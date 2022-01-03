Target is serious about cutting employee turnover
Target cut its employee turnover rate between 2019 and 2021 to a five-year low, but clearly the chain’s leaders think it can do better. The retailer made news yesterday when management said it would offer starting wages as high as $24 an hour depending on the job and location. Target offers a $15 minimum wage, which went into effect in July 2020.
“Our team is at the heart of our strategy and success, and their energy and resilience keep us at the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests year after year,” said Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer, Target, in a statement. “We continuously listen to our team members to understand what’s most important to them, then use the feedback to make investments that meet their needs across different career and life stages. We want all team members to be better off for working at Target, and years of investments in our culture of care, meaningful pay, expanded health care benefits and opportunities for growth have been essential to helping our team members build rewarding careers.”
Target will invest up to $300 million to meet its wage pledge and to expand healthcare benefits to more of its associates.
The retailer said that it will be the “wage leader in every market where it operates.” The $15 to $24 pay scale applies to hourly associates working in the chain’s stores, warehouse facilities and headquarters. Target plans to set pay based “on industry benchmarking, local wage data and more.” Associates will also gain quicker access to the retailer’s 401(k) plan.
The company shared that it would give hourly associates quicker access to healthcare benefits beginning in April. Target is cutting the number of hours per week from 30 to 25 that associates need to work to qualify for healthcare. New hires will also qualify to receive benefits three to nine months sooner than before, depending on position.
Target is also providing additional benefits such as virtual physical therapy at no cost, and adding fertility benefits and other offerings to its medical plans.
The retailer debuted a new debt free college program last fall. All of the company’s full- and part-employees are eligible to participate, with new recruits eligible on the first day they begin working with the company.
Resounding YES! In the strongest pay raise statement yet, Target continues to set the standard for driving up worker pay. I can only believe there is one key reason why – because a well compensated, appreciated, happy workforce delivers better results. Imagine how it must feel to work for a company like Target that continues to look for ways to enrich employees? Pretty good I’d bet. This makes Target one of the retail employers of choice, and in the battle for talent and especially frontline team members, this is a big advantage. As Target’s Chief HR Officer put it, “our team is at the heart of our strategy and success” and this certainly rings true by these actions.
The market has changed and it is now incumbent on retailers to reward their staff well if they want to attract and retain good people who deliver great service. Target’s move is a recognition of that simple fact. However because of its effectiveness as a retailer – which has pushed up sales and profits – Target is in a strong position to do this. That in itself is telling: the pathway to success comes from investing and nurturing businesses, not from short term cost cutting to artificially boost profits!
I presume, with the unionization of Starbucks locations, Target is getting in front of this and proactively elevating employee packages.
Target is not only a leader in getting closer to their customers but they have also proven that investing in their employees pays off.
Target is the employer of choice from corporate positions to shop floor and there is good reason for it.
Target recognizes, like a handful of other retailers such as Costco, that investment spending on human resources pays for itself over the long run. The money spent on hiring and training is an endless expense cycle where the funds would be better used for higher wages and better benefits.
Target is not doing this out of the goodness of its heart, but because great HR management is a sustainable competitive advantage — just like its “best in class” omnichannel management, its array of private brands, and so forth.
Here’s the mic drop from the article: “Our team is at the heart of our strategy and success, and their energy and resilience keep us at the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests year after year.” Target “gets it” — now it’s time for every other retailer to get it too!
When retailers truly believe that the front line teams are at the heart of their success, then (finally) they’ll make the investments long overdue in their staff.
Finally, steps away from low-road capitalism (few earn many, many earn few). Target just put themselves ahead of the game. You have to like the way they’re thinking all around, right? Private label, neighborhood stores, fair pay, remodels, etc. Good looking future; best getting better.
Target has consistently led the way in revamping their business model to support the realities of today’s omnichannel customer expectations. Even pre-COVID-19, Target shifted their logistics strategy to fill online orders from physical stores, developing an engagement app and bringing in partnerships like Disney and Ulta to create a more valuable shopping ecosystem for their customers. Underscoring the value of their employees is another important building block for continued success.
Target continuously enriches the employee experience by investing in relationships, teamwork and unity.
In a sector known for high turnover, Target earns workers’ trust and loyalty, a huge advantage given today’s war for talent. By prioritizing its people, Target positions itself as the retailer with the biggest heart. And it pays off, as happy workers are productive workers.
Competitive wages, generous benefits and growth opportunities help retailers evolve from short-term jobs into rewarding career destinations.
Store team turnover is a significant expense for retailers. You would think more retailers would understand that. Kudos to Target and honestly more than a few of their competitors for realizing that being an employer of choice is a competitive advantage.