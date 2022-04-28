Is timing more important than speed for grocery delivery?

Apr 28, 2022
by Tom Ryan

A recent university study finds that at least for the grocery space, precision (the duration of the delivery window) and flexibility (ability to pick the times of the day and days of the week for delivery) can be as or more important than speed for home delivery.

“The customer must be present to receive perishable goods from the retailer,” according to the study featured in MIT Sloan Management Review and led by researchers at The University of Porto in Portugal and of Chicago Booth School of Business. ”Attended home delivery requires the retailer and the customer to agree upon a delivery time slot that works for both parties.”

The study found online grocery shoppers:

  • Willing to wait 10.8 hours longer for a delivery if the delivery window is one hour shorter.
  • Willing to wait an additional 7.5 hours longer if the delivery can be received on a preferred day of the week.

The analysis also showed repeat customers are willing to pay more for the same delivery attributes compared with other shoppers. Moreover, customers with very large baskets are willing to pay double the delivery fee to improve delivery-window precision by one hour.

Recommendations from the study include investing in tools that track site navigation and online/offline purchases, analyzing customer-specific time-slot selection data to understand preferences, and utilizing predictive analytics to understand what delivery attributes drive loyalty and repeat purchases.

“Analytically minded retailers can craft delivery time slots that are unique to each customer based on revealed preferences,” says Nicole DeHoratius, adjunct professor of operations management at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, in a press release. “I strongly encourage retailers to rethink their operations to optimize not only on speed but also the most appropriate combination of speed, precision, and flexibility.”

According to a consumer survey from Coresight Research from last fall, fast delivery was the sixth most-important factor when choosing a rapid delivery service (i.e., Gopuff, Gorillas, Getir, Jokr), cited by 40 percent. The top five were low or no delivery fee (61 percent), price of items (53 percent), in-stock availability (49 percent), product quality (45 percent) and product assortment (43 percent).

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is optimizing delivery time slots more important than speed when it comes to grocery delivery? Has the grocery channel figured how to handle delivery with perishables?

"We (the industry) insist on training shoppers to want it faster and faster. If shoppers are telling us that is less important, let's work on the more important stuff."

Dr. Stephen Needel, Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations

Dr. Stephen NeedelManaging Partner, Advanced Simulations

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
34 minutes 23 seconds ago

Quite honestly, aside from a few occasions – when people run out of something while making dinner, or want a meal quickly – there is no widespread customer need to have groceries delivered in 10 minutes or some other ridiculously short window. The reason people use such services now is because they are relatively cheap (subsidized by companies that are deeply unprofitable), so it’s almost a free benefit. I also think that fast means control: you know when something is coming and can easily plan around it. This is important in grocery where perishable items mean you have to be present to receive delivery as goods can’t just sit outside in a box for hours on end. Better scheduling of longer term delivery times would help here. The UK is generally excellent at this with most grocers offering specific slots and time windows that you scheduled before placing your order. There is a lot of route planning and scheduling technology behind this, which is something U.S. retailers need to invest more in.

Dr. Stephen Needel
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
33 minutes 40 seconds ago

Clearly optimizing time slots is more important than speed, except of course when Rocky Road ice cream is involved – that needs to be delivered immediately. We (the industry) insist on training shoppers to want it faster and faster. If shoppers are telling us that is less important, let’s work on the more important stuff.

David Naumann
David Naumann
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
28 minutes 41 seconds ago

For online orders of perishables, frozen and refrigerated products, the delivery time is very important for consumers. The last thing consumers want is for temperature sensitive products to be sitting at their door for hours if they are delivered when they are not home. Customizing delivery times is definitely more important than speed of service for most online grocery orders and many consumers will pay a premium for preferred delivery windows.

Ken Morris
Ken Morris
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
24 minutes 40 seconds ago
I agree with the study results: timing beats speed. Who wants their ice cream delivered this morning when I’m at work? My biggest issue is precision in substitution. Some services are ridiculous in the way they do this. I have ordered 18 eggs and got nothing because they were out of stock on the 18-count cartons. Then last week, when my wife ordered a 16-ounce bottle of olive oil, they gave us one container with 12 ounces — and one with 4. And they weren’t even the same brand. The last thing a customer wants is to wait all day for an order only to discover that half of it is wrong. Anyway, the short-window delivery option might work for certain retailers. Phase one might be to charge a premium for short delivery windows. Phase two will be to offer it as a competitive advantage for free. Having MFCs and ghost kitchens close by will be key to hitting smaller and smaller delivery targets. Long story short, humans like to control their destinies. We’ve evolved… Read more »
Lucille DeHart
Lucille DeHart
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
23 minutes 54 seconds ago

The short answer is, it depends. The solution is not to choose either/or, but have the customer select their options: fastest delivery, scheduled delivery, appointment delivery. As always, the customer has the right answers.

Shep Hyken
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
16 minutes 14 seconds ago

Providing delivery is a convenience customers will pay for. However when this convenience becomes inconvenient because of the timing of the delivery (or any other shortcomings or service failures), the customer can become frustrated. The result is the customer may look for other options, which could include offerings from competitors. So if a grocery store (or any other retailer) is going to offer delivery, just like any other service — do it right.

Lisa Goller
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
13 minutes 15 seconds ago

As more people return to the office, coordinating grocery delivery with customers’ schedules outweighs speed.

Overall, delivery of perishables has improved with quality selections and careful shipping. Yet recent “shelflation” has increased food waste, as perishables don’t last as long in our fridge due to bigger supply chain disruptions.

