Macy’s is ‘speechless’ and Wegmans says ‘the more we get together, the happier we will be’
Macy’s and Wegmans are going for the heart strings in round six of the 2022 RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge. Which one will join Etsy, Kroger, Publix, Amazon.com and Aldi UK in the finals?
The department store chain’s commercial brings us into the home of a family to see them unwrapping their Christmas gifts. The mom opens her last box to see what her husband gave her. Will she like the gift or want to return it? We have to wait to find out as the son tells her “to use her words.” Macy’s commercial is called “Speechless.”
Wegmans spot requires a build-up as an industrious young man is tracked in the months leading up to Christmas. The holiday season, Wegmans tells us, is “about sharing joy, making memories, and enjoying great food.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Macy’s and Wegmans? Which retailer does a better job of connecting with its core customers while reaching out to new shoppers with its Christmas spot?
11 Comments on "Macy’s is ‘speechless’ and Wegmans says ‘the more we get together, the happier we will be’"
Managing Director, GlobalData
I like the Wegmans ad. It is touching and shows selflessness. It also features a lot of food which is what Wegmans is all about! However I do hope that the lady was invited in to celebrate with the family; it seems kind of mean to just bring her a plate and let her eat on her own!
Macy’s spot is short but sweet. It gets the message of Christmas giving across succinctly and in a compelling way, and has a touch of humor.
If Wegmans had shown the lady being invited in, it would have gotten my vote. It didn’t, so my vote goes to Macy’s!
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
The family obviously didn’t even notice their son had been helping the lady next door. If they had, you know she would have been invited for dinner. Details like this drive me crazy!
Co-founder, RSR Research
You have a point, but it does provide a twist on a commercial put out by every other grocer.
On the flip side, neither commercial creates any kind of urgency to buy from either company.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I am glad I am not the only one that obsesses over these details!
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Nostalgia sells and both spots hit on that theme. I personally like Wegmans better as I believe they hit on the real spirit of Christmas. The joy of giving not just a gift but your time to others who might be lonely, older and isolated. I’ve only seen one spot but it hooked me.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I know I shouldn’t do this because it’s only a commercial, but come on. In the Wegmans spot, the boy’s family doesn’t notice that their kid has been caring for their elderly neighbor’s house? And if they are having a big feast, why wouldn’t they have invited her, knowing she is alone and their son’s involvement? Maybe BECAUSE THEY ARE CLUELESS. It’s a beautifully filmed piece with a wonky plot.
The Macy’s spot rings true. How many times have you bought a special gift and then held your breath – and the receipt – hoping the recipient will understand what went into choosing it? Well done, Macy’s. You are the winner today.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
If the Wegmans ad had just focused on food and family around the table, it would have looked like a lot of other grocers’ holiday ads — too generic. The act of kindness (taking the plate of food next door) separated it from the pack.
Meanwhile, I found the Macy’s ad to be simple and heartfelt (while reminding all of us that fine jewelry makes a great holiday gift). It’s a close call, but Macy’s gets my vote this week.
Content Marketing Strategist
Both retailers show how we can be emotionally moved by thoughtful gifts.
Macy’s brilliantly captures how the mom is overcome by generosity and bling. Lavishing our loved ones with unexpected gifts they would never buy for themselves could drive new traffic to Macy’s. This gesture is even more remarkable as inflation erodes disposable income.
While lockdowns are behind us, Wegmans reminds us to add cheer and break others’ isolation by connecting with love and food.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
The holidays are an appropriate time for retailers and brands to drive nostalgia, emotions, and interest in their products and services. Macy’s and Wegmans hit the mark on the emotional side of the holidays and how the art of gift-giving could build new memories. They both succeeded in driving the sense of urgency to go holiday shopping and to prepare for the events with the right foods and gifts.
The sentimentality of the Wegmans ad gets my vote over the Macy’s ad. However while it was commendable that the young boy was helping the neighbor, the family should have recognized this and invited the lady to celebrate with the family. Instead of having the boy drop off a plate at the neighbor’s house, that nice lady should have been included in the family event as she appears to be alone. These are small details. However details do matter.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Both had a gift giving theme, but Wegmans gets my vote. Macy’s ad shows the joy of receiving what I assume is an expensive gift. Wegmans’ commercial held the twist of who the work was being done for until the end and the joy that a simple thoughtful gift can bring.
All that being said I do agree with Georganne that what should have happened is the family inviting their neighbor to dinner.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
I’m with Georganne on this one. The kid seems to move independently of the rest of his family. Not only is he the only one that notices the neighbor needs help he wanders away from the Christmas meal. It was distracting. On the other hand the Macy’s spot rang true about gift-giving insecurity but didn’t really scream Holiday to me. He could have had the same doubts around her birthday, their anniversary, or whatever. I’m abstaining on this one.