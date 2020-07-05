Is it time to move beyond ‘now more than ever’ COVID-19 commercials?
The initial batch of ads arriving since the pandemic have largely embraced similar phrases, set-ups and emphatic tones. Is it best for brands to play it safe and follow suit?
The sameness was summed up in a YouTube compilation entitled “Every Covid-19 Commercial Is Exactly the Same,” from Sean Haney, a digital marketer at a software company, that’s made the rounds across agencies.
Combining commercials from Target, CVS, Apple, Budweiser and other brands, the parody shows how many executions start with somber music and images of empty streets, schools or playgrounds. A voiceover then details each brand’s long support of communities and how that will continue during the pandemic. Phrases such as “uncertain times” and “now more than ever” and words like “home” and “together” are found in many.
The ads close with rousing music and scenes of apartment and home dwellers applauding and banging pots from their windows or stoops in honor of frontline workers.
In liner notes, Mr. Haney said the repetition wasn’t so surprising given the quick turnaround time and risks in striking the wrong tone. He concluded, however, that the sameness is “perhaps a sign that it’s time for something new.”
A Wall Street Journal article covering the parody video said brands joining in on the style risk appearing insincere. The heavy drama could also be seen as “emotionally manipulative.” Nearly two months into the pandemic, offering solutions was one suggestion for brands.
Fiona Carter, chief brand officer at AT&T Communications, told the Journal, “As people settle into the stay-at-home and pause life, people are ready for more optimism and more forward-looking stories.”
Forrester analyst Jim Nail believes the next wave of ads will focus on recovery. He told The Washington Post, “They will continue to incorporate messages about how they are operating and protecting their employees and workers, but the main point will be, ‘Yes we’re back in business again; come spend money with us.’ ”
In an article for Fast Company, Jeff Beers noted that shifting away from reassuring messages risks “being labeled tone-deaf for acting like everything’s normal.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is the American public ready for advertising messages from brands that move on past reassurance and empathy? What would make your list of messaging do’s and don’ts at this point in the pandemic?
12 Comments on "Is it time to move beyond ‘now more than ever’ COVID-19 commercials?"
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Brands need to actively listen for social cues. That said, I think the most sensitive times are behind us – March and April were super sensitive times with shortages on essentials, cleaning supplies and protective equipment. Anyone remotely looking to profit from that ran a high risk of sounding tone deaf and eroding the trust.
Now the time has come to slowly test the waters and rejigger the mix of empathy vs. virtues of brand and value propositions. At all times, staying true to the core values of the brand is critical. Anything inauthentic is easy to see through.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
There’s always a fine line but when these commercials were created we were still looking at more disaster by the hour. Now that 29 states have opened – regardless of what you think about that – people are mentally moving on from needing reassurance to getting on with their lives. I think the next phase will be unveiled shortly, “let’s get back to work” sounding more political than Kenny G.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The ads strike a suitably serious tone — especially given the ongoing loss of life — but they do become monotonous. It’s very difficult to walk the fine line between appropriate branding and bad taste, and the usual advertising tool of humor would seem off-key right now.
Most consumers still think that social distancing, masks, etc. are necessary precautions even as we emerge from our caves (despite the politicization of the issue) so it may be time for a more upbeat tone without losing sight of reality. But “hucksterism” is definitely not called for right now.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
These commercials were never effective and smacked of gross insincerity from the start – just like the multiple emails from CEOs telling us how much they cared. Brands need to find positive messages and show what they are actually doing to make a difference.
President, City Square Partners LLC
I believe America is ready for different messaging. New messaging should be somewhere between the tone of current ads and the previous normal of “everyone is out in public having a good time in crowds” ads. Consumers will appreciate some new creativity and please, please retailers stop putting your CEOs on camera talking about everything they are doing to help America. At this point, these ads are becoming more self-serving than showing what is beneficial to consumers.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
I don’t know about you all, but I’m COVID-19 burned out. All the way around. EVERY story in the news, ALL advertising, EVERY business conversation. I had an associate take a day off just to clear their head, good idea! I get it, but let’s move on to the new world.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Yes, yes, yes. The sameness of messaging across the board rendered these commercials pretty ineffective. Clearly no one wanted to be sold to (same for B2B) so I understand the intent – but it is time to move to a message of hope and provide value around how the product(s) can help consumers adapt to the new normal.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
It was time to move past these commercials before they started. I don’t know about other people but I resent them and see them as being incredibly insincere.
I will go further and say that I believe what inspired these commercials had no sincerity involved. It was just about taking advantage of the situation.
Maybe some people appreciated it and will feel better about those companies, but not me. To me it is a huge negative. Shame on them!
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Folks often argue that the stock market gets ahead of itself because it is always pricing in anticipated future outcomes. In times of adversity, advertising should do the same. During the heat of the crisis, be silent unless you are offering some sort of concrete help. Then switch to a positive message ASAP. Most companies should have been advertising “what we’ll do when the good times return…” weeks ago.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Everything around us has been so deadly serious for so long — we’re all ready for a bit of fun. It’s time for some silly Cheetos ads!
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Unfortunately the “now more than ever” narrative has become monotonous as we enter what our friends Kizer and Bender have called the “now normal.” Each commercial has the somber piano solo, the focus on family, and how many years the company has been in existence. The serious and supportive tone resonated especially during the very difficult and uncertain times we all faced in March and April. Now we are doing all we can collectively to restart the economy, all while being safe, taking precautions, and being considerate of others.
With the advent of social media, brands have every opportunity to listen, learn, and understand what messages and narratives will resonate. Social listening is part of the art and sciences of marketing in the COVID-19 and post-pandemic world. Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and other social media outlets are prime playing grounds for gauging the consumer sentiment, concerns, and other drivers.