RIP Sears Hometown
Put a fork in it. Sears Hometown is truly done.
The company, made up of franchisees currently operating about 100 small stores selling appliances, hardware, tools, and lawn and garden equipment, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.
“What is happening here is this company is going out of business,” Mark Minuti, an attorney for Sears Hometown, said yesterday at the first bankruptcy hearing, according to Bloomberg. “Make no mistake about it: this is a sad day for our company.”
The ending of Sears Hometown marks another disappointing and demoralizing chapter in the larger story of Sears under the control of Eddie Lampert.
Sears Hometown, which was spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, had around 1,250 stores operating in 2014 under the banners Sears Hometown Stores, Sears Home Appliance Showrooms, Sears Appliance & Hardware Stores and Sears Outlet Stores.
CNN reports that Sears Hometown had around 700 stores operating three years ago.
A 2020 Wall Street Journal article found Sears Hometown franchisees complaining about being squeezed by Sears. They reported having trouble getting the inventory they needed and then being penalized if they matched prices for products sold on sears.com. Tom Coulter, a franchisee in Vermont, told the Journal that his store went from being profitable to losing money in four years as a result.
Transformco, controlled by Mr. Lampert, reacquired Sears Hometown in 2019 as part of Sears’ bankruptcy. There are currently about 15 Sears stores remaining, with the last full line store in Maryland slated to close in January.
There is little debate that the end of Sears Hometown, and the all but predetermined ends of Sears and Kmart, are the doing of Mr. Lampert, who for years issued annual missives arguing that retail industry watchers and others were simply not bright enough to understand his grand plan for creating a retailing powerhouse.
Mr. Lampert’s assertions were made during the many years during which he systematically gave away the retailer’s few competitive points of difference through the sale of popular, exclusive brands such as Craftsman, DieHard and Kenmore, while steadfastly refusing to invest in Sears’ stores or turn management over to leaders who actually understood the retail business.
DISCUSSION QUESTION: What is your take on the demise of Sears Hometown? Do you see opportunities for other retail chains to run small franchised or company-operated stores that sell appliances, hardware, tools, and lawn and garden equipment?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The Sears brand has been roadkill for years, so there was little hope for Hometown. There is plenty of opportunity in the small market category — just look at the results of a retailer like Tractor Supply as a great example of how successful small market retailing can be. The problem with Sears Hometown was Sears, and unfortunately the Hometown franchisees were dragged along for the sad and pathetic demise.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Hmmm? Stores that sell appliances, hardware, tools, and lawn and garden equipment? Like Home Depot and Lowe’s?
How do you fit a reasonable selection of appliances, hardware, tools, and lawn and garden equipment all in one place? Ace does, and its online offerings support it.
Sears Hometown came up with two challenges. Selection, they gave the customer one brand choice per category. And, of course, the Sears brand no longer has any value.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Sears may be gone, but the segment is very healthy. Ace Hardware for one is thriving, ironically, with many brands that were once exclusive to Sears.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There are plenty of small town stores that do well. Some of them, like Ace, operate off a franchise model. Others, like Tractor Supply, are more traditional retailers. And this underlines the point that Sears Hometown didn’t primarily fail because it was a smaller store. Nor did it fail because it was franchised. It failed because of continual failure to invest, to market itself, and to change. It failed because so many of the iconic bands that were once exclusive to Sears were suddenly sold everywhere else. There was nothing compelling about it. Sadly, it’s just another notch on the bedpost of failure that has characterized Sears under Eddie Lampert’s tenure.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It’s a sad day when we see the final flag fall. I remember cutting my retail teeth when Sears was the giant on the streets of America. I think retailers will agree: when non-retailers make a move to control the stores — baton the hatches. We all knew it was coming. Now it’s gone. It seems strange to know it finally.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Sad to see the Sears demise, but it was just a matter of time. Mr. Lampert didn’t understand retail from day one and obviously didn’t learn anything during his tenure as owner. Clearly there are small players winning in the market with appliances and tools. Ace is performing at a high level. True Value is winning in select markets, and plenty of mom and pop stores are thriving. Why is that? Because the owners know retail and understand how to deliver value and differentiated experiences to their consumers.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
When discussing the crashing and burning of Sears Hometown the word inevitable springs to mind. First you have a master brand (Sears) that fails to reinvent itself 30 years ago when it might have had a chance. Then you have Eddie Lampert’s “leadership” model which seems to boil down to, “I’m richer than you are so that means I’m smarter than you.” Then you have more sophisticated competition in each of Sears Holdings’ major categories. And, finally, or maybe more correctly first, consumers have moved on while Mr. Lampert and others were busy looking somewhere else. As to whether the idea of franchising big brand stores will work: while I’d never say never in retail, it would require a much better model and a less draconian franchisee contracts.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The demise of Sears Hometown isn’t surprising considering the slow death of the Sears brand itself. There is only a small handful of Sears stores still doing business, and Kmart is essentially dead. This didn’t need to happen — despite all the competition, and the evolution of retail to an omnichannel model, the Lampert model involved bleeding the company’s assets instead of running a business.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
It has been painful to watch Sears’ inexorable demise, particularly for those of us who used to work there. Management is conducting the epitome of business malpractice.