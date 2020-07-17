Photo: @CassMcD via Twenty20

A recent survey of 600 U.S. adults found 66 percent willing to take a pay cut for the flexibility of working remotely.

To what degree varied, however.

Fourteen percent would take a one to four percent cut;

Twenty-nine percent would take a five-to-14 percent cut;

Seventeen percent would take a 15-to-24 percent cut;

Seven percent would take a 25 percent or more cut;

Thirty-four percent would not take a lower salary for flexible remote work.

The survey, taken from July 5 through 7 from Fast, a start-up specializing in online checkout, found COVID-19 safety concerns part of the current appeal of remote working. Thirty-nine percent were less comfortable returning to their physical office compared to 30 days before. However, 65 percent preferred a workplace that gives employees the flexibility to choose where and when they work remotely.

With many Americans now working from their homes, a number of other recent surveys have likewise found a majority of workers open to receiving less pay to be able to work remotely some or all of the time.

According to the latest survey from Dice, the job search site, the benefits of remote work include being more productive, having more flexibility or control of schedule and the time, cost-savings and the environmental benefits of avoiding a commute. A more relaxed workplace, including more comfortable attire, was also cited.

For employers, Global Workplace Analytics has estimated “based on conservative assumptions” that a typical employer can save an average of $11,000 per half-time telecommuter per year. The primary savings are the result of increased productivity, lower real estate costs, reduced absenteeism and turnover and better disaster preparedness.

The concept of “localized compensation” or paying someone less for the same work because of where they live is being hotly debated in human resources circles. In May, Facebook drew some backlash after announcing that employees choosing to permanently work remotely will receive salary cuts if they move to less expensive areas.

A recent survey of tech workers from employment platform Hired found 40 percent supported “cost of living” adjustments while the same percentage were against it.