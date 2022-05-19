Is the retail sky falling?
Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday lowered its outlook to negative from stable for the U.S. retail and apparel industry.
The risk assessment firm found plenty of risks for retailers. Inflation, geopolitical developments, supply chain disruptions and falling demand are expected to erode margins and profits. Moody’s sees this scenario playing out across every subsector of retail and apparel.
“Retailers face deteriorating business conditions as they grapple with shipping delays, product shortages and inflation,” Christina Boni, senior vice president, Moody’s Investors Service, said in a statement. “We expect sales to increase two-four percent, while operating profit is set to decline one-three percent over the next 12-18 months.”
First-quarter results released this week by Target and Walmart suggest that Moody’s forecast may have merit. The two retailing giants posted modest sales gains while reporting that operating margins had fallen well below their own expectations.
Moody’s sees higher prices for food, fuel and other necessities weighing on consumer spending in the months ahead. It said that retailers that have been dealing with high demand, product shortages and increased shipping costs will now find themselves having to also plan lower demand.
The pain will be spread across players both large and small.
Moody’s said that online will be the largest underperforming category with Amazon.com and others facing rising costs and excessive capacity as product demand comes back to earth. Big box retailers, department stores, food and gas are going to feel the pain, as well.
Retailers landing on Moody’s exception list include auto and auto parts, home improvement, off-price and value stores. All four segments “have growth potential in coming months,” according to the firm.
One of the biggest challenges facing retailers, according to Moody’s, will be their ability to continue passing on price increases to their customers. The firm sees Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine creating economic realities that may undermine the American economy, which currently boasts low unemployment and high savings rates.
Supply chain factors remain an area of concern for Moody’s. It points to potential constraints, specifically the negotiations taking place between West Coast ports and dock workers on a new labor contract. The current one expires on July 1.
- Moody’s Outlook for US retail and apparel industry cut to negative as business conditions deteriorate – Moody’s Investors Service
- Walmart and Target report higher sales and lower margins – RetailWire
- April Retail Sales Grew With Consumers ‘Taking Higher Prices in Stride’ – National Retail Federation
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What outlook do you see for the retail industry for the next 12 to 18 months? What factors are likely to have the greatest impact on retail industry performance over that time?
Join the Discussion!
11 Comments on "Is the retail sky falling?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
There’s no doubt that the retail industry is in for a rough period – along with every other industry. There are so many challenges, it’s hard to see an end to the calamitous results that we’re seeing. However I continue to have faith in the consumer and in the ability for the economy to return. It’s hard to pin down one factor that’s had the greatest impact, since it’s the confluence of many, however I believe that inflation is biggest headwind retailers face, and this is something they have faced before.
CEO and Disruptive Retail Specialist, Gustie Creative LLC
The retail sky is not falling, but it will be fragmenting into smaller offline footprints, reduced inventory that is highly curated and greater differentiation of products in-store. We will continue to see increased digital choices in-store that maximize the shopper’s use of the smartphone as their primary shopping tool. As operating profits continue to decline, retailers will be looking to make these choices to become more agile and move to improve performance over the next 12-18 months.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Retailers who have been working on breaking down internal silos, increasing supply chain flexibility and shore up brick-and-mortar formats will survive, if not thrive. But e-commerce only businesses are going to find it tough to earn sufficient profit margins to navigate the unpredictable global challenges that are becoming the norm.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
The following 12 to 18 months will absolutely be a test for the very resilient retail industry. Resiliency, adaptability, and adjusting to the current economic conditions have been the retail sector’s mantra. Those retailers who have invested significantly into customer-first strategies, including digital-first technology architecture, enhanced supply chain and fulfillment capabilities, private-label offerings, sourcing, and a seamless digital/physical experience, are well-positioned to ride out the disruptions to come.
The retail apocalypse’s false narratives of a couple of years ago will not be repeated. While there will be short-term challenges, it’s the more extended-term investments, enhanced capabilities, and a digital-first mindset brought on by the pandemic that great acceleration will help retailers ride out the disruptions. Inflation, supply chain disruptions, and a recessionary fueled economy are not new phenomena, and the retail industry will find a way to get through these challenges.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Just as airplanes take off into the headwinds because it helps to achieve “wheels up” faster, the multitude of pressure that retailers face will be a catalyst to making necessary changes for them not only to survive, but thrive in the face of adversity. We are already seeing measures being taken (some out of supply chain or workforce necessity) to optimize inventories, incorporate technology, and improve customer interactions.
The two factors that I feel will have the greatest impact are:
Managing Director, GlobalData
No, not exactly. This is a correction. Retail is coming off a high from a two-year binge, helped along by the injection of massive stimulus into the consumer economy. That’s impacting demand, which is moderating – although is still holding up well against 2019. It is also impacting operations, which is why retailers have too much inventory. The big problem is that this is occurring at a time when retailers’ costs are rising dramatically. Put together more moderate demand, operational inefficiency, and higher costs and you get a severe profit squeeze. It’s not great, but neither is it disastrous — yet.
Director, Main Street Markets
I believe retailers will need to re-evaulate how they conduct their business. Supply chain and labor shortages along with inflation (that we don’t see going away anytime soon) will continue to be big hindrances that need to be considered in the offerings for customers.
Content Marketing Strategist
The next 18 months will separate leaders from laggards. Digitally-mature retailers that sell essentials (grocery, pharmacy) and B2B services (ads, logistics) will weather this period best.
The biggest threats to industry performance are Inflation, supply chain disruption and reduced consumption. The biggest opportunities are automation to fuel efficiency, local sourcing and innovative assortments.
President, Spieckerman Retail
A combination of surmountable factors finally culminated in a temporarily insurmountable situation. Pent-up demand and shoppers returning to stores, combined with retail’s odds-beating resilience throughout the pandemic created a false sense of security. For now, this is a humbling moment rather than an irreversible downturn.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It’s the best of times and the worst of times. I do believe the retail industry is struggling, but I also believe some of the brightest retail minds are aware of where weaknesses are accruing. The change train has been speeding at breakneck speeds, but I sincerely have faith that our retail leaders will plow new roads to success. But it’s going to be teeth grinding times.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I’m going to say that it’s more like earthquake season. It’s really tough to find solid ground these days. And the tremors don’t show any sign of letting up soon. Peloton gave us a great lesson in reminding us to drive within the range of our headlights. They took a moment of good news and euphorically set out on a strategy totally beyond their ability to accurately predict demand in a highly fluid market. Fluctuating demand and fluctuating ability to supply that fluctuating demand are a particularly volatile combination. So it seems like the next 12-18 months are best served by maximum effort on brand equity and differentiation with a very close eye on balancing predicted demand and the ability to execute to that demand.