Will Target’s new store format be even a bigger hit with its guests?

Photo: Target

And now for something completely different. Target today said that it plans to open new larger-format stores with new reimagined open layouts designed to better meet the needs of the chain’s guests (AKA customers).

The new stores, which will measure around 150,000 square feet, will be about 20,000 square feet larger than Target’s average size. The new design, which will feature localized elements to make customers feel at home, came about after “years of research,” according to a company press release.

Target said the stores are designed with backrooms that are five times larger than previous stores of a similar size to enable the chain to better meet the growing number of customers using its same-day Drive Up and Order Pickup services. The areas will also provide the space necessary to help Target fulfill online orders for delivery. More than 95 percent of the chain’s digital orders are fulfilled by store locations.

“Target’s stores are at the heart of how we deliver for our guests, whether they browse the aisles, shop online or stop by for same-day services like Order Pickup and Drive Up,” said John Mulligan, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Target. “Guests and team members tell us they come to Target because they feel inspired, connected and welcomed. With our reimagined store design and larger store footprint that better supports our same-day services, we can give guests more of what they love while incorporating features that build on our commitment to sustainability, community and helping all families discover the joy of everyday life.”

More square footage also means that the new and remodeled Targets will stock a wider selection of the retailer’s merchandise. The new format will not be as large as a SuperTarget but will include added space for food and beverages.

Target recently opened its new larger and redesigned store format near Houston. The new design features more windows and natural light. It also adds “plants and regionally sourced reclaimed wood” to create a warmer, welcoming environment.

The retailer said that more than half of its 200 or so planned full store remodels in 2023 will include elements of the new design. Almost all of its 30 new stores will do the same, and all of its remodels and new stores in 2024 will include the new design elements.