Retailers have good reason to support customers working from home
To meet what many see as a permanent shift toward remote working coming out of the pandemic, Staples last week launched the Work From Home (WFH) Style Squad, a group of experts sharing design advice, product picks and tips to help customers reimagine their home workspaces.
Overseen by interior designer and star of the HGTV reality show, “Hidden Potential,” Jasmine Roth, the site, staplesconnect.com/workspace, offers inspiration from “designers, entrepreneurs and creatives” on outfitting work-from-home (WFH) spaces, from furniture to lighting and the latest technology.
Staples cited a Gallup poll from last October in which 76 percent of workers reported their employer is allowing partial remote work going forward.
Marshall Warkentin, chief marketing and merchandising officer, Staples US Retail, said in a statement, “With so many of our customers settling into a more long-term work from home situation, Staples is continuously updating our assortment to make sure we carry new, stylish pieces to offer them a total home office solution.”
Lowe’s, Home Depot and Best Buy have similarly cited opportunities to benefit from upgrades to home work environments.
Also seen benefiting from the WFH trend are grocers, as many workers increasingly eat at home rather than using take-out near their offices.
Nestlé SA said last week that its coffee business saw the biggest contributor to organic sales growth last year, boosted by WFH-demand.
“Even when you step away from the pandemic, everyone has learned a flexible work-life pattern, everyone is working from home more,” Nestlé’s CEO Mark Schneider said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
PGA Tour Superstore and Central Garden & Pet Company are among other retailers citing remote working as a trend that is creating a tailwind as people spend more time in their households.
WFH is finally believed to have accelerated the casualization trend to support categories ranging from athleisure to denim and sleepwear. Jerome Griffith, CEO at Lands’ End, said on a quarterly call last year, “As more companies embrace a hybrid in-office work-from-home approach, we expect comfort to remain a priority, driving more casual wear-to-work aesthetic.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which retail channel do you see gaining from the work from home trend? Do you see WFH as a major opportunity worth marketing around or a minor one?
8 Comments on "Retailers have good reason to support customers working from home"
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
Strategically speaking, I would consider the hybrid/flexible work environment in marketing messages, rather than the full push of working from home. It’s always good to be thoughtful about “pushing” messages at consumers (“you’re working from home!”) rather than highlighting the simple function (“This is great for a desk!”).
Category-wise, consumers will likely increasingly want more from desk space, in style but also improved functionality (this coming from a person whose computer is sitting on a shoebox still). Beyond grocery, food offerings such as Daily Harvest are poised for success – something consumers have on-hand and can be quicker than other meal prep during the day.
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
Definitely furnture and CE retail. For me, the ideal combination would be a partnership between IKEA and Best Buy. As a substantial number of employees will remain working from home, this would offer a tremendous opportunity and be definitively worth marketing.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Retail channels like home decor, outdoor/performance apparel and footwear, and DIY and gardening will continue to profit from the work from home trend. More people are spending time with their families and exploring outdoor activities.
Time spent commuting to the office is being replaced with activities from upgrading homes to new outdoor activities. We are buying hiking gear versus formal suiting.
Comfort categories will expand into dressier options with the flexibility of knit/fleece/jersey fabrics as we are seeing more in-person events but comfort will still be important.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
We’ve always felt that working from home was the real disruptor of the past two years. But due to a plethora of legitimate reasons retailers have been very slow to react, externally that is. We asked 2,700 people if they were going back to work full time and NOT ONE said yes.
The opportunity for retailers is to get closer to where the customer is now, vs. the ’80s idea of “build it and they will come.” Big brands going local like Target (so wisely!), Nordstrom and sure, Amazon are all moving in that direction. The shift for retailers is to get their RE teams out to the neighborhoods looking for opportunities. The idea of the 15 Minute City (look it up!) is not too far off, let’s get going!
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It’s kind of surprising that we’re almost two years into the pandemic and Staples is just launching its Work From Home Style Squad. Disruption to our homes started the day everything shut down and consumers needed help right away. Retailers like Wayfair, Amazon, HomeGoods and others stepped up to provide that help.
Staples may be leading the charge to help us settle in further with guidance to remerchandise our home offices for the long run.
Director of Industry Strategy - CPG & Retail, Stibo Systems
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
So Staples now has their version of a Genius Bar or Geek Squad. The WFH Style Squad is a great value-adding service for Staples to be adding. Staples was never going to out perform Apple or Best Buy on the pure electronics front. But by packaging an entire home office suite of products and services, they put themselves firmly in the game. It feels like WFH is a tectonic shift in the relationship between an individual, their family and their job. So addressing home office needs is just the tip of the iceberg in how retailers market themselves to customers’ new and evolving lifestyles.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I do think that working at home could very well draw customer allegiance through the interaction of very well prepared associates. I am a bit challenged on the potential loss of impulse sales and hands-on demonstrations. That being the case, on a rainy day I would love it.