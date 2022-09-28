Walmart enters the metaverse on Roblox

Source: Walmart

Walmart has moved to the metaverse. The retail giant on Monday launched two immersive experiences on the Roblox gaming platform.

Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play are the retailer’s first attempts to connect visitors with virtual merchandise (AKA verch) that have real life matches on walmart.com and in the chain’s stores.

”We’re showing up in a big way — creating community, content, entertainment and games through the launch of Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play,” William White, chief marketing officer, Walmart U.S. said in a statement. “Roblox is one of the fastest growing and largest platforms in the metaverse, and we know our customers are spending loads of time there. So, we’re focusing on creating new and innovative experiences that excite them, something we’re already doing in the communities where they live, and now, the virtual worlds where they play.”

Walmart Land’s debut includes three experiences to help connect with Roblox enthusiasts — Electric Island, House of Style and Electric Fest.

The retailer said that Electric Island has been “Inspired by the world’s greatest music festivals” and features a dance challenge and a Netflix trivia experience with Noah Schnapp from “Stranger Things.”

House of Style comes with a virtual dressing room, a cosmetics bar and a roller skating rink.

Electric Fest will debut next month, allowing uses’ avatars to jump back into Electric Island to take part in motion-capture concerts featuring recording artists such as Madison Beer, Kane Brown and YUNGBLUD.

Walmart’s Universe of Play will bring popular toys from its stores to different worlds where users can earn coins to acquire virtual goods or complete challenges to unlock secret codes. A Walmart blimp will drop toys throughout users’ time in the Universe of Play.

The experience will include five new immersive games that include products from L.O.L. Surprise!, Jurassic World, Paw Patrol, Magic Mixies and Razor Scooters. Virtual adventures will be part of the experience, with avatars able to use items like hoverboards to move more quickly around the universe.

Mr. White told CNBC that the retailer is looking to the Roblox partnership to help meaningfully connect with consumers 25 and younger.

“How are we driving relevance in cultural conversation? How are we developing community and engagement? How are we moving the needle from a brand favorability [standpoint] with younger audiences?” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to accomplish here.“