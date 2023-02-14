Is pay transparency good or bad for retail labor?

Photo: RetailWire

California recently passed a law requiring employers with at least 15 workers to include pay ranges in job postings following calls for increased visibility to reduce gender and racial wage gaps.

Employees can ask for the pay range for their own position and larger companies have to report more data to the state.

Washington, Rhode Island and New York City enacted similar laws this year, joining Colorado, with more expected to follow.

“In terms of enabling people to make informed choices about where they should be working and what jobs might be rewarding, it makes the labor market search a lot easier,” Wharton management professor Matthew Bidwell recently told Wharton Business Daily on the laws.

Beyond the major goal of closing the gender pay gap, salary transparency forces companies to be “a bit more systematic” about pay. Mr. Bidwell elaborated, “When people in the same job are being paid radically different amounts, which aren’t necessarily tied to their performance, it gets quite awkward for managers.”

In a column for Harvard Business Review, Tomasz Obloj, a professor at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, and Todd Zenger, a professor at the University of Utah’s Eccles School of Business, wrote that studies show pay transparency is helping to reduce pay inequities.

On the negative side, however, the professors found:

Downward wage pressures: Pay transparency tends to reduce overall wages because forcing employers to publicly disclose current pay or pay ranges discourages individual pay negotiations and reduces employees’ bargaining power.

Turnover risks: Pay transparency leads to “flatter, more equal,” pay but a less performance-based structure can cause high performers to exit. With more transparency around pay drivers, individuals may also obsess over individual performance metrics rather than teamwork attributes (e.g., cooperation, helpfulness, mentoring).

Productivity risks: One study showed that when enhanced transparency revealed a worker had been underpaid, that individual’s productivity declined.

The professors don’t see a return to secrecy, especially with the gains already being made in equitable pay. However, they wrote, employers and employees alike must understand its potential downsides and “choose the type of transparency that will generate the outcomes they seek.”