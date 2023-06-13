Is There Any Winning at GameStop?

Source: iStock | Jonathan Weiss

GameStop CEO Matt Furlong is out and Ryan Cohen, the retailer’s chairman, has been appointed executive chairman, effective immediately.

No reason was given for Mr. Furlong’s termination after nearly two years on the job. He was recruited from Amazon.com, where he ran the company’s Australian business. He previously served as Amazon’s technical advisor to the head of the North American division.

Mr. Furlong’s departure comes as the video game retailer just posted a decline in revenues and profits for its first quarter. GameStop canceled its quarterly earnings call with analysts. The retailer’s net sales were $1.237 billion for the quarter, down from $1.378 billion in 2022. The company recorded a net loss of $50.5 million, an improvement over GameStop’s loss of $157.9 million in the first quarter last year.

It’s unclear from the numbers why Mr. Furlong was fired. GameStop just one quarter earlier posted its first quarterly profit in over two years.

GameStop has been on a cost-cutting mission since Mr. Cohen, Chewy founder and erstwhile activist investor, was named chairman in 2021. Mr. Cohen, who first engaged with GameStop after taking a 10 percent stake in the company in 2020, once derided the company for operating a twentieth-century business model in the twenty-first century.

“If GameStop takes practical steps to cut its excessive real estate costs and hire the right talent, it will have the resources to begin building a powerful e-commerce platform that provides competitive pricing, broad gaming selection, fast shipping and a truly high-touch experience that excites and delights customers,” Mr. Cohen wrote to GameStop’s board in 2020. “This is the type of world-class infrastructure that was constructed at Chewy, which is worth multiples of GameStop’s current market capitalization.”

GameStop’s hiring of Mr. Furlong was part of the retailer’s remaking of its executive team by July 2021 with the company adding a new chief operating officer, chief financial officer, chief growth officer and chief technology officer from digital-led organizations including Amazon, Chewy and QVC. Several hires have since left the company.

Reuters reports that people close to Mr. Cohen say he is “very hands-on with GameStop’s operations and is a demanding boss.” Mr. Cohen, as his 2020 letter to GameStop’s board made clear, tried to turn the video game retailer into a version of Chewy before discovering that the chain’s stores were vital to its success.