Should retail worry about the ‘quiet quitting’ trend?
A global trend dubbed “quiet quitting” has replaced “The Great Resignation” as the latest development among disgruntled workers arising from the pandemic.
Quiet quitting, like The Great Resignation, is about seeking greater work-life balance — except you get to keep your job. Some feel the catchphrase, popularized on TikTok, is about doing the bare minimum at your job, including avoiding overtime and tasks outside your job description as well as limiting engagement at work, such as switching off devices and logging off after work hours.
The New York Times writes, “For some, it was mentally checking out from work. For others, it became about not accepting work without additional pay.”
A deeper view suggests the trend indicates a need to set healthy boundaries in order to dedicate more time to friends, family and personal life. TikTok videos on the topic show users explaining how they’re less worried about putting their employer above all else, at the sacrifice of their mental and physical health.
TikTokker Zach Rachlin in a video that’s been viewed over 3.4 million times with over 485,000 likes in under a month, states, “You’re quitting the idea of going above and beyond. You’re still performing your duties, but you’re no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life. The reality is it’s not and your worth as a person is not defined by your labor.”
The movement comes as the global pandemic has led employees to reimagine their professional lives after working remotely for months. Many have also pushed to tackle additional tasks and overtime in a tight labor market.
Gallup’s “State of the Global Workplace: 2022 Report” found 60 percent of employees feeling “emotionally detached” while at work and 19 percent consistently feel “miserable.”
Still, many business leaders fear less engagement will lead to reduced productivity and a backlash has developed against the movement. A Wall Street Journal article states, “Some critics say they fear quiet quitting is corrosive to workplace cultures — and the bottom line — because it’s demoralizing to efficient workers to see others phoning it in without penalty.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has the quiet quitting movement been caused by employees or employers? Haven’t employers always had employees who went beyond their job descriptions and others who did just enough to get by?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Employment is about give and take. If an employer is flexible, fair and generous to an employee then that is often reciprocated. If an employer does everything by the clock and has no leniency then they shouldn’t expect any back from employees. This applies in retail as it does elsewhere.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
I feel like retail store associates have been quiet quitting for years. Low pay, crummy hours (especially during holidays) and driving operational programs have all added up to a generally lousy experience when customers interact with them. It could be that the pandemic phenomenon created some awareness of just how bad it all was, hence the lack of qualified candidates seeking retail employment. Sounds like an opportunity to change the game to me, and it looks like Target (and a few others) sees it that way too. Let’s hope all retailers join in by the holidays or guess what? Amazon will break even more records.
CEO and Disruptive Retail Specialist, Gustie Creative LLC
Quiet quitting is a manifestation of our rapid adaption to technology through the COVID-19 pandemic along with many other factors, including how employees are redefining work boundaries and how employers are adjusting to these changes. The acronym IRL (in real life) is crucial to understand, from all viewpoints. How do employees want to be engaged IRL? How can employers improve engagement IRL? This is the new reality for work life going forward.
VP of Strategy, Aptos
I saw another take on quiet quitting where they described it as more about “acting your wage.” I think this sums it up pretty well and, especially for retail, I suspect this is really nothing new. If you’re going to pay $7/hour, then you’re going to get $7/hour worth of work – that’s happened in retail for decades, especially for front-line employees where there is very little available to them in terms of payoff for hustle culture anyway. Especially in the context of front-line associates, I think employers who are worried about the negative impacts of widespread acceptance of “phoning it in” culture are pretty out of touch with what they do and don’t get out of those associates already. It also shows the potential where if you do pay better than the bottom (which, to be fair, effectively seems to be $15/hour today, not $7), you actually might get more out of your employees for it. The question is whether the productivity/retention/engagement benefits offset the higher wages.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The new reality will clash with the old reality and it will get ugly. It’s one thing for a relatively new worker to seek work/life balance (good for them) and barely give 100 percent. But they are going to want raises or promotions or different opportunities within their company at some point – I don’t see how they will justify that unless nobody is working harder. Yes, there have always been people like that and mostly they don’t advance very far.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
You will always have three tiers of performance: Overachievers, steady contributors, and the “phoning it in” crowd. Where those tiers fall across the population of employees has a strong correlation to the culture created by the employer. At a poorly run retailer with crummy pay, no benefits, and scheduling issues, I would expect the bottom tier to be a large percentage of their organization. For really well-run companies, I would expect to see the reciprocal.
Compare a strong company like Costco with some of those who are still struggling to fill their $7 an hour jobs (and complaining the about how they can’t find workers these days).
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
The current challenges in the labor market have put more power in employees’ hands allowing them to have more control over their work/life balance. While there has always been some form of this in the industry, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many people to re-assess their jobs and what is expected from them versus how well they are paid.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
“Phoning it in without penalty.” Really? As I understand it, “phoning it in” means meeting the job’s requirements. Since when are people getting penalized for doing the job? What are the employers expecting?
American culture has always been underlined with a hard work ethic that will reward hard work. Employees have realized that “above and beyond” doesn’t have a reward at the end day for most employees.
For years there has been talk about work-life balance. Now that it is becoming a reality, employers bristle at the idea.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Everyone should be worried about quiet quitting, not just retail. What if retailers instituted a two-tier pay system? One level for people who want to take on extra work, projects or responsibilities, and another for people who want to do the basics? It would be a clear indicator of your level of dedication and desire to rise within the ranks. (I realize this is overly simplistic, but this could be a choose-your-own-adventure for your job/career aspirations.)
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Hasn’t this been going on for ages but never been written about? Every company has its top, middle and bottom performers — classic bell curve HR analysis. Yet it seems like there is this movement towards little to no work or doing enough to just get by. It’s personified in more time off, less face time, reduced stress, no more office time. There’s been so much focus on the Great Resignation, but very little on the aftermath, the outcome. Unfortunately, it’s all coming home to roost. Soon, I predict there will be the “Great Sorrow” — story after story about individuals who’ve quit and have lost their place in society and now lack the skills to re-enter at the same level they believe they are at.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
I think all industries need to worry about this, but it’s broader than “quiet quitting.” While I hate to generalize – “Zoomers” seem to have less interest in that good old-fashioned “work hard to get ahead” lifestyle, and are more of the mindset that “my interests are way ahead of yours” for their employers. Anyone else seeing the same?