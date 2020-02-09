Should retailers get their workers and customers out to vote?
Retailers have at least three paths to join in on the upcoming elections: giving their employees time off to vote, encouraging customers to go to the polls and selling election merchandise.
More than 700 companies, including Walmart, Macy’s, Starbucks and Nike, have joined the nonpartisan coalition Time to Vote and committed to making it easier for their employees to vote.
Walmart is giving U.S. workers up to three hours paid time off to vote. J. Crew is closing its stores and corporate offices on Election Day.
Some have called out the importance of voting in the wake of the racial injustice protests and other challenges facing the country.
“Who you vote for is a very personal decision that you make as a citizen,” said Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson in a letter to employees. “It is one way for you to be heard. It is how democracy works. Yet we know that barriers exist, notably in Black and Brown communities throughout the nation, that lend to systemic racism and require greater voter access and protections.”
Starbucks’ has also added features in its app to help customers learn how to register to vote, and ”Rock The Vote” and other consumer campaigns, as usual, are ramping up their campaigns.
On Monday, Old Navy said it will pay store employees who serve as poll workers to help offset a national poll worker shortage. The chain is inviting eligible consumers who want to be poll workers to participate, as well.
“Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board,” said Nancy Green, head of Old Navy, in a statement.
On selling floors, t-shirts and facemasks embossed with the single word “Vote” can be found at mainstream stores, but citizens in search of items endorsing their side (or ridiculing the other) largely have to head to third-party sellers on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy and other marketplaces. In 2016, Urban Outfitters sold a wide range of merchandise bashing Donald Trump that some saw as polarizing. This year, the chain has so far not sold merchandise around either candidate.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What advice would you give retailers and brands for taking advantage of marketing or merchandising opportunities around the upcoming presidential election? What are some safer versus riskier steps?
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
To me, there is nothing more infuriating than when someone says, “I didn’t vote. Oh, my vote doesn’t count.” We are a democracy, which means we choose who we want to represent us in our government. Everyone should take voting seriously because it is a privilege to vote, and some countries do not grant that privilege to their citizens. That said, I commend every retailer supporting the “Time to Vote” program. For many people who work odd hours, voting sometimes is difficult, especially in retail; you find yourself with a last-minute shift that conflicts with your plans to go vote. If every business gave employees one hour one day per year to vote, we would be doing the country an excellent service.
As for health risks — if we can go to the supermarket, Walmart, and many other places wearing a mask, we can vote safely.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I am with Art Suriano. Maybe, like me, he was not born in the U.S. It is – in my opinion – a civic responsibility, not just a privilege, to vote. In a civically-minded society, as I like to believe we are, retailers should encourage time off for their employees to exercise that responsibility, and make it easy for them to do so. Political merchandising is not advisable.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Very simple: yes, they should encourage staff to vote. Most retailers should avoid taking party political stances, but they should be champions of democracy. That may mean giving staff time off to vote, closing on voting day, or paying staff to be poll workers. The solution for each retailer will be different, but all retailers should get involved.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Giving time off is nice, but it should not turn into shaming of those businesses that cannot afford or do not want to do that.
More important is education about the importance of voting and providing guidance on voter registration. Mail-in voting has always been there, and it is even more relevant this year. So time off isn’t really required, although it is nice to have.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I’m no spring chicken, and I don’t remember a more consequential election than this one. The choices are stark. Retail companies should absolutely use their reputations and visibility to urge every citizen to make their voice heard. And kudos to Old Navy.