organic market was growing as witnessed by the success of Whole Foods, Sprouts and others. No doubt these chains were taking share from Publix, so Greenwise is both a defensive and offensive strategy. Greenwise is less about store size and more about developing a mix of products and services designed to meet this niche market. I am always reminded that there are riches in niches.
While the article discusses store size, the real reason why the Greenwise concept is unique is its commitment to organic and specialty foods. Through its short life (four years) Greenwise has successfully fought efforts to make it look more Publix like, with bolt on additions (fried chicken, Pub subs, etc.) characteristic of a traditional Publix.
By staying focused on the Greenwise customer and developing the appropriate offerings for this customer, this concept is very scalable.