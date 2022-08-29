Should retail worry about the ‘quiet quitting’ trend?

Photo: RetailWire

A global trend dubbed “quiet quitting” has replaced “The Great Resignation” as the latest development among disgruntled workers arising from the pandemic.

Quiet quitting, like The Great Resignation, is about seeking greater work-life balance — except you get to keep your job. Some feel the catchphrase, popularized on TikTok, is about doing the bare minimum at your job, including avoiding overtime and tasks outside your job description as well as limiting engagement at work, such as switching off devices and logging off after work hours.

The New York Times writes, “For some, it was mentally checking out from work. For others, it became about not accepting work without additional pay.”

A deeper view suggests the trend indicates a need to set healthy boundaries in order to dedicate more time to friends, family and personal life. TikTok videos on the topic show users explaining how they’re less worried about putting their employer above all else, at the sacrifice of their mental and physical health.

TikTokker Zach Rachlin in a video that’s been viewed over 3.4 million times with over 485,000 likes in under a month, states, “You’re quitting the idea of going above and beyond. You’re still performing your duties, but you’re no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life. The reality is it’s not and your worth as a person is not defined by your labor.”

The movement comes as the global pandemic has led employees to reimagine their professional lives after working remotely for months. Many have also pushed to tackle additional tasks and overtime in a tight labor market.

Gallup’s “State of the Global Workplace: 2022 Report” found 60 percent of employees feeling “emotionally detached” while at work and 19 percent consistently feel “miserable.”

Still, many business leaders fear less engagement will lead to reduced productivity and a backlash has developed against the movement. A Wall Street Journal article states, “Some critics say they fear quiet quitting is corrosive to workplace cultures — and the bottom line — because it’s demoralizing to efficient workers to see others phoning it in without penalty.”