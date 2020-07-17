Should workers accept pay cuts in exchange for working remotely?
A recent survey of 600 U.S. adults found 66 percent willing to take a pay cut for the flexibility of working remotely.
To what degree varied, however.
- Fourteen percent would take a one to four percent cut;
- Twenty-nine percent would take a five-to-14 percent cut;
- Seventeen percent would take a 15-to-24 percent cut;
- Seven percent would take a 25 percent or more cut;
- Thirty-four percent would not take a lower salary for flexible remote work.
The survey, taken from July 5 through 7 from Fast, a start-up specializing in online checkout, found COVID-19 safety concerns part of the current appeal of remote working. Thirty-nine percent were less comfortable returning to their physical office compared to 30 days before. However, 65 percent preferred a workplace that gives employees the flexibility to choose where and when they work remotely.
With many Americans now working from their homes, a number of other recent surveys have likewise found a majority of workers open to receiving less pay to be able to work remotely some or all of the time.
According to the latest survey from Dice, the job search site, the benefits of remote work include being more productive, having more flexibility or control of schedule and the time, cost-savings and the environmental benefits of avoiding a commute. A more relaxed workplace, including more comfortable attire, was also cited.
For employers, Global Workplace Analytics has estimated “based on conservative assumptions” that a typical employer can save an average of $11,000 per half-time telecommuter per year. The primary savings are the result of increased productivity, lower real estate costs, reduced absenteeism and turnover and better disaster preparedness.
The concept of “localized compensation” or paying someone less for the same work because of where they live is being hotly debated in human resources circles. In May, Facebook drew some backlash after announcing that employees choosing to permanently work remotely will receive salary cuts if they move to less expensive areas.
A recent survey of tech workers from employment platform Hired found 40 percent supported “cost of living” adjustments while the same percentage were against it.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are your views on scaling down remote worker pay based on their local cost of living? What complications might companies face should they look to employ local compensation pay structures as they increase the numbers of remote workers?
5 Comments on "Should workers accept pay cuts in exchange for working remotely?"
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
In the consulting world, it’s always been “hoteling” concept where consultants would check in once a week. The offices are sized for that level of utilization. It is a win-win since less office space is required, and no salary sacrifices are required.
If the corporates are able to scale down the facilities and get savings in real terms, there is no reason to ask employees to take a pay cut. Employees value flexibility, not mandates or having to make unreasonable choices. If the value of employee was X while working onsite and stayed X while working remote, then it is the company that should rightsize the facilities rather than asking employees to take pay cut.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I’m biased, (with adult children whose offices have enabled them to work from home since March), but I don’t see the rationale for lower pay. Most people are still living in the same cities where they commuted to work before, so arguably the only cost savings are the transit costs themselves. But the workloads haven’t changed and in some cases have become more challenging as managers work around others’ furloughs.
Many companies already employ large numbers of work-from-home phone agents in customer service and related areas. What has changed for these employees, in terms of cost of living? I think this is a tough argument for an HR department to support, even if it has more leverage during a period of high unemployment.
President, City Square Partners LLC
As retailers and corporations have come to grips with the necessity to allow employees to work remotely there has been an “awakening” by many of these companies that their employees are just as productive, if not more productive, working remote. Who knew!? Where I think we need to be careful with compensation metrics is that there are still not enough qualified professionals in this country to fill the needs of business. We must always be mindful of fair, equal pay for a job regardless of the location worked. Many of these “awakened companies” see big opportunities to cut their infrastructure costs by down sizing office spaces, etc. Business executives need to be employee savvy and compensate employees fairly, not use this change in work environment to take advantage of their associates.
Worldwide Director, Industry Strategy, Microsoft
I’ll answer that question with a question:
“Should employers pay more if they’re not paying for office space?”
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
One thing we’ve discovered during the pandemic is that working from home WORKS. Why penalize employees for doing it?