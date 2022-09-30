Lululemon subscription plan offers fitness where, when and how its customers want it

Photo: lululemon athletica

Lululemon athletica on Wednesday unveiled an expansion of its Studio Mirror subscription plan that combines the company’s wall-mounted remote fitness technology with in-person experiences, early access to events and merchandise discounts.

The program, lululemon Studio, will launch on Oct. 5.

“Our guests’ fitness needs have evolved and lululemon Studio is solving for them by providing members with access to fitness content from our world-class trainers and studio partners at home, on the go and live in studios around North America,” Nikki Neuburger, chief brand officer, lululemon, said in a statement. “lululemon Studio unlocks the versatility our community has told us they are looking for now. No longer will you have to choose between going to your favorite studio or streaming a class at home—you can have both.”

Studio will seek to build upon the more than 10,000 on-demand and live-streamed classes offered through the Studio Mirror device. Subscribers paying $39 a month will now also have access to additional studios online including AARMY, Y7 Studio, DOGPOUND, FORWARD__Space, Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT and YogaSix. They can also choose to take classes at these studios in-person at a 20 percent discounted rate.

The Studio program will help position lululemon to take advantage of Americans’ hybrid fitness habits developed during the pandemic. Sixty-five percent of fitness consumers report having hybrid routines, according to McKinsey, Quartz reports.

Lululemon sees its fitness programming and studio partnerships as a way to strengthen the community-building efforts that have been at the center of its success from the beginning. This will, in turn, advance the chain’s sales efforts, with Studio subscribers gaining early access to lululemon events and 10 percent discounts on merchandise up to $5,000 annually.

New members of lululemon Studio will need to buy a Mirror, and the retailer is offering a special price of $795 and free delivery on the device. Existing Mirror subscribers are automatically added to the program at no additional cost.

“We see lululemon Studio as being the daily go-to destination for experiencing the most dynamic content from the industry’s top trainers and studios, covering a range of fitness genres for all levels.” said Michael Aragon, CEO, lululemon Digital Fitness.

Lululemon acquired Mirror for $500 million in 2020.