The holiday season promises many unhappy returns for retailers
In many ways, retailers are in a no-win situation this holiday season.
More consumers than ever are buying online, which typically means reduced profit margins. The overwhelming majority of those receiving gifts plan to return at least some of them, further cutting into retailer profits. Finally, many consumers returning gifts will be unhappy with the process, which could lead to consumer alienation. Talk about being up against it.
In an Oracle report published in September, 77 percent of consumers said they anticipated returning some of the gifts they would receive. Twenty percent of those plan to return at least half of the gifts they receive.
The growing volume of returns is nothing new to retail, particularly online, in categories such as apparel and footwear.
“They have given a retailer their money, but they haven’t given them the promise of keeping it,” Kit Yarrow, a consumer psychologist, told CNBC. “There’s a whole different mentality around ownership.”
“Consumers are making it clear that returning and exchanging gifts is okay,” she added.
Overall, according to National Retail Federation statistics, 11 percent of purchases are returned. Eight percent of those are fraudulent. According to research conducted by Appriss, retailers lost $6.5 billion due to return fraud during last year’s holiday season.
Retailers with stores have a cost advantage when it comes to returns. Handling returns in stores costs about half of what it does for products going back to a distribution center, according to AlixPartners.
In the past, some retailers using data analysis have opted to ban returns from some customers who they see as having abused the process.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What current practices should retailers implement to reduce product returns? Do you see any technological or process innovations coming down the road to help retailers minimize the financial risks associated with returns?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Free returns have become a basic expectation for shoppers across every category and so I don’t think there’s any easy way to claw-back this benefit when other competitors happily provide it. Minimizing the negative financial impact of returns by whatever means is of high interest for all retailers – the problem is this is not an easy problem to solve. I suspect that for most retailers the strategy will be: take the sale now — worry about the bottom line impact later.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Good perspective Paula.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Great insights, Paula! I can’t add a thing.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The solution to the problem retailers face with the R word is at the root. The root cause of high, costly returns is the insanely liberal policy surrounding the process: Free shipping outbound, free shipping inbound, and no re-stocking fess. Retailers have burrowed themselves into this rabbit hole and eventually will have to wean consumers off a practice that is clearly unfair to retailers. There is a cost associated with every touch point and today, the retailers pays it all and the consumer laughs all the way to the wardrobe. I know of no technology that will cure this problem.
Content Marketing Strategist
More retailers are investing in augmented reality (AR) to minimize returns by encouraging consumers to try before they buy. Retailers like Sephora, IKEA and Warby Parker use AR to give consumers a personalized, realistic preview of the products they’re considering buying. For instance, AR lets consumers superimpose a pair of glasses on an image of their face or a new countertop in their kitchen. AR lets consumers see exactly what they’ll get – before they spend a dime – so they shop with greater confidence, resulting in fewer returns.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
After all the time, effort and energy invested in making returns painless and “free,” it’s tough to say that retailers have anything to complain about. By now, retailers have the data on what categories or items have the highest probability of being returned. There must be a way of being smarter about marketing online, but promoting in-store purchases and returns. I read about the extrapolated math which says that by the year 2030 some massive percentage of sales will happen online (half?). It sounds like most retailers go belly-up with that percentage moving online. There is a disconnect somewhere. The lack of profitability and the projection of a massive share of the business moving online is very difficult to reconcile. Sounds like the use of the word “free” needs a lot of study.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
An easy return policy is expected. Smart retailers are allowing extended return dates to let early shoppers not worry about giving a gift that can’t be returned a week or two after the holidays. A non-friendly return policy will equate to non-friendly customers… customers that won’t come back. This will be a great opportunity for the retailer that is customer focused with fair return policies. They will build trust with their existing customers and potentially win over defecting customers.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Returns were an issue before e-commerce, but the problem is exacerbated now. Better descriptions, sizing information and customer reviews can help customers make better selections.
Retail industry thought leader
Serialized inventory is a way to reduce/eliminate fraud in this area. This is a technique currently used in big ticket electronics that tracks the serial number of the product sold to a consumer. When the product is returned the returns management system matches up the product sold to the serial number on the e-receipt and rejects any mismatch. Retailers need to move to this technique for all product types as quickly as they can. Even if they can’t yet do this for all items they need to at least create signage to warn fraudsters to ply their sinister trade elsewhere while respecting their loyal customer base. The last thing you want to do is to alienate your good customers by creating a process that punishes everyone for the sins of the few.
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Director of Industry Strategy - CPG & Retail, Stibo Systems
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Reverse logistics, or what is commonly known as returns, are part of the cost of doing business in the digital-first world of retail. It’s imperative for retailers and brands to be completely transparent and open about their return policy, and make it as seamless a process they possibly can, as that is the new industry standard. Historically, a negative return experience has been one of the greatest points of friction for customers. One bad experience could lead to customers not only abandoning their carts but taking their business elsewhere.
Without the advantages of a try-on room or showroom, e-commerce businesses should expect the rate of returns to be around 40 percent with some ready-to-wear categories, as well as electronics, etc. There are some technologically savvy ways that customers could use mobile apps to get their right sizes. However, as we know, nothing replaces the try-on experiences in-store, and if the products do not fit, the customer has every right to return it to the sender.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
The cost of returns is a cost of doing business. Turning returns into exchanges by offering a special discount if customers exchange the merchandise instead of returning it can help minimize some of the financial impact of returns. One of the common problems with free returns, especially for apparel, is the practice of many consumers who order two sizes with plans to return the one that doesn’t fit. I don’t have a great solution for that problem. Does anyone else know of a strategy to help prevent these returns?