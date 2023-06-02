Stale Amazon grocery stores need a fresh approach
An Amazon Fresh is not coming to a neighborhood near you just yet.
Andy Jassy, Amazon.com CEO, speaking last week on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, said that the company will delay opening new Fresh stores until it figures out how to differentiate the locations from established competitors in the market. He said Amazon is getting close to the answer and expects to be back opening stores at some point this year.
Mr. Jassy said getting Amazon Fresh right will build on its other grocery strengths.
“If you think about the online grocery offering, we have a very large business there,” said Mr. Jassy. “It looks different from the typical mega physical grocery store. But if you think about the aisles in a grocery store, from packaged food to paper products to canned goods to pet supplies to health and personal care items to consumables, we have a very large business there that continues to grow at a rapid clip and that we think will continue to grow.”
Where Amazon is falling short, according to Mr. Jassy, is in perishables.
“If you really want to have significant market segment share in perishables, you typically need physical stores,” he said.
Amazon has some of that with its Whole Foods division, which has nearly 500 locations.
“I really like the progress that that business has made on profitability in the last year. And I like what I see in front of it, and I think that’s a very … it’s a premium product, but it’s a significant business. It’s a good business for us in the grocery space. I think if you want to have a mass physical store offering, you need a different offering,” said Mr. Jassy.
Amazon Fresh is intended to help Amazon reach a mass audience.
“We have a few dozen stores so far,” said Mr. Jassy. “We’re doing a fair bit of experimentation today in those stores to try to find a format that we think resonates with customers [and] it’s differentiated in some meaningful fashion and where we like the economics.”
Amazon’s CEO said the company has seen “encouraging signs” from its tweaking to date.
“When we do find that equation, we will expand it more expansively,” he said.
- Amazon.com (AMZN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
- What’s up with the stalled Amazon Fresh openings? – RetailWire
- ‘Zombie’ Amazon Grocery Stores Pile Up as Openings Grinds to a Halt – The Information
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you evaluate Amazon.com’s strengths and weaknesses in the grocery vertical? What changes need to be made if Amazon Fresh is going to convince consumers to switch grocery stores?
Managing Director, GlobalData
The problem with Amazon in grocery is that it has tried to build differentiation around technology. That isn’t sufficient to lure consumers. Hardly anyone picks a store because it has Just Walk Out technology or smart carts. They choose stores on factors like price, range, quality, and location. Amazon needs to look at those areas to create something that is truly competitive with other food players. And that’s the critical point: the food market is crowded and competitive, so if Amazon want to grow they need to take share from others.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
It has always baffled me why Amazon doesn’t take more advantage of the powerful brand name they already own, Whole Foods, instead of trying to enter a very established market like grocery with their own brand name, known more for retail. But hey, I’m not Jeff Bezos so what do I know? Still, unless these Amazon grocery stores are just a technology test, they seem destined for the dust bin.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
I applaud Mr. Jassy’s acknowledgement that Amazon is “doing a fair bit of experimentation today in those stores to try to find a format that we think resonates with customers.” They certainly haven’t cracked the code yet.
As Neil Saunders mentioned, consumers make their store choice based on quality, location, price, and assortment. Amazon has not effectively addressed these factors and has considerable work to do.
Will they be able to grab share? There are many vying for the grocery shopper (mass merchants such as Walmart and Target; traditional grocers like Kroger, Albertsons, Wegmans, etc.; value and limited assortment retailers such as Dollar General, Aldi, and Lidl; convenience stores; and online and grocery delivery players). At this point in time, Amazon is not gaining share as fast as others — and this is largely due to their lack of consistent differentiation.
COO, Mondofora
Mr. Jassy is absolutely right that the perishables element of grocery stores is the challenging part. Shelf-stable products can be treated as any other product in Amazon’s business model, but perishables need to be ordered, stocked, and sold on a finite timeline. To benefit from Amazon’s data analytics superpowers, as opposed to their warehouse and delivery superpowers, will require an added dimension to their algorithms to account for changing demand patterns, the randomization of interest in specialty goods, and predicting cost/benefit of inventory vs spoilage. It in many ways will start to look like the analytic models for predicting sports outcomes.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Amazon are finding that physical retailing is harder than they thought. They are able to show a significant advantage in the technology space and hence online is great — try and replicate that in physical retail and it is significantly harder. The operation has to be spot on, especially with fresh produce. Pricing has to be right, the shopping environment enjoyable and staff well trained. It is going to be interesting to see what they come up with in the future and who knows, they may change the look of grocery retailing. My guess is that there are a lot of very smart retailers who have been working on this for a long time and it is not going to be easy.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
My local grocery store is an Amazon Fresh. There are three problems:
This experiment has not been successful.
Mobile Trends Analyst, Apptopia
I agree with Neil and will add that the technology they try to build around — Just Walk Out — is too sophisticated to lure people in. If Amazon Fresh focuses on doing something more standard — like scan and go — better than Walmart-owned Sam’s Club does, then it could move the needle today and introduce Just Walk Out over time. In the last year, Apptopia’s app review intelligence reports consumers leaving their local store in favor of Walmart for the convenience of the mobile experience. Convenience is Amazon’s bread and butter, so no doubt they could execute and get people to churn to their experience if they entered the competition, but they are losing time now as more grocery stores invest competitively in mobile.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
This honestly makes me wonder why Amazon is so adamant about being in the grocery space. Consumers are so routine with their grocery behaviors, and it is a very delicate category to get right (think about how much Target has struggled here). Is it even worth it?
President, Circular Logic
One tweak I’d suggest is the name. If it is focused on Amazon, customers will naturally think of all the things that Amazon means to them — none of which are associated with great food.