Kroger simplifies its budget private labels
Kroger has updated its opening price point strategy in private label, winnowing 17 brands down to two: Heritage Farm for fresh and dairy product lines and a new brand, Smart Way, for nonperishable items.
Kroger launched Smart Way last week with approximately 150 products and will add more items will this fall.
“As our customers face an ongoing inflationary environment, we know they are looking to stretch their dollars further than ever before,” said Stuart Aitken, Kroger’s SVP and chief merchant and marketing officer, in a statement. “Smart Way is an exciting, eye-pleasing product line that will be easy for customers to find. By adding a simplified opening price point brand strategy to Our Brands portfolio, we will further cater to every customer, every time.”
Last week on Kroger’s second-quarter conference call, Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO, said the Smart Way launch enabled Kroger to add some “incremental” items to its lower-tier private label offerings but indicated that the primary reason for consolidating sub-brands is “making it easier for customers to shop.”
He added, “Those items are always great value for the money.”
Kroger’s private label portfolio runs across three tiers — premium (primarily the Private Selection label), middle (represented by its largest brand, The Kroger) and value (previously represented by Big K, Check This Out, Heritage Farm and other brands). Store brands also include the Simple Truth natural and organic brand and the Home Chef meal kits and heat-and-eat brand.
Walmart, Target and several grocers have seen private label grocery sales accelerate this year as consumers trade down due to inflation. At Kroger, same-store sales across “Our Brands,” its private label portfolio, rose 10.2 percent in the second quarter, nearly double the grocer’s overall 5.8 percent same-store gain.
Kroger has successfully expanded its private label offerings to represent about 20 percent of revenues in 2021. Mr. McMullen told analysts Kroger was recognized by Store Brands magazine with 12 “Editors’ Pick” awards for best new products, the most of any retailer. He said, “Our Brands are delivering innovative products at a great value.”
- Kroger Announces New Smart Way Product Line – Kroger
- Kroger Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance – Kroger
- Kroger’s Sales, Profits Grow as U.S. Shoppers Prioritize Essentials – The Wall Street Journal
- Kroger raises annual forecasts on upbeat grocery, essentials’ demand – Reuters
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more benefits than drawbacks to Kroger’s move to consolidate its value-tier private labels to two brands? What’s the key to a successful value-tier store brand strategy at grocery?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Kroger simplifies its budget private labels"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
With inflation still running rampant, more consumers than ever are trading down to private label – with opening price points being particularly important. Kroger has always been very strong on private label, but the entry offer was somewhat confused with a jumble of brands. This new strategy allows consumers to easily look across the range and find the value-for-money products. Having separate entry brands for fresh and non-perishable makes sense as there are very different purchase dynamics and considerations within each set of categories.
Director, Main Street Markets
I have always been a believer in the good/better/best tiers of private label product. If anything, if it is supported by a very clear marketing program it should provide customers with another option for saving money.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I think this is an excellent move by Kroger. Too many labels confuse the customer and dilute one of the primary purposes of private labels, driving loyalty.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Simplifying is almost always a good thing. That said, as a regular Kroger shopper, it wasn’t very complicated to begin with. We knew that Private Selection was better, Simple Truth was “natural/organic”. Not sure if they get economies of scale for the rest of the products, which would be their financial justification. Otherwise, they’ll confuse current shoppers for a bit.
Content Marketing Strategist
Streamlining value-tier private labels helps Kroger maximize awareness as consumers seek deals. Consistent quality, value for money and terrific taste earn consumer trust in value-tier grocery private labels.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Retail’s private brand-palooza has been cranking up for a while. As a result, the private brand arena has become quite crowded and cluttered. I expect more retailers to follow in Kroger’s portfolio-tightening footsteps. Clarity is key in a sea of brand options.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Consolidating private label brands is a smart strategy, as it will help drive brand loyalty. Costco has been very successful with its Kirkland private label brand so that consumers trust the quality of these private label products. With many different private label brands, it made it difficult for Kroger to develop private label brand loyalty.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
This is an aggressive and brilliant move by Kroger: products priced right, easy to find, eye-pleasing, and at great pricing. Most importantly, they better make sure they stay in stock. Promises like this have to have a great record of consumer fulfillment with no stockouts.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Simplifying the opening tier of Kroger’s private brands can only help clarify its good/better/best strategy. It will also raise the profile of its value brands for Kroger’s more budget conscious shoppers. This should help solidify Kroger’s market share in its own labels.