Should Ames be making a comeback?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Aaron F. Stone

Ames, once the U.S.’s fourth largest discounter that liquidated in 2002, confirmed plans that it will return in 2023 with the opening of seven stores in the New England region.

“Ames is part of everyone’s hearts,” Shannon de Molyneux, president of Cross Moline Ventures, told RetailWire. “We’ve received multiple requests for an Ames store over the years, and we’ve been planning the comeback for six years now.”

Cross Moline Ventures is the U.S-based subsidiary of Molyneux Group, a U.K.-based conglomerate founded in 1640 and still owned by the Molyneux family. Molyneux Group acquired Ames’ domains and name as the chain was liquidating.

Founded in 1958 and once described by The Wall Street Journal as the “folksy centerpiece of strip malls in small towns across the Northeast and elsewhere,” Ames peaked at around 700 stores with a focus on a largely rural customer base in smaller, less-competitive markets.

The liquidation was attributed to debt from its acquisition of Hills Department Stores as credit markets tightened. Increased competition from Walmart was also cited.

Asked whether Ames’ traditional approach would be overhauled, Ms. de Molyneux said the company is planning a smaller store branded “Ames Local,” at 80,000 square feet, for more rural markets. The stores will supply basic necessities such as groceries and apparel, with certain locations containing gas stations.

A larger format, at over 130,000 square feet, will cover two floors and also sell electronics, toys, beauty, jewelry and housewares. They will have cafés similar to Hills’ Snack Bar that was known for its slushies, popcorn and soft pretzels.

Added Ms. de Molyneux, “The interiors will feature the original dropped ceilings, instead of the warehouse style open ceilings. There will be tile and carpet throughout the stores instead of polished concrete.”

The return comes as inflation and a potential recession promise to amplify bargain hunting’s appeal, although dollar stores have found a home in many rural markets.

Ames will open stores in Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania in 2023 where return requests have been particularly loud. In 2024, two stores are scheduled for Rhode Island. Ms. De Molyneux added, “Further expansions still require some research at this time as it is still early days.”