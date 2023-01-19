Retailers should be prepping now for economic recovery

Photo: RetailWire

The U.S. may or may not experience a recession in the coming year, but in either case retailers should be strategizing and hiring with the era that follows the economic dip in mind, according to Dr. Ira Kalish, chief global economist at Deloitte.

In a session at the 2023 NRF Big Show, Dr. Kalish explored the causes of the current inflation, where things appear to be heading in the U.S. and globally, and what it means for retailers.

“Lately when I’ve met with many of our clients, not just retailers but clients in many other industries, they often ask me how to prepare for the coming downturn,” Dr. Kalish said. “My answer has been, don’t worry too much about the downturn, focus on the recovery. Prepare now for the recovery.”

Dr. Kalish attributed the inflation that the U.S. and the world have been experiencing to multiple factors, beginning with lockdowns starting in March of 2020. During lockdowns, consumers shifted spending from restaurants and other service-oriented transactions to durable goods like appliances, furniture, electronics and exercise equipment. This led to massive stress on the global supply chain, increasing scarcity of goods and causing prices to skyrocket. This element of inflation has been improving month-over-month, with durable goods costs coming down. The war in Ukraine, however, has prevented recovery in some areas, though gas and oil prices have also been coming down recently.

In terms of the current state of the economy, Dr. Kalish said that while 60 percent of people in the U.S. believe that the country is already in a recession, that is not currently the case. For the near future, Deloitte’s position is that there is a one in three chance that the U.S. will experience a recession in 2023, though Dr. Kalish believes the U.S. is more likely to avoid a recession, and if there is one it will be mild.

Dr. Kalish observed that retailers already appear to be taking steps in the direction of preparing for the period after the downturn with their strategies.

“Companies are hoarding labor, they’re continuing to invest in technology; they see what’s coming and I think they’re getting prepared,” said Dr. Kalish.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree with Dr. Kalish’s advice that retailers should prepare for a post-downturn recovery in their hiring, spending and strategizing? If yes, what does doing that look like?