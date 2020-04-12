Source: “Meijer Pickup Thanksgiving Surprise” promotional video

More than 200 random customers visiting Meijer to pick up their groceries during the weekend before Thanksgiving got a big holiday surprise — the groceries were on the grocer.

When the lucky customers arrived at one of 234 participating Meijer locations for pickup, they were greeted by a staff member who told them the groceries they were picking up would be free, according to a report on MLive. Those customers were also given a $50 gift card for their next trip to Meijer. At some Meijer stores, staff greeted pickup customers in costume, played holiday music and even presented bouquets of flowers. With the promotion, Meijer intended to demonstrate appreciation for those customers who trusted the grocer to do their shopping for them during the tough circumstances of the pandemic.

Like many major grocery chains, Meijer was already implementing curbside pickup and other services in the years leading up to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic drastically increased customer adoption of these services across the board.

In October, in response to increased demand for its curbside pickup and delivery services, Meijer removed the $4.95 per-order fee from grocery orders of more than $50, according to the Detroit Free Press. Orders from Meijer made through Shipt still carry a $9.95 per-order fee. The grocer has also begun making in-store sales and weekly promotions available to online customers.

In addition to a greater focus on curbside fulfillment, Meijer has taken numerous other steps to try to promote enhanced customer safety since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic. For instance in April, after public health professionals began recognizing crowded grocery stores as a potentially dangerous source of viral transmission, Meijer temporarily suspended its weekly ad campaigns in order to reduce in-store store traffic.

Toward the end of November, ABC12 News reported, Meijer teamed with a few state agencies to put out a message advising against panic buying in efforts to protect the supply chain as COVID-19 cases began to once again surge throughout the U.S. As a part of this messaging, Michigan Retailers Association CEO William Hallan pointed to stores offering curbside pickup and delivery as safer ways to shop for groceries during the holidays.