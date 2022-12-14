Macy’s is ‘speechless’ and Wegmans says ‘the more we get together, the happier we will be’

Sources: Macy’s “Speechless”; Wegmans Holiday Commercial 2022

Macy’s and Wegmans are going for the heart strings in round six of the 2022 RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge. Which one will join Etsy, Kroger, Publix, Amazon.com and Aldi UK in the finals?

The department store chain’s commercial brings us into the home of a family to see them unwrapping their Christmas gifts. The mom opens her last box to see what her husband gave her. Will she like the gift or want to return it? We have to wait to find out as the son tells her “to use her words.” Macy’s commercial is called “Speechless.”

Wegmans spot requires a build-up as an industrious young man is tracked in the months leading up to Christmas. The holiday season, Wegmans tells us, is “about sharing joy, making memories, and enjoying great food.”