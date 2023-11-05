Is Livestream Shopping Ready to Shift Into High Gear?

Photo: iStock | amenic181

TikTok appears to be pumping the brakes on its U.S. livestreaming plans while retailers and platforms, including Amazon.com, Poshmark, Qurate, Shein and Walmart, are stepping on the gas. So is livestreaming ready to roll in America or not?

A Wall Street Journal article yesterday reported that TikTok is pushing back plans to open its TikTok Shop platform because of “tepid adoption of live-streaming e-commerce in the U.S.” and because sellers are hesitant to commit to the video-sharing app over ban concerns.

The latest news on TikTok is part of an on-again, off-again saga regarding its live commerce aspirations. TikTok in October was reported to be hiring for fulfillment center positions in the U.S. in anticipation of a big livestreaming push. This development followed reports in July that the video-sharing app had abandoned its plans to go big with livestreaming in the U.S.

TikTok, in response to the Journal article, said that its launch plans had not been delayed and that it continues to invite more merchants as it scales up its testing program.

The challenges faced by TikTok are not unique as others with nascent livestreaming operations try to find their way in a new market that is small but shows promise.

The New York Times yesterday reported that startups are joining established players in retail and technology in chasing livestreaming opportunities they believe will break for them in a big way.

Poshmark, the peer-to-peer resale app and site, launched Posh Shows in North America in the fourth quarter of 2022. It enables sellers to feature their second-hand apparel and accessories to others looking for unique items at low prices. At a rooftop event in Midtown Manhattan, a Posh Show seller named Iva Lazovic was one of several women invited by Poshmark who sold goods to a willing audience at the event covered by the Times.

“There’s just an insane level of excitement that we have seen,” Manish Chandra, Poshmark CEO, told the Times. “In a very few short months, they’re proving that this form of live shopping works.”

Poshmark sellers have hosted over 100,000 shows since the platform began testing Posh Shows and shoppers have placed more than four million bids in the auctions.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your analysis of the current state of livestream shopping and where do you see it going? How would increased livestream engagement affect retail stores and other parts of retailers’ businesses?