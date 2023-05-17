Is Taco Bell The Hero or The Villain in Taco Tuesday Fight?
Taco Bell says it is out to liberate Taco Tuesdays.
The Mexican food-inspired restaurant chain said it has filed legal petitions asking the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to cancel Taco John’s “Taco Tuesday” trademark after 34 years.
Taco Bell said in a press release that “the very essence of ‘Taco Tuesday’ is to celebrate the commonality amongst people of all walks of life who come together every week to celebrate something as simple, yet culturally phenomenal, as the taco.”
The petition could have legs if Taco Bell successfully makes the case that “Taco Tuesday” has become so commonly used in society that the trademark holder, in this case Taco John’s, can no longer hold claim to it. Emily Poler, a trademark law attorney, said the legal term is “genericide” in an Associated Press interview.
Taco John’s, which first filed its trademark claim, has held control of “Taco Tuesday” in 49 states since 1989, reports Quartz. A single unit business named Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar in Somers Point, NJ, holds the trademark in the Garden State.
Gregory’s claims to be “The Original Taco Tuesday” having served its first tacos on a Tuesday in February 1979. Taco Bell is seeking to void that trademark, as well.
Taco John’s, which opened as a taco stand in 1969 has about 400 stores across 23 states. It responded to Taco Bell’s announcement with a press release of its own.
“I’d like to thank our worthy competitors at Taco Bell for reminding everyone that Taco Tuesday® is best celebrated at Taco John’s,” said the chain’s CEO Jim Creel. “We love celebrating Taco Tuesday® with taco lovers everywhere, and we even want to offer a special invitation to fans of Taco Bell to liberate themselves by coming by to see how flavorful and bold tacos can be at Taco John’s all month long.”
Mr. Creel didn’t stop at his implied critique of Taco Bell’s menu offerings.
“We’re lovers, not fighters, at Taco John’s,” he said. “But when a big, bad bully threatens to take away the mark our forefathers originated so many decades ago, well, that just rings hollow to us. If ‘living más’ means filling the pockets of Taco Bell’s army of lawyers, we’re not interested.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of Taco Bell’s action to overturn the “Taco Tuesday” trademarks held by Taco John’s and Gregory’s since 1979? Will Taco Bell ultimately come off as hero or a villain in this case?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Is Taco Bell The Hero or The Villain in Taco Tuesday Fight?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Taco John’s was first to market with the tagline. They have the right to collect on it or deny use to others. (I would collect on it.)
Chief Operating Officer, Bloo Kanoo
If Taco’s Bell business strategy is so dependent on the use of the phrase “Taco Tuesday” that it’s willing to sue Taco John’s then I think it has other problems. I can’t see how Taco Bell comes off as anything but a villain in this fight unless the fight stays largely out of the public eye or Taco Bell has the support of other restaurant owners, especially those that are independently owned and operated. Thankfully, the public tends to have a short term memory for these types of issues so Taco Bell may only be a villain for a short time.
President and CEO, Vector Textiles
My bias is to side with “the little guy” on issues like this one, however this has been in place for 40+ years and “Taco Tuesday” is pretty generic at this point.
Taco John’s can increase their profile (in my view) if they just made this trademark some form of creative common for everyone to use.
Taco Bell will look like the villain only if they prosecute this action in a ham handed way-as in playing the part of the bully as opposed to making sure their rhetoric is nice and supportive of Taco John’s initiative to trademark this in the first place.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Sounds like a lawsuit was cheaper than some new, clever marketing campaign. Free press…!!!
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It shouldn’t matter that Taco Tuesday has become part of the vernacular, it’s still owned by Taco John’s and Gregory’s, two companies that have taken the high road in allowing others to use it. Taco Bell will lose goodwill points in this fight.