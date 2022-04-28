Is timing more important than speed for grocery delivery?
A recent university study finds that at least for the grocery space, precision (the duration of the delivery window) and flexibility (ability to pick the times of the day and days of the week for delivery) can be as or more important than speed for home delivery.
“The customer must be present to receive perishable goods from the retailer,” according to the study featured in MIT Sloan Management Review and led by researchers at The University of Porto in Portugal and of Chicago Booth School of Business. ”Attended home delivery requires the retailer and the customer to agree upon a delivery time slot that works for both parties.”
The study found online grocery shoppers:
- Willing to wait 10.8 hours longer for a delivery if the delivery window is one hour shorter.
- Willing to wait an additional 7.5 hours longer if the delivery can be received on a preferred day of the week.
The analysis also showed repeat customers are willing to pay more for the same delivery attributes compared with other shoppers. Moreover, customers with very large baskets are willing to pay double the delivery fee to improve delivery-window precision by one hour.
Recommendations from the study include investing in tools that track site navigation and online/offline purchases, analyzing customer-specific time-slot selection data to understand preferences, and utilizing predictive analytics to understand what delivery attributes drive loyalty and repeat purchases.
“Analytically minded retailers can craft delivery time slots that are unique to each customer based on revealed preferences,” says Nicole DeHoratius, adjunct professor of operations management at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, in a press release. “I strongly encourage retailers to rethink their operations to optimize not only on speed but also the most appropriate combination of speed, precision, and flexibility.”
According to a consumer survey from Coresight Research from last fall, fast delivery was the sixth most-important factor when choosing a rapid delivery service (i.e., Gopuff, Gorillas, Getir, Jokr), cited by 40 percent. The top five were low or no delivery fee (61 percent), price of items (53 percent), in-stock availability (49 percent), product quality (45 percent) and product assortment (43 percent).
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is optimizing delivery time slots more important than speed when it comes to grocery delivery? Has the grocery channel figured how to handle delivery with perishables?
7 Comments on "Is timing more important than speed for grocery delivery?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Quite honestly, aside from a few occasions – when people run out of something while making dinner, or want a meal quickly – there is no widespread customer need to have groceries delivered in 10 minutes or some other ridiculously short window. The reason people use such services now is because they are relatively cheap (subsidized by companies that are deeply unprofitable), so it’s almost a free benefit. I also think that fast means control: you know when something is coming and can easily plan around it. This is important in grocery where perishable items mean you have to be present to receive delivery as goods can’t just sit outside in a box for hours on end. Better scheduling of longer term delivery times would help here. The UK is generally excellent at this with most grocers offering specific slots and time windows that you scheduled before placing your order. There is a lot of route planning and scheduling technology behind this, which is something U.S. retailers need to invest more in.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Clearly optimizing time slots is more important than speed, except of course when Rocky Road ice cream is involved – that needs to be delivered immediately. We (the industry) insist on training shoppers to want it faster and faster. If shoppers are telling us that is less important, let’s work on the more important stuff.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
For online orders of perishables, frozen and refrigerated products, the delivery time is very important for consumers. The last thing consumers want is for temperature sensitive products to be sitting at their door for hours if they are delivered when they are not home. Customizing delivery times is definitely more important than speed of service for most online grocery orders and many consumers will pay a premium for preferred delivery windows.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
The short answer is, it depends. The solution is not to choose either/or, but have the customer select their options: fastest delivery, scheduled delivery, appointment delivery. As always, the customer has the right answers.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Providing delivery is a convenience customers will pay for. However when this convenience becomes inconvenient because of the timing of the delivery (or any other shortcomings or service failures), the customer can become frustrated. The result is the customer may look for other options, which could include offerings from competitors. So if a grocery store (or any other retailer) is going to offer delivery, just like any other service — do it right.
Content Marketing Strategist
As more people return to the office, coordinating grocery delivery with customers’ schedules outweighs speed.
Overall, delivery of perishables has improved with quality selections and careful shipping. Yet recent “shelflation” has increased food waste, as perishables don’t last as long in our fridge due to bigger supply chain disruptions.