Photo: Walmart

The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot in American society. One of those things, according to the company behind a survey of the most patriotic brands in the U.S., are the perceptions that many Americans have of retailers and brands.

Brand Keys’ 18th annual survey of consumers on the question of what companies are viewed as patriotic revealed quite a few changes from previous reports. Fourteen of the top 50 brands to make the list are on it for the very first time. Campbell Soup, Clorox, Dominos, Home Depot, Netflix, Purell and Zoom were among those making their debuts.

Consumers are evaluating corporate patriotism within three broad criteria at this point in time according to Robert Passikoff, president of the consultancy: “category, socio-political and therapeutic.”

The national survey of 5,370 consumers between the ages of 18 and 65 years was balanced for gender and political affiliation, with organizations viewed as left- or right-leaning, such as MSNBC and Fox News, which were on the list.

“Political polarization, growing consumer tribalism and national social protests have challenged brands this year,” said Mr. Passikoff. “Not only have basic tenets of consumer loyalty and brand engagement been upended, as has the need for how brands define themselves in the context of patriotism.”

Among the biggest movers up the list this year were Amazon.com and Walmart. Amazon jumped 10 places to number two and Walmart moved up six spots to number three. Others that moved up significantly included Google (+8), 7th Generation, Gatorade (+7 each), Apple, Coca Cola and The Washington Post (+6 each).

Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s saw the biggest drops (-12) among businesses making the top 50 list. Starbucks (-5) and Dunkin’ (-4) also moved downward.

“Immediate needs have changed the patriotic paradigm and sheltering-in has affected both people and brands.” said Mr. Passikoff. “Long-established categories have had to make room for brands seen as being more supportive and, thus, more patriotic.”

So how much actual business value is there in having a brand be viewed as patriotic?

“It guarantees consumers will engage more strongly and behave more positively toward the brand. In most cases six times more,” said Mr. Passikoff.

