Is the Kroger-Albertsons merger really a retail media deal?
Some market watchers see the biggest benefit from the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons being the extended geographic reach and consumer data access that could help Kroger capitalize on the burgeoning retail media opportunity.
“The strongest rationale is that it’s about building a retail media juggernaut,” Andrew Lipsman, principal analyst for retail and e-commerce at Insider Intelligence, told The Wall Street Journal. “These digital ad businesses are completely transforming economics, and you get disproportionate gains from scale. It’s a case where 1+1 is going to equal 3, or maybe 4.”
Kroger and Albertsons entered the retail advertising space in 2015 and 2021, respectively.
Retail media is growing faster than grocery sales as first-party data has become more appealing, given the privacy issues associated with third-party cookies. It also packs a higher margin. Doug McMillon, Walmart’s CEO, said on Walmart’s second-quarter call, “I can’t remember a business with the margin structure of the advertising business here at Walmart.”
In announcing the merger, Kroger said the combined companies would reach approximately 85 million households nationwide. The statement read, “With an expanded footprint and the addition of the recently launched Albertsons Cos. Media Collective, Kroger will enhance its services to media clients and provide more targeted, sophisticated solutions.”
With scores of retail media networks arriving in recent years, the merger could simplify advertisers’ choices of where to place ads. Amazon.com is the dominant player, with $31 billion in advertising revenue last year, followed by Walmart, which reported $2.1 billion in ad revenue last year. Instacart, Kroger and Target are also often cited with larger networks.
With Albertsons, Kroger could compete as the largest in-store media channel in the U.S. with a grocery store base slightly higher than Walmart. About 97 percent of Kroger’s transactions go through its loyalty card membership program, giving Kroger an advantage in linking store purchases to customers, as well.
It is believed that retail media’s next big push will be driving offline sales, given that some 90 percent of grocery sales still happen in stores. Advertisers, however, are looking for better insights into how online and mobile behavior drives in-store sales.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What would the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons mean for the retail media space? How confident are you that in-store represents retail media’s next big growth opportunity?
Managing Director, GlobalData
The media opportunity is a very attractive part of any deal. Advertising margins are great and Kroger can bring extensive expertise to Albertsons whose media efforts are more embryonic. However advertising is only one side of this deal. Much is also related to synergistic cost savings, better economies of scale in buying, expanding geographical reach, and consolidating digital strategies. Of course, all of this looks good on paper but it can be much more difficult to attain the benefits – as we have seen with numerous past mergers which have not lived up to expectations.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The case for in-store media is very compelling. For brands, having the ability to present promotional messages/offers at the point of decision in-store is an attribute that no other media can deliver. This is going to be very big.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Retail media is definitely part of the appeal for this merger — and for the immense opportunity it affords retailers like Kroger/Albertsons!
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
I can imagine it. Mr. Vendor is looking for big promotional support or introducing a new item. Mr. Vendor makes the presentation to the buyer. The buyer hands Mr. Vendor a sheet outlining media packages the vendor’s company can buy.