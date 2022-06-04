Photos: Nordstrom

Nordstrom on Monday said that it is consolidating leadership for its full-line department stores and its Rack off-price concept under one team in an effort to deliver on its strategy of providing customers seamless shopping experiences across its digital and physical store platforms.

Leaving Nordstrom are Geevy S.K. Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack, and Scott Meden, chief marketing officer. Messrs. Thomas and Meden are retiring after 39- and 37-years careers with Nordstrom.

“We want to thank Scott and Geevy for their tremendous contributions to our company, our employees and our customers,” Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer of Nordstrom, Inc., said in a statement. “Scott has been a selfless leader who always put our customers and our people at the center of everything we do. Geevy has been a dynamic force and helped create the close-knit culture for which Nordstrom is known. Few leaders have made such a meaningful impact on so many distinct aspects of our business.”

Nordstrom announced that Ken Worzel has been named chief customer officer for the entire organization and Jamie Nordstrom will do the same as its chief stores officer.

A company press release explained Nordstrom’s thinking.

“By centralizing the customer strategy under one leader and consolidating responsibility for store operations across Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, these expanded roles will better align operational oversight with the company’s ‘Closer to You’ strategy, which remains focused on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms.”

Mr. Worzel, who has been the architect of Nordstrom’s Closer to You strategy, now assumes strategic responsibility for the company’s customers across its businesses. He will oversee e-commerce, digital operations, marketing, credit and the Nordy Club loyalty program.

Nordstrom’s digital businesses represented 42 percent of the company’s total in 2021. Mr. Worzel, who has been Nordstrom’s chief operating officer since 2018, previously served as executive vice president, strategy and development, and chief digital officer.

Jamie Nordstrom, who will continue as president of Nordstromstores, a position he has held since 2014, will add oversight of operations strategy and execution for Nordstrom Rack to his responsibilities.

Mr. Nordstom will focus on bringing together the company’s store operations with its merchandising and supply chain functions. He will benefit from an expanded team of senior leaders with off-price experience.