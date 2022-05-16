Photo: Nordstrom

Nordstrom has unveiled plans to open its first Nordstrom Local pop-up in Southampton from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day.

The 850-square-foot showroom at 395 Country Road will not stock inventory but will offer next-day pickup on orders made on nordstrom.com and nordstromrack.com, as well as returns, alterations, fashion advice from a stylist and gift wrap.

Nordstrom in a press release said online buyers shopping via Nordstrom Local will find nine times greater product selection at a Nordstrom or Rack “with the convenience, service and speed they expect from us.”

Nordstrom Local, founded in 2017, has seven locations, including two in nearby Manhattan — the West Village and on the Upper East Side — as well as five in Southern California. The New York metro area is one of Nordstrom’s largest markets with seven full-line and 15 Rack locations.

Nordstrom said they’ve heard from many of their customers since entering the New York market that they spend their summers in the Hamptons.

“Nordstrom Local service hubs play an important role in delivering on our Closer to You strategy and our priority to win in our most important markets because they allow us to get physically closer to our customers,” Jamie Nordstrom, chief stores officer at Nordstrom Inc., said in a statement.

Nordstrom’s “Closer To You” growth strategy, introduced in early 2021, targets the retailer’s 20 largest markets and seeks to better leverage physical and digital assets and the sharing of inventories across full-line, Rack and online’s endless-aisle.

Eric Nordstrom, CEO, said on the retailer’s fourth-quarter conference call, “Our strategy links our omnichannel capabilities at the local market level, allowing us to drive customer engagement through better service and greater access to product no matter how customers choose to shop.”

Nordstrom in 2020 began offering same-day (orders placed by noon) and next-day delivery services to the Hamptons as many Manhattanites temporarily moved to Long Island’s East End due to the pandemic.

The Hamptons, a summer destination for affluent New York City residents, is known for its pop-up restaurants and shops that in recent years have included versions from major luxury players, such as Fred Segal and Dolce & Gabbana.