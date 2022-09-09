Is ‘shrinkflation’ a better option than charging higher prices at retail?
A recent Morning Consult survey concludes that only 25 percent of U.S. adults have failed to notice “shrinkflation” in any grocery categories, and many that have are seeking alternatives.
Shrinkflation refers to the practice of decreasing the size or quantity of an item while keeping the price the same.
According to the survey of U.S. adults conducted between Aug. 19 to 21, among those who have noticed shrinkflation:
- Forty-eight percent elected to buy a different brand;
- Forty-nine percent chose a generic product instead;
- A third chose to buy products in bulk rather than smaller packages;
- Thirty percent stopped purchasing from specific brands when they noticed shrinkflation.
The overall survey found that 65 percent of all respondents are “very” or “somewhat” concerned about shrinkflation. The top category in which shrinkflation was noticed was snacks, followed by pantry items and meat.
An advocacy group last week in France launched a petition to stop the practice. The group, Foodwatch, has charged that shinkflation is “misleading on both sizes and prices for regular consumers.”
Still, the strategy is common even outside inflationary periods since price is the factor taken most into consideration by consumers. Most developed countries now have laws making the display of unit pricing mandatory in order to protect consumers. Ongoing chatter about Inflation, nonetheless, is making the practice better known.
Frito-Lay confirmed to Quartz that it shrunk Doritos’ bag size to 9.25 ounces from 9.75 ounces. A Frito-Lay representative told Quartz, “Inflation is hitting everyone … we took just a little bit out of the bag so we can give you the same price and you can keep enjoying your chips.”
A study from researchers led by Sydney’s Macquarie University from earlier this year found that shrinking sizes were preferable to price hikes because “price is more noticeable and is given more weight than size.”
A slightly higher price at a smaller package shrink was even more preferable.
The researchers concluded in The Conversation, “Our results confirm what marketers have clearly gleaned over the past decade. Consumers’ cognitive biases are strong. So you can expect ever more shrinkflation and for more ‘price drop’, ‘discount’, ‘new price’ and ‘price match’ tickets to adorn supermarket shelves.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How open should retailers be to accepting shrinkflation moves from vendors? Do you agree that consumers would rather see smaller packages than higher prices?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Shrinkflation can be viewed differently by different consumers. To me (and to any consumer who compares unit pricing), shrinkflation is an insult to my intelligence. To consumers who do not compare unit pricing, or who prefer to ignore the reality of inflated prices, shrinkflation is a boon to retailers and wholesale distributors.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Shrinkflation is nothing new and has been in practice at the dollar stores for years. How do you think they maintain the price point? Retailers and vendors alike want to hold the line on pricing, so this is an interesting conundrum.
The truth is, humans have a weak spot for noticing what’s missing (such as the rest of the chocolate bar) in the old, full-sized package). It’s also expensive for CPG firms to retool to make smaller packages, and why would they want to if they can get away with not doing it? (See all the defections in the article for good reasons.) Snack makers have even developed special bag material that is stiffer so you can’t tell how many chips are not in the bag. Tricks of the trade won’t go unnoticed forever.
Director, Main Street Markets
As a retailer, I have always disliked shrinkflation. The positive part of this from what I have seen is that customers are trading to private label options which, for the most part, have stayed at original sizing for that product.
Content Marketing Strategist
Shrinkflation is inevitable in economic downturns — and retailers win, as private label sales rise. Retailers can both sympathize with customers’ frustrations and entice them with affordable store brands.
Smaller packages and higher prices have been jarring for shoppers, especially initially. Now we’re paying closer attention to changes in pricing and packaging.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
The Morning Consult survey concludes that only 25 percent of U.S. adults have overlooked “shrinkflation” in any grocery category. That is what companies are hoping for 100 percent of the customers. Frito-Lay says they are cutting the package size to keep the same price. No Frito Lay. That is a price increase.
As for the retailers, I don’t think they have a choice. They will not cut a major brand off the shelves because of price changes. “Not my problem.”
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Many consumers think shrinkflation is dishonest which is not a great thing for a brand to be tagged as, however it is still seen as preferable as price inflation is even less palatable. One could take a positive stance and say that smaller product sizes, particularly in snacks, are good for people’s health, though this may be one step too far for consumers already feeling hurt! We also need to consider that shrinking product and holding price actually improves the efficiency of the supply chain as less bulk, weight and size increases the volume value relationship. In times of high inflation when it may be a choice of buying an item or not then smaller sizes may at least enable people to continue their shopping habits. Will the items ever go back to the original size? Of course not, this is a one-way trend.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Trying to sneak in a price increase by reducing product size and hoping that the customer doesn’t notice, that’s not a great strategy. Consumers notice and they don’t like it. Giving consumers informed choices to select smaller product sizes, that’s going to be a win-win. See the smaller size cans of Coke products for example. Exactly what parents and health-conscious consumers wanted.