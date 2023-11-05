Is Livestream Shopping Ready to Shift Into High Gear?
TikTok appears to be pumping the brakes on its U.S. livestreaming plans while retailers and platforms, including Amazon.com, Poshmark, Qurate, Shein and Walmart, are stepping on the gas. So is livestreaming ready to roll in America or not?
A Wall Street Journal article yesterday reported that TikTok is pushing back plans to open its TikTok Shop platform because of “tepid adoption of live-streaming e-commerce in the U.S.” and because sellers are hesitant to commit to the video-sharing app over ban concerns.
The latest news on TikTok is part of an on-again, off-again saga regarding its live commerce aspirations. TikTok in October was reported to be hiring for fulfillment center positions in the U.S. in anticipation of a big livestreaming push. This development followed reports in July that the video-sharing app had abandoned its plans to go big with livestreaming in the U.S.
TikTok, in response to the Journal article, said that its launch plans had not been delayed and that it continues to invite more merchants as it scales up its testing program.
The challenges faced by TikTok are not unique as others with nascent livestreaming operations try to find their way in a new market that is small but shows promise.
The New York Times yesterday reported that startups are joining established players in retail and technology in chasing livestreaming opportunities they believe will break for them in a big way.
Poshmark, the peer-to-peer resale app and site, launched Posh Shows in North America in the fourth quarter of 2022. It enables sellers to feature their second-hand apparel and accessories to others looking for unique items at low prices. At a rooftop event in Midtown Manhattan, a Posh Show seller named Iva Lazovic was one of several women invited by Poshmark who sold goods to a willing audience at the event covered by the Times.
“There’s just an insane level of excitement that we have seen,” Manish Chandra, Poshmark CEO, told the Times. “In a very few short months, they’re proving that this form of live shopping works.”
Poshmark sellers have hosted over 100,000 shows since the platform began testing Posh Shows and shoppers have placed more than four million bids in the auctions.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your analysis of the current state of livestream shopping and where do you see it going? How would increased livestream engagement affect retail stores and other parts of retailers’ businesses?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Livestream shopping has become more important and it will continue to grow; however, I don’t think it will become as significant in the US as it is in countries like China. That said, there are particularly demographics and situations where live-streaming works well. Poshmark, for example, is well suited to livestream because it sells a wide range of unique items which benefit from being showcased. Its younger audience is also receptive to livestream shopping. For retailers, this is another route to market that needs to be explored and integrated into the ever-more complex retail ecosystem.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Saying Livestream Shopping is shifting into “High Gear” is an overstatement…perhaps it is shifting INTO gear. Livestream shopping has been driving huge sales overseas for some time, but US adoption has not moved as fast. It’s fair to say there is a lot of energy in the market among sellers, but not so much in terms of buyers. If you pull apart the Poshmark numbers…that’s only an average of 40 bids for the 100,000 shows.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
After reading this article, the first thing that came to mind was QVC and HSN, the shows that broadcast live and recorded product pitches to consumers. Moving to an emphasis on social channels, which are free, is a natural move. LIvestreaming in shorter chunks, pitching the latest and greatest, introducing new products, and more is a perfect use case.