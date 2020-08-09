Learn about AI success from execs who are getting it right
A characteristic of companies achieving the most value from investments in artificial intelligence are executives able to articulate the role of AI in their business.
Most organizations, on the other hand, pursue AI within silos. What they risk is failing and giving up and never recovering, which has severe consequences at a time when no business can afford to miss out on opportunities to improve.
Public statements by executives getting AI right highlights best practices that every company should consider.
Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson, Oct. 2019:
AI investments are an important element of Starbucks’ digital strategy and work to grow digital customer relationships. Over the past year Starbucks has been “dialing up” its in-house capabilities and investments in AI through its “Deep Brew” initiative. Noted Mr. Johnson, “Deep Brew will increasingly power our personalization engine, optimize store labor allocations, and drive inventory management in our stores.”
Then P&G CIO and current Mondelez CIO Javier Polit, Nov. 2019:
“We focus on AI, starting with our data and making certain that data engineering and governance exist. We then look at ML on top of that to solve business problems. Today every company needs to be a data, analytics, and algorithmic company. If you don’t look at things from this perspective, you’re going to miss opportunities to help the business.”
Nestlé CIO Filippo Catalano, Nov. 2019:
“AI is really about experimentation and continuously improving what you do, versus the reality you need to master,” he explains. “I know it’s overused, but this idea of making it very ‘okay’ to encounter failure along the way is very important in AI, not just in general innovation.”
L’Oreal Canada Chief Digital Officer Robert Beredo, Sept. 2020:
The use of AI has been a “game changer,” helping the company differentiate service experiences with its brands, personalize consumer interactions, and remove friction from the shopping experience.
Walmart Chief Data Officer Bill Groves, Oct. 2019:
With a success rate of only 75 percent, Walmart is eager to lean into AI and machine-learning projects. One of Walmart’s standard evaluation procedures for high-tech initiatives includes answering three questions: “Why are you doing it?”, “Can you explain it?”, and “Can you implement it?”
“If the answer is ‘no’ to any of these three, we’ll typically put a stop to the project immediately, so that way we aren’t spending money that we shouldn’t spend,” Mr. Groves said.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How would you prioritize developing an artificial intelligence strategy amid competing priorities in the current retailing environment? How do you think retail executives should set the tone for AI in their businesses?
3 Comments on "Learn about AI success from execs who are getting it right"
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
An AI strategy is important when you don’t know what you’re doing. Might AI uncover that great tactic or logistical issue? It might, but then again it might not. A lot of AI solutions are black boxes – you don’t quite know what goes into them or why it comes out the way it does. That might give you a great short term answer that blows up long term (or when an unforeseen event like a pandemic comes along). Most retailers never took the initial learning step – here’s what drives my business – and AI is not what they need.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Success depends on the culture of experimentation within the organization. Experimentation by definition leads to some failures, so the leadership has to understand that and encourage experimentation nevertheless. The related aspect is the culture of analytics. When experiments are done, they produce results. Understanding why such results came in, and attributing the right reasons, leads down the path of success.
Technology comes in rather late. Technology is also the place where most advances have been made – computing speed, availability of data processing, image processing, and more accurate algorithms. But technology alone doesn’t get results.
All these need two critical factors. 1.) Business leaders who understand the need for experimentation and a culture of analytics, and 2.) Vendors who get the business DNA and implement the solutions.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I believe you have to be in it completely to see the real benefits of AI. That means having a solid infrastructure, clean and accurate data, and personnel to support the investment. As mentioned in earlier articles, I think the investment in AI is moving faster due to the pandemic so that companies can conduct business in an ever changing landscape. The companies must also be able to show the worth of the investment otherwise I believe buy-in will be a hard sell.