Should grocers just say ‘no’ to big CPG brands when it comes to shelf decisions?
With proprietary data and software that measure “walk rates” in stores, grocers are increasingly taking greater control over what goes on the shelf and where, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
In many cases, legacy brands are losing shelf space to either private labels, which offer grocers higher margins, or products from emerging brands that better address natural and healthy trends. Carrying more retailer-owned and niche brands helps stores to differentiate.
Perhaps the biggest news in the article is that the use of category captains has diminished over the last 18 months. More grocers are also becoming open to foregoing slotting fees with confidence their in-house insights are creating an optimal shelf mix.
In response, bigger brands, from General Mills to Clorox and Hershey, are stepping up their respective analytical capabilities to again prove they have deeper insights into categories in an effort to recapture some shelf influence, according to the Journal’s reporting.
Critics have long charged slotting fees make it more difficult for smaller brands to secure shelf space, although the long-used practice obviously has some fans. In early 2018, reports arrived that Whole Foods was starting to require vendors to pay for shelf space, displays and in-store sampling.
An often-cited study from Yale and Cornell — albeit published back in 2005 — found slotting fees helped balance the risk of new product failure between manufacturers and retailers. Products “likely to be a sure hit” also tended to find shelf space without slotting fees.
Critics charge category captains create bias in the mix, although Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Category Captain Awards suggests the practice remains common. Fifteen brands were honored as captains, including Chiquita Brands, Kellogg, Nestlé Purina and Molson. Another 13 were designated with a Category Advisor distinction (honorable mention).
Winners emphasized that retailers must trust that the vendor’s knowledge and expertise will guide what works best for the category currently and as it evolves.
“The retailer must trust that the manufacturer is truly looking out for the success of the category as a whole, and not simply for their brand,” Joel Warady, general manager, Enjoy Life Foods, told the publication.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What role do you think CPG manufacturers should play today in how grocery retailers manage product assortments, shelf space, displays and marketing? Is the use of category captains still relevant in the current retailing environment?
7 Comments on "Should grocers just say 'no' to big CPG brands when it comes to shelf decisions?"
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
For larger retailers, it makes sense to work with CPG captains as part of an advisory board. Smaller food retailers are disrupting the industry – they should minimize their input from CPG captains and manufacturers.
Specialty food retailers are seeing massive growth compared to their larger food retailer counterparts. The data from the 2019 Specialty Food Association (SFA) report showed that specialty foods grew by 10.3 percent versus 3.1 percent for all food at retail. The data indicates that specialty stores listen to and center themselves around their customers’ needs – and they’re winning.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The concept of “category captains” never made sense to me, because it substitutes one CPG vendor’s self-interest for the heavy lift of data analysis that grocers should be doing themselves. No matter how much these “captains” swear to manage shelf space objectively, reality often suggests otherwise. Their own brands squeeze out rival national brands — not to mention stores’ private brands and specialty products.
I can’t speak to the industry trend but it seems clear from shopping my local Kroger stores (since buying Roundy’s nameplates) that their own brands are eating up more shelf space. If this represents a turn away from the “category captain” model, so be it — as long as the space decisions are based on more sales and higher margins.
President, City Square Partners LLC
Large, traditional CPGs with their legacy brands are not driving sales with grocery retailers like they have in the past. Small-medium companies are driving most of the grocery sales growth. There are many reasons for this including innovative products, better for you items, and new ethnic brands. As the grocery business has shifted, to meet the changing consumer demand, large CPGs have become out of touch with what is driving the grocery business. The result is that their usefulness as a vendor partner has diminished in the eyes of the retailer. Plus the availability of many sources of consumer and market data from syndicated data companies has empowered grocery retailers to drive their own analytics, insights and shelf decisions. The larger CPGs may never be able to get a seat at the partner table again.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’ve never liked the category captain model for the same reason Dick mentions – it’s an excuse for the retailer to use the manufacturer’s labor for free. We’ve encouraged retailers to engage all their vendors in doing shelf assortment and shelf layout studies. We’ve also pushed our clients to think more about the impact of their program on the category, particularly store brand and, if it’s a small player, the impact on the large players. There’s no reason why CPG brands shouldn’t have input, but no one brand should run the show.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
The underlying issue is, whose store is it? Is it the retailer’s store or simply and outlet tor the category captain’s brands? We have always encouraged retailers to take control of their shelves and inventory. The problem in the c-store industry at retail is not slotting fees per se but that the cost of some items is tied to contracts that dictate the amount of space, the number of SKUs and where they are located. This is especially true in the coolers.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Every CPG brand has very sophisticated analytics that they show to the retailer on how the shelves should be allocated. CPG brands have been doing this for over 50 years. The analytics have gotten more sophisticated and fancier over time of course, but the answers are always the same.
If the analytics were as sophisticated and objective as they claim, then each CPG company would give the very same shelving suggestions to the retailer. But, alas, when two competitors show their shelving recommendations based on their very sophisticated and expensive software, they are not the same — and somehow they seem to always favor the presenting company.
Category captains came about at a time when the CPG companies were more sophisticated than the retailers. The retailers thought, anything is good and better than what we have. Today that is different. Retailers can find a multitude of software that is actually objective and uses the retailers’ own data to determine the most appropriate shelving schemes.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
As retailers get more savvy in learning how to mine their data and utilize it to make shelf decisions, the role of the CPGs (or their leverage in making decisions) begins to diminish. I believe POG work and the analysis of the shelf data should be (or begin to transition to being) an in-house function. A strong private label program will be to the retailers’ benefit.