With the onset of the coronavirus crisis, terms that many retailers were just starting to explore — dark stores, micro fulfillment center, automation — became part of everyday conversations.
Dark stores are appealing to customers. A recent WD Partners’ survey of U.S. consumers found 47 percent open to purchasing from a dark box store, 49 percent from a dark restaurant and 40 percent from a dark grocery store.
Micro-fulfillment centers allow brands to increase margins while decreasing fulfillment costs.
Automation can counter the major labor challenges faced by the global logistics industry resulting from the current e-commerce boom. Fully automated systems are promising to reduce warehouse-related labor costs by up to 65 percent and logistics-related spatial use by up to 60 percent while increasing the maximum output capacity.
With the efficiency brought along by warehouse tech, a natural next step is a hybrid fulfillment store solution.
Yet the traditional way companies are organized doesn’t allow them to match the speed of the new customer experience. For instance, does e-com, IT or ops and design own BOPIS? When disciplines are siloed, leaders only focus on their area of expertise rather than the customer journey in total and how best to meet their needs whether in-store, online, in their car or on their phone.
Our recommendation: reorganize around the consumer. Take those key moments of distribution and consumer interaction and carry them across your traditional departments.
By adopting and integrating technology you’ll create new points of interaction and synergies for both your company and your consumers. Start by placing less emphasis on specific disciplines and more on the holistic solutions. Organize sideways and horizontally, bringing teams together to execute on innovations. Instead of pulling someone from each vertical function or silo, bring together an entire new team — one that’s empowered from the top to execute.
The acceleration of retail is real.
For now, temporary adjustments to help fulfill online orders and to serve curbside customers will help retailers maintain operational status, but future growth depends on thinking completely differently — like a 21st century business.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should traditional retail organizations be restructured to accommodate the many new disciplines required to tackle increased omnichannel offerings and accelerated online growth? What would you add or subtract from the organizational structure proposed in the article?
6 Comments on "Retailers need to reorganize like a 21st century business"
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Investments that were expected to happen over few years are now planned to complete in a year or less. The biggest elephant in the room is the ability to fund these investments. The revenue models, costs, margins, and lifetime values are all going for a massive recalibration. Physical retailers already stretched because of revenue loss will find it hard to shore up funds for these new initiatives.
So my advice is simple. Before thinking about how to execute and the best practices around execution, marketing and operations leaders should check with the CFO and these initiatives should keep the CEO/CFO as active participants.
Chief Strategy Officer, InReality
Retail Thought Leader
The retail organization is complicated as it is and each one is unique with its own needs, so broad generalizations on what to drive towards are difficult to build out. Holistic thinking and customer-centric thinking should have been part of the makeup of retailers long before the current scenarios of COVID-19. Chief digital officers are a strong bet, especially as you’re transitioning to digital-specific technologies and curbside. If there had to be one restructuring factor that should be taken that would be the CEO or person in charge providing full executive support to newly adopted (especially digital) initiatives. The CEO needs to throw their full weight as a leader behind the initiatives so they become more than just graphics on a Powerpoint and instead something that the entire organization is driving towards – it needs to be part of the executive vision and not just a reaction to current times.
Content Marketing Strategist
Yes, successful retail restructuring will involve knowing and delighting consumers.
Customer-centric restructuring invests in the customer experience, digitization and risk management.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Retailing in general — with obvious exceptions — is about 20 years behind the times and, far worse, probably 40 years behind the consumer. Things changed a long time ago. “Future Shock” – Alvin Toffler’s warning about how acceleration, or as he put it, “change in the rate of change,” was already impacting daily life was written literally 50 years ago. So it really shouldn’t have taken COVID-19 to wake folks up. I’m not sure that structural change is needed as much as behavioral change. Organizations have to be flattened and agile — but that ought to be old news. What is desperately needed is an authentic consumer-first orientation; the addition of social scientists to C-suite teams and — if I dare say it — futurists, not to tell people what is going to happen but to help people develop processes that can address whatever happens. Even the idea of a traditional CEO is outmoded since it’s hard to imagine a single individual with the skill sets needed to effectively direct an organization.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The first thing retailers must do is try to imagine what shopping will be like in 2030, 2040 and 2050. If you want to imagine the future, consider how things have changed since 1990. Now consider the increase in speed of change, even not related to COVID-19. How long will it take for the future to look nothing like today?
While COVID-19 has opened eyes to change, the projections are still straight line trends — faster changes, but still straight line. There are more points of disruption coming. It is called disruption and not projection, because it jumps off that trend line.
I agree. Re-organize around the consumer. Only with that focus will a retailer understand where the shopper is going.