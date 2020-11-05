Is the coronavirus pandemic sparking a meal kits comeback?
Meal kits have undergone a quick resurgence during the pandemic as families under lockdown rediscover home cooking and seek to avoid supermarket runs.
For households, meal kits add variety beyond staple offerings with their promise of fresh ingredients, convenience and unique recipes.
Blue Apron saw a sharp increase in demand from new and existing customers in late-March as stay-at-home and restaurant restriction orders arrived. The subscription service was not able to fulfill all orders.
“We also believe that even as restrictions begin to lift there may be a long-term negative impact on the ability of some restaurants to operate at levels prior to the pandemic, if at all,” said Linda Findley Kozlowski, Blue Apron’s CEO, on her firm’s quarterly conference call. “These factors combined with the work that we’re doing to retain and engage customers lead us to believe that a portion of the uplift in demand we have recently experienced can be maintained beyond the period of the direct impact of COVID-19.”
Sun Basket, Purple Carrot and HelloFresh are among other subscription providers noting a pick-up.
Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Shake Shack, Just Salad and Panera, as well as many local restaurants, have also begun offering meal kits amid COVID-19 restrictions. Fat Rice, an award-winning Chicago restaurant, has shifted full-time to meal kits because the owners don’t see regular dine-in customers returning for at least a year.
Profitability challenges due to the costs of sourcing, marketing and distributing meal kits have soured investors on meal kits in recent years. Many shoppers drop subscription services after just a few months, and companies have had to resort to extreme promotions to attract new customers and avoid churn.
Customers cite high prices, small portions, too much packaging, inconvenient delivery schedules and inflexible and repetitive meal options as reasons for canceling subscriptions. Kits from retailers also have failed to gain much traction. Many retailers are retooling them as quick-prep meal solutions.
COVID-19 has given meal kit companies an opportunity to reintroduce themselves to American consumers. According to The Wall Street Journal, Sun Basket has been focusing on stronger engagement on text, email and social media to improve retention. Blue Apron has been promising greater choices and flexibility.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should meal kit companies position their services to capture or recapture customers amid the pandemic? What will be critical for sustained growth beyond the pandemic?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Is the coronavirus pandemic sparking a meal kits comeback?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Kits of all kinds are crushing it right now, because they lessen the burden of procurement. With supply chain issues present and recurring, reducing the need for consumers to figure out how to get the items they want and need is a winning business model. Long-term viability will stem from a combination of savvy subscription models, a solid partner/supplier network, and diversification/evolution of services (AKA what Netflix did).
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Well articulated, Bethany. Couldn’t agree more!
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Yes, there has undoubtedly been a resurgence and interest in meal kits. Key survival factors, however, have not changed: 1.) quality ingredients; 2.) affordability; 3.) consistency; 4.) variety; and 5.) convenience. I believe this is not a fad and the “return to normal” will not look like the past. That said, meal kit options should continue to spark interest and growth. New competitors – as cited in this post (e.g., Panera, Taco Bell, and other restaurants and grocers) – will continue to emerge and vie for a share of spend. Agility, responsiveness, price, and ease will separate winners from losers.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I have seen a lot of advertisements for meal kits as of late. Here is the opportunity for this segment of the food business to really push their advantages to those who are making meals at home more. It will be a long time before the general public (especially those with children) go out and people are finding out they like cooking at home and some like cooking but don’t want to cut vegetables up, etc. It’s definitely a lifeline for those meal kit businesses that were on the edge, pre-pandemic.