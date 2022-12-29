Should Ames be making a comeback?
Ames, once the U.S.’s fourth largest discounter that liquidated in 2002, confirmed plans that it will return in 2023 with the opening of seven stores in the New England region.
“Ames is part of everyone’s hearts,” Shannon de Molyneux, president of Cross Moline Ventures, told RetailWire. “We’ve received multiple requests for an Ames store over the years, and we’ve been planning the comeback for six years now.”
Cross Moline Ventures is the U.S-based subsidiary of Molyneux Group, a U.K.-based conglomerate founded in 1640 and still owned by the Molyneux family. Molyneux Group acquired Ames’ domains and name as the chain was liquidating.
Founded in 1958 and once described by The Wall Street Journal as the “folksy centerpiece of strip malls in small towns across the Northeast and elsewhere,” Ames peaked at around 700 stores with a focus on a largely rural customer base in smaller, less-competitive markets.
The liquidation was attributed to debt from its acquisition of Hills Department Stores as credit markets tightened. Increased competition from Walmart was also cited.
Asked whether Ames’ traditional approach would be overhauled, Ms. de Molyneux said the company is planning a smaller store branded “Ames Local,” at 80,000 square feet, for more rural markets. The stores will supply basic necessities such as groceries and apparel, with certain locations containing gas stations.
A larger format, at over 130,000 square feet, will cover two floors and also sell electronics, toys, beauty, jewelry and housewares. They will have cafés similar to Hills’ Snack Bar that was known for its slushies, popcorn and soft pretzels.
Added Ms. de Molyneux, “The interiors will feature the original dropped ceilings, instead of the warehouse style open ceilings. There will be tile and carpet throughout the stores instead of polished concrete.”
The return comes as inflation and a potential recession promise to amplify bargain hunting’s appeal, although dollar stores have found a home in many rural markets.
Ames will open stores in Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania in 2023 where return requests have been particularly loud. In 2024, two stores are scheduled for Rhode Island. Ms. De Molyneux added, “Further expansions still require some research at this time as it is still early days.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What opportunities and challenges do you see for Ames as the discount chain explores a return to rural and other smaller markets? How should Ames be positioning itself? Should management update the concept?
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Twenty years is a long hibernation. Ames should emerge refreshed and full of potential. This is the perfect time time to resurrect a chain like Ames. Discount is in, so why not ride the wave? I personally would have chosen Filene’s Basement as it had more cachet. Or, even more symbolic, the old Federated department store, Lazarus! Popcorn? Slushies? Soft pretzels? What time do they open?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Is the Ames comeback really being driven by unmet consumer demand? Or is it being driven by excess inventory looking for additional channels if distribution? The comeback seems well timed given the current market conditions, but it will be interesting to see the profile of brands embracing this extension of the discounting tier. And it will be interesting to watch the positioning of the Ames stores relative to local Target and Walmart stores.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
The Ames comeback has several things going for it — a loyal fan base, a strong discount retail segment and probably a lot of bargain real estate from closed department stores. It will be interesting to see how they can adapt to new consumer behaviors that are much different than 20 years ago.