The holiday season promises many unhappy returns for retailers

14 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: RetailWire
Dec 04, 2019
by George Anderson
George Anderson

In many ways, retailers are in a no-win situation this holiday season.

More consumers than ever are buying online, which typically means reduced profit margins. The overwhelming majority of those receiving gifts plan to return at least some of them, further cutting into retailer profits. Finally, many consumers returning gifts will be unhappy with the process, which could lead to consumer alienation. Talk about being up against it.

In an Oracle report published in September, 77 percent of consumers said they anticipated returning some of the gifts they would receive. Twenty percent of those plan to return at least half of the gifts they receive.

The growing volume of returns is nothing new to retail, particularly online, in categories such as apparel and footwear.

“They have given a retailer their money, but they haven’t given them the promise of keeping it,” Kit Yarrow, a consumer psychologist, told CNBC. “There’s a whole different mentality around ownership.”

“Consumers are making it clear that returning and exchanging gifts is okay,” she added.

Overall, according to National Retail Federation statistics, 11 percent of purchases are returned. Eight percent of those are fraudulent. According to research conducted by Appriss, retailers lost $6.5 billion due to return fraud during last year’s holiday season.

Retailers with stores have a cost advantage when it comes to returns. Handling returns in stores costs about half of what it does for products going back to a distribution center, according to AlixPartners.

In the past, some retailers using data analysis have opted to ban returns from some customers who they see as having abused the process.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What current practices should retailers implement to reduce product returns? Do you see any technological or process innovations coming down the road to help retailers minimize the financial risks associated with returns?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"A return replaces the fitting room, really. Try it on. If you like it, keep it. If not, send it back."

Paula RosenblumManaging Partner, RSR Research
Paula Rosenblum

Paula RosenblumManaging Partner, RSR Research

Join the Discussion!

14 Comments on "The holiday season promises many unhappy returns for retailers"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 58 minutes ago

Free returns have become a basic expectation for shoppers across every category and so I don’t think there’s any easy way to claw-back this benefit when other competitors happily provide it. Minimizing the negative financial impact of returns by whatever means is of high interest for all retailers – the problem is this is not an easy problem to solve. I suspect that for most retailers the strategy will be: take the sale now — worry about the bottom line impact later.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
1 hour 51 minutes ago
Honestly, returns are just part of the cost of doing business direct to consumers. The “overall” number is meaningless, as it’s pretty important to look at product category and point of delivery. I have been around the DTC space for a very long time, and a 25 percent return rate for apparel was considered “really good.” I have heard that Amazon is at 35 percent (not verified…pure hearsay, but I wouldn’t be surprised). I also don’t believe that it’s cheaper for the retailer when consumers return product bought online to stores, rather than to the DC. Maybe in a big box it kinda-sorta works, but stores were not made to be processing centers. They were made to sell stuff. And I’ve designed returns processing systems for catalog retailers. It’s a complex process anywhere. I don’t see any way around it — a return replaces the fitting room, really. Try it on. If you like it, keep it. If not, send it back. Think how many more items you try on in-store that you don’t buy.… Read more »
2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Cynthia Holcomb
BrainTrust
Cynthia Holcomb
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
1 hour 41 minutes ago

Good perspective Paula.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ralph Jacobson
BrainTrust
Ralph Jacobson
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
4 minutes 43 seconds ago

Great insights, Paula! I can’t add a thing.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
1 hour 50 minutes ago

The solution to the problem retailers face with the R word is at the root. The root cause of high, costly returns is the insanely liberal policy surrounding the process: Free shipping outbound, free shipping inbound, and no re-stocking fess. Retailers have burrowed themselves into this rabbit hole and eventually will have to wean consumers off a practice that is clearly unfair to retailers. There is a cost associated with every touch point and today, the retailers pays it all and the consumer laughs all the way to the wardrobe. I know of no technology that will cure this problem.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
1 hour 48 minutes ago

More retailers are investing in augmented reality (AR) to minimize returns by encouraging consumers to try before they buy. Retailers like Sephora, IKEA and Warby Parker use AR to give consumers a personalized, realistic preview of the products they’re considering buying. For instance, AR lets consumers superimpose a pair of glasses on an image of their face or a new countertop in their kitchen. AR lets consumers see exactly what they’ll get – before they spend a dime – so they shop with greater confidence, resulting in fewer returns.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
1 hour 45 minutes ago

After all the time, effort and energy invested in making returns painless and “free,” it’s tough to say that retailers have anything to complain about. By now, retailers have the data on what categories or items have the highest probability of being returned. There must be a way of being smarter about marketing online, but promoting in-store purchases and returns. I read about the extrapolated math which says that by the year 2030 some massive percentage of sales will happen online (half?). It sounds like most retailers go belly-up with that percentage moving online. There is a disconnect somewhere. The lack of profitability and the projection of a massive share of the business moving online is very difficult to reconcile. Sounds like the use of the word “free” needs a lot of study.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Shep Hyken
BrainTrust
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
1 hour 45 minutes ago

An easy return policy is expected. Smart retailers are allowing extended return dates to let early shoppers not worry about giving a gift that can’t be returned a week or two after the holidays. A non-friendly return policy will equate to non-friendly customers… customers that won’t come back. This will be a great opportunity for the retailer that is customer focused with fair return policies. They will build trust with their existing customers and potentially win over defecting customers.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
1 hour 38 minutes ago

Returns were an issue before e-commerce, but the problem is exacerbated now. Better descriptions, sizing information and customer reviews can help customers make better selections.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ken Morris
BrainTrust
Ken Morris
Retail industry thought leader
1 hour 38 minutes ago

Serialized inventory is a way to reduce/eliminate fraud in this area. This is a technique currently used in big ticket electronics that tracks the serial number of the product sold to a consumer. When the product is returned the returns management system matches up the product sold to the serial number on the e-receipt and rejects any mismatch. Retailers need to move to this technique for all product types as quickly as they can. Even if they can’t yet do this for all items they need to at least create signage to warn fraudsters to ply their sinister trade elsewhere while respecting their loyal customer base. The last thing you want to do is to alienate your good customers by creating a process that punishes everyone for the sins of the few.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Cynthia Holcomb
BrainTrust
Cynthia Holcomb
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
1 hour 14 minutes ago
I blame retailers for their own misery. Shopping online is devoid of the sensory aspects of the physical world. Three-dimensionality, Touch, feel and look are non-existent. What do retailers expect? So what practice should retailers implement to reduce returns? Unfortunately, this is not the question retailers ask themselves. Rather, retailers are tied up in knots expecting humans to shop their enormous digital offerings through the lens of the physical world. This is a HUGE disconnect. There are breakthrough technological innovations available right now to solve the return problem. AI-enabled algorithms are able to process the minutiae of human and produce preferential sensory inputs into the physical world outputs. And because men and women shop differently (yes, you know that is true if you are a retailer) these same AI-enabled algorithms can be trained to shop like a male or shop like a female. The new frontier is female brain-based AI. Counteracting 24 years of computer science based linear algorithms. Female AI is the obvious and most important innovation ever to reduce returns year-round.
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Brian Cluster
BrainTrust
Brian Cluster
Director of Industry Strategy - CPG & Retail, Stibo Systems
1 hour 14 minutes ago
Undoubtedly there will always be product returns due to changes in preferences or mis-targeted gifts that did not meet the recipient’s needs. However there are some fundamental ways that retailers can help minimize the situations in which there are simple errors or misunderstanding of the product description or appearance. One technological and systematic approach to the improvement of the quality and completeness of product data is the use of a master data management software solution. This type of solution serves as a single version of the truth of product data that will feed into retailer websites and other marketing channels. By using this system as a foundation, retailers can set data standards in product attributes used by category, the number of images or videos used and more. MDM systems will also reduce the errors that are commonly seen online such as duplicate information, older product descriptions, and products placed in the wrong hierarchy. Enriching and improving the product data for the consumer at the point of purchase can help reduce confusion and errors in purchases… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Brandon Rael
BrainTrust
Brandon Rael
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
56 minutes 35 seconds ago

Reverse logistics, or what is commonly known as returns, are part of the cost of doing business in the digital-first world of retail. It’s imperative for retailers and brands to be completely transparent and open about their return policy, and make it as seamless a process they possibly can, as that is the new industry standard. Historically, a negative return experience has been one of the greatest points of friction for customers. One bad experience could lead to customers not only abandoning their carts but taking their business elsewhere.

Without the advantages of a try-on room or showroom, e-commerce businesses should expect the rate of returns to be around 40 percent with some ready-to-wear categories, as well as electronics, etc. There are some technologically savvy ways that customers could use mobile apps to get their right sizes. However, as we know, nothing replaces the try-on experiences in-store, and if the products do not fit, the customer has every right to return it to the sender.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
39 minutes 9 seconds ago

The cost of returns is a cost of doing business. Turning returns into exchanges by offering a special discount if customers exchange the merchandise instead of returning it can help minimize some of the financial impact of returns. One of the common problems with free returns, especially for apparel, is the practice of many consumers who order two sizes with plans to return the one that doesn’t fit. I don’t have a great solution for that problem. Does anyone else know of a strategy to help prevent these returns?

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"A return replaces the fitting room, really. Try it on. If you like it, keep it. If not, send it back."

Paula RosenblumManaging Partner, RSR Research
Paula Rosenblum

Paula RosenblumManaging Partner, RSR Research

Take Our Instant Poll

How effectively do most retailers manage returns?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 