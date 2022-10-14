Kroger and Albertsons are merging
Kroger and Albertsons have agreed on a deal that will combine the first and second largest supermarket operators in the U.S.
The deal valued at $24.6 billion will see Kroger pay $34.10 a share for Albertsons’ stock, which closed at $28.63, CNBC reports.
The merger, whose talks were first reported by Bloomberg, represents the biggest deal in the grocery industry since 2006 when Albertsons was acquired by Supervalu, CVS and investment firms for about $9.8 billion. Albertsons earlier this year said it was reviewing “strategic alternatives” under the belief that the company was undervalued.
Kroger and Albertsons, as currently configured, operate 2,723 and 2,273 stores respectively, according to Supermarket News.
Kroger operates stores under its namesake banner as well as Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, Jay C, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Owen’s, Pay Less, Pick N’ Save, Ralph’s and Smith’s.
Albertsons’ roster includes its namesake stores as well as Acme, Balducci’s Food Lovers Market, Carrs, Haggen, Jewel-Osco, Kings Food Markets, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, United Supermarkets and Vons.
Kroger accounts for nine percent of the U.S. grocery market and Albertsons has a 4.5 percent share, according to data from Insider Intelligence. In comparison, Walmart holds a 25 percent share of the market, according to Euromonitor figures as reported by Reuters.
The Kroger and Albertsons merger is expected to give the combined company greater buying power and the means to remove duplicative costs.
The deal will invite regulatory scrutiny and likely store divestitures as the two companies have a significant overlap in key markets including Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. The Federal Trade Commission has been investigating anticompetitive behavior in the grocery industry, and independent grocers represented by the National Grocers Association have been lobbying the Biden administration and Congress to level the playing field through enforcement of the Robinson-Patman Act.
Sara John, a senior policy scientist at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, told The Wall Street Journal that a Kroger and Albertsons merger would reduce competition in the markets where the companies operate. She voiced concerns that reduced competition would lead to higher prices for consumers already struggling with food inflation.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How will the Kroger/Albertsons merger affect the competitiveness of the two companies? What will it mean for their rivals and suppliers?
7 Comments on "Kroger and Albertsons are merging"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Sometimes bigger isn’t better – it’s just bigger. By combining the #2 and #4 marketshare players, this enterprise will have second place locked up — but what else? I understand that there will be “synergies” to be had (read cost cutting, store cutting, etc.), which is a normal part of the process. And while this may be a sign of further consolidation in the industry, that will depend on how the FTC rules on this merger.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
The chances of this passing FTC muster are slim. If it does, competition and choice both drop significantly in those markets where both operate. Nothing good will come from putting these two companies together – not for consumers, not for employees.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Over the past two years grocery had an excellent run thanks to the pandemic and shifts in consumer behavior. We are now entering a much less favorable period when inflation is eroding margins and competition is tightening as value players expand. One response to this is to scale up to drive better economics and extract savings from central operations. This is the route being pursued by Kroger. Long term success is possible, but the short term complexities of merging two giant businesses – each themselves a product of various mergers and acquisitions – should not be underestimated. Then there are the regulatory concerns: on a national level there really is no issue as both companies would remain much smaller than Walmart; on a local level there will be areas where the combined entity has very high market shares and divestments may be required.
Merchant Director
When I saw this yesterday afternoon, I thought three letters – FTC. I will be very curious to see how this merger will move forward. I want to see what the next move will be. How will Amazon and Walmart react? Very interesting indeed.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
As inflation rears its ugly head and seemingly can’t be stopped, retailers will need to figure out strategies to address getting squeezed by manufacturers who want to charge more and shoppers who want to pay less. Likely the FTC will have something to say about this, but if it is approved it may very well lead to more “sameness” across the country (good for synergies, bad for shoppers).
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Both companies will have to squeeze hard to get any juice of that merger after the FTC tells them what they have to shave off the combined companies. Suppliers will be squeezed for price and many consumers will have fewer choices.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Blending these grocery behemoths and all of the combined banners won’t happen overnight as the regulatory hurdles will be high and the portfolio pruning deep. Still, the combined company will have incredible buying and selling power (hello retail media clout). In a margin-challenged category, the advertising potential alone makes the deal “worth it” from a profitability standpoint.