Walmart enters the metaverse on Roblox

Source: Walmart
Sep 28, 2022
by George Anderson

Walmart has moved to the metaverse. The retail giant on Monday launched two immersive experiences on the Roblox gaming platform.

Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play are the retailer’s first attempts to connect visitors with virtual merchandise (AKA verch) that have real life matches on walmart.com and in the chain’s stores.

”We’re showing up in a big way — creating community, content, entertainment and games through the launch of Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play,” William White, chief marketing officer, Walmart U.S. said in a statement. “Roblox is one of the fastest growing and largest platforms in the metaverse, and we know our customers are spending loads of time there. So, we’re focusing on creating new and innovative experiences that excite them, something we’re already doing in the communities where they live, and now, the virtual worlds where they play.”

Walmart Land’s debut includes three experiences to help connect with Roblox enthusiasts — Electric Island, House of Style and Electric Fest.

The retailer said that Electric Island has been “Inspired by the world’s greatest music festivals” and features a dance challenge and a Netflix trivia experience with Noah Schnapp from “Stranger Things.”

House of Style comes with a virtual dressing room, a cosmetics bar and a roller skating rink.

Electric Fest will debut next month, allowing uses’ avatars to jump back into Electric Island to take part in motion-capture concerts featuring recording artists such as Madison Beer, Kane Brown and YUNGBLUD.

Walmart’s Universe of Play will bring popular toys from its stores to different worlds where users can earn coins to acquire virtual goods or complete challenges to unlock secret codes. A Walmart blimp will drop toys throughout users’ time in the Universe of Play.

The experience will include five new immersive games that include products from L.O.L. Surprise!, Jurassic World, Paw Patrol, Magic Mixies and Razor Scooters. Virtual adventures will be part of the experience, with avatars able to use items like hoverboards to move more quickly around the universe.

Mr. White told CNBC that the retailer is looking to the Roblox partnership to help meaningfully connect with consumers 25 and younger.

“How are we driving relevance in cultural conversation? How are we developing community and engagement? How are we moving the needle from a brand favorability [standpoint] with younger audiences?” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to accomplish here.“

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Walmart taking the right approach with its first foray into the metaverse? Will this help achieve the relevancy it seeks with younger consumers?

Dion Kenney
BrainTrust
Dion Kenney
COO, Mondofora
21 minutes 25 seconds ago

At this stage, the metaverse is still conceptual for most of the population. There may be some early adopters that will try the technology as a gateway to shopping, but it is a long way to mainstream acceptance. We anticipate many changes in the technology, the devices to access it, and the marketing models for capturing hearts and minds before this becomes a mainstream retail phenomenon.

David Spear
BrainTrust
David Spear
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
20 minutes 51 seconds ago

Kudos to Walmart for putting a toe into the meta-world to see what works and what doesn’t. Metaverse is foreign to a lot of consumers so Walmart’s test will open up new possibilities from potentially a new audience segment that hasn’t seen Walmart as a destination for them. It will be interesting to follow this and understand the results.

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
20 minutes 3 seconds ago

Entering the metaverse can certainly help to keep the younger consumer engaged with Walmart. The other side of the coin is whether entry into the metaverse can attract members of this age group who were not Walmart customers before…

Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
18 minutes 6 seconds ago

OK, I absolutely love this. Walmart’s Roblox experience checks so many brand-building boxes, and it’s beautifully executed. Whether they actually sell stuff is not important. They have found a way to be relevant, engaging, entertaining and, most importantly, integrated into their (new) target audience’s lifestyle. Home. Run.

David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
3 minutes 30 seconds ago

Great points Dave! This is a great way for Walmart to pilot the metaverse and hopefully attract younger customer segments. Engagement is the key!

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
16 minutes 23 seconds ago

Walmart has the right approach. Most customers want to be entertained and engaged by the metaverse, which is where Walmart is pitching its tent with these new ventures. Trying to partner with younger consumers is smart as this is the cohort where Walmart currently under-indexes and needs to do more to convert people into shoppers. Only time will tell what the impact of this activity yields, but it is a sensible experiment and has some solid thinking behind it.

Michael La Kier
BrainTrust
Michael La Kier
President, What Brands Want, LLC
11 minutes 50 seconds ago

Showing up on a platform like Roblox adds relevancy — and perhaps sales, too. Historically, marketers must test new channels, and Walmart’s test and learn approach is a great one.

