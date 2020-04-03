Target thinks small to succeed big time
Target’s push to open smaller locations in recent years has been one of the chain’s success stories. It’s worked so well that the retailer is thinking of developing even smaller stores, so that one day it will be able to have locations almost anywhere.
Speaking on yesterday’s fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Brian Cornell said that Target plans to open more of its smaller-format stores, which typically span about 30,000-square-feet, this year in urban centers, near/on college campuses and in tourist areas such as Disney World, the Las Vegas Strip and New York’s Times Square.
“We’re fine tuning our approach with each project. Like any new neighborhood, you have to really live in it to figure out the daily rhythms and routines,” said Mr. Cornell. “In Tribeca, for example, we knew there would be a steady stream of office workers over the lunch hour and tourists on weekends, but we didn’t realize just how much room we’d need to accommodate all the double jogger strollers in our aisles. Trust me, they’re huge.”
Target’s CEO said the retailer individualizes its merchandising, replenishment and operational strategies for each small store location and the results are worth the effort. The chain’s existing 100 small-format stores have moved “well past” $1 billion in annual sales, generating about three times the revenue per square foot as its big boxes.
John Mulligan, Target’s COO, said the retailer has learned a lot about operating small stores, taking a slow and steady approach since its first in 2014. In 2020, he said, Target will open around “three dozen” stores, its most ever in a calendar year, and that the retailer is looking to see “just how small our stores can be.”
Speaking to analysts, Mr. Mulligan said Target wasn’t talking about introducing a completely new concept, but a tweak to its small store format that would give it greater accessibility to shoppers.
“While our smallest location today is about 12,000 square feet, our team is exploring sites half that size. Think a convenience store size box nestling neighborhoods across Chicago, Philadelphia or New York or right in the middle of a bustling campus,” he said. “We’re still in a space to offer the categories guests want from Target, like beauty, home and grab-and-go food. This design could open up hundreds of additional site options to serve even more people in new trade areas, and to give guests a nearby pickup spot for online orders.”
Target plans to debut its first smaller box store next year.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has Target’s experience operating stores between 12,000- and 30,000-square-feet prepared it to succeed with even smaller locations? What do you think of Target’s plan to begin testing a 6,000-square-foot store in 2021?
Join the Discussion!
17 Comments on "Target thinks small to succeed big time"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I have said this before and I’ll repeat it, small stores are the way of the future. Target knows that and they see success. As technology continues to move forward, consumers will become accustomed to going to the store to see the item, try the item and decide on whether or not to purchase it but, when they do (in most cases) they won’t leave with the item.
They’ll pay for the item and through technology (possibly drones) it will be there waiting for them by the time they get home. That’s the future. Target is smart to see that now and to be the first retailer going in that direction.
Small stores make a lot of sense. They cost less to operate, require less staff, have lower costs for utilities, cheaper rent, and the list goes on. Watch how other retailers known for their large stores will soon be following Target’s lead because that clearly is the future of retail.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
The rightsizing of store fleets and optimization of store formats has emerged as a significant trend in 2020. Target is at the forefront of this move with its smaller format locations, and the results are indeed very impressive. Today’s customer still enjoys in-store shopping experiences, however it’s clear that smaller format stores — which drive localization with their merchandising, assortments, replenishment and operational strategies — will resonate.
In addition, Target has invested significantly with their digital transformation efforts, and offer a seamless omnichannel-ready operation that puts the customer in the control as to how, when and where they can pick up their products via the various BOPIS solutions. As the smaller format stores continue to scale and drive efficiencies, it’s clear that 6,000 square foot stores will be just as successful.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The key will lie in curating the assortment for these new small stores. The right assortment and the right price for a store in a neighborhood with high name recognition could be ideal. Get the assortment wrong or have too limited an assortment and these stores will have problems.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I agree with Stephen 1,000 percent — While I think small stores are a great option for demographics than cannot support a 100,000 square foot store, the assortment has to be tailored to the community. In this case, one size does not fit all and while it does take some more work to make a store truly localized, it will pay off in the long run and create the bond with the customer that makes them feel that is their Target store.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
This is a winning strategy for Target. This is what category management and shopper insights are all about – knowing what items will appeal to the ebbing and flowing traffic, demographics and every other area where data will provide information to truly understand the specific neighborhood where it is located.
As Brian Cornell stated, in Tribeca you have office workers during lunch and tourists on weekends. Target is nearly finished completing a smaller store near Columbus Circle that will also have its own significant traffic from area residents, tourists, traffic from Central Park and more. This formula will allow Target to cherry pick neighborhoods and will be the new way retailers need to think about what a store should be. Kudos to Target and Brian Cornell.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Zel, you are right. This is the key. “This… will be the new way retailers need to think about what a store should be.”
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
It makes sense. Product assortment that is relevant to local demand is the key.
Associate Professor, Fashion Institute of Technology
Target will succeed in the smaller format stores, especially with its approach of slow and measured roll-outs which allow the company to perfect the model. The brand recognition will certainly drive foot traffic into the smaller locations and with the focus on the guest, both product assortments and service will align with the shopper needs. Target is changing the shopping behavior of customers with pick-up, drive-up and same-day delivery. In the Life On Campus stores, the options include delivering to the college dorm, pre-order staple supplies and pick-up at the store. All of these benefits will resonate with college students (and parents) and will drive further digital transformation beyond the 24 percent increase over LY in digital. Fresh food offerings will be next on the list of conveniences that Target will master.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
They’ve mastered what it takes to deliver at scale. I bet more on their strategy than Amazon Go and the like.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Target’s existing small stores are basically cut down versions of the larger ones. They have worked well but there is an opportunity to create a new, much smaller format that is focused on essentials and everyday items with a select smattering of other products. This will give Target much more scope to open in neighborhoods where it has been uneconomical to place larger stores. I also believe this will help boost online sales in local areas and provide a better network of stores from which to collect online orders – something that is helpful to margins. This is a winning strategy for Target as it embarks on its next phase of growth.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I have been continually critical of Target and the “silver bullet” approach to solving problems. The move discussed today, however, reflects dynamic thinking. As Zel said, “This…will be the new way retailers need to think about what a store should be.”
I also think it will propel the brand to mean something more to the consumer.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Small is the new black and has been for the past few years. Smaller stores are more intimate and more flexible. It’s easier to build a “shop local” perception when the sales floor isn’t overwhelming.
Smaller general merchandise stores can easily feel like convenience stores. I am guessing that Target wants its smaller footprint to feel more like shopping in a cool indie retail environment. I like that Target staff is “living in the neighborhood” to understand what each one needs. Rachel Schectman did this with Macy’s The Market in Texas and it appears to be working. Real community is important.
Content Marketing Strategist
Target’s recent experiments will yield insights on how to thrive with even smaller stores. Target is wise to shrink because the “small is big” retail trend isn’t going away.
When stores are cozy (vs. cavernous), many consumers value the convenience and efficiency of shopping in a more compact space. Less space demands thoughtful curation of bestsellers and a localized assortment to enhance the quality of Target’s offering and the customer experience.
Smaller stores also make the retail giant nimble enough to squeeze into desirable, high-traffic locations, and delight busy urban consumers with easy online pickups and returns.
With this plan, Target is doing many things right to stay consumer-centric and competitive.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Living in Manhattan, to have the Target experience that I was accustomed to in other cities but in a smaller format has been great. The curation of assortment to the location is critical to the success of this format.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Target has been very flexible in opening stores with different sizes and formats. More importantly, they are figuring out how to tailor assortments to store size and location, perhaps better than anybody else in retail. (Personal case in point: My daughter’s NYC apartment now has a small format store a few blocks away, and it’s her store of choice for essentials and more.) If Target can manage high occupancy costs, you can’t beat the population density in urban centers like New York, Chicago and elsewhere — especially among a generation who grew up shopping with their parents at Target in the suburbs.
CEO of Envirosell Inc., Speaker, NY Times Best-Selling Author
Retail has to follow housing trends. Many American cities are being repopulated. They are under- or historically poorly-served markets. Target like other national players needs to get local. 85 percent of the product mix stays the same – but the 15 percent needs to be well chosen. Anyone know what Banana Ketchup is? Or the importance in some markets of Halal meats?